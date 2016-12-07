Jump to content

Nightly Time Capsule 2016

Started by Cerina , December 07 2016 03:33 PM

Cerina
Posted 07 December 2016 - 03:33 PM

Ok, let's do this again!! 

 

Cerina
Posted 19 December 2016 - 11:32 AM

Bueller?

 

...

 

Bueller?


Cerina
Posted 31 December 2016 - 03:36 PM

Just me this year, huh?


Fozzie
Posted 31 December 2016 - 04:09 PM

Dear self,

 

2016 sucked.  2017 should be better, right?  Knock it out of the park this first week and get a job.  Keep keeping the weight off, be an active dad, and at least show your game to some publishers.  Be creative, be inventive, do more than you ever thought you could and push the boundaries.  Do well in school.  Love your wife the way she deserves.  Dance with your kids and laugh.  

Do something amazing in 2017.  Make this the year of Brandon.

 

And stop being such a curmudgeon.


Just me this year, huh?

I like to wait.


Poe Dameron
Posted 31 December 2016 - 04:48 PM

My goal is to re-learn how to math.  I'm thinking about applying for a Master's program, but they think I need math for some reason on the GRE and, other than some Statistics courses, the last real math course I took was Algebra For College Students back when I was 16.  So I need to get my old textbook out and basically re-teach myself from scratch.

 

Oh yeah, and after that, totally get into that program.


Cerina
Posted 31 December 2016 - 07:36 PM

Have you tried Khan Academy? It's free. 


Fozzie
Posted 31 December 2016 - 08:11 PM

It's like to you don't even Star Trek.

Master Pimp
Posted 08 January 2017 - 06:56 PM

I'm a relic

:pimp: 


Poe Dameron
Posted 08 January 2017 - 10:10 PM

Did someone remember their password?


