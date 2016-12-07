Nightly Time Capsule 2016

My goal for this year are in several categories. So this might be long.

House - So many half-done projects around here!! Finish decluttering and KEEP IT DECLUTTERED!! Finish painting Noah's room. Paint Luke's room. FInish bathroom remodel. Start or at least have a plan to remodel either the master bath or kitchen.

Business - I've got to start believing more in this business. It's going well for being only 8 months old. Here's hoping that 2017 brings more clients and more opportunity. But we still have some administrative work to do. Develop something remotely resembling a business plan. Keep better track of clients and potential clients. Begin a more rigorous marketing campaign.

Children - Keep on keeping on. Noah's been doing very well with the classical curriculum. Let's hope the addition of Latin and everything else goes as well. We're taking a semester off of co-op. During that time I'm hoping we can rest a bit and develop really good plans for future co-op classes. I also want to continue to make a more Montessori-ish space for Luke in his room, the homeschool room, and the living room.

Health - Find a way to go to a doctor and a dentist and a psychiatrist. And I've GOT to get back in some semblance of shape. And I should do something about this diastasis recti and the stress.

And let's try to find a way to not kill or divorce the husband this year. Maybe more prayer is in order. Or separate bedrooms and mealtimes. Or loudspeaker system in the house. I dunno.