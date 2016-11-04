Jump to content

GUYS ERAICSKS IS MOVING TO BE WITH ME!

Started by monkeygirl , November 04 2016 04:05 PM

monkeygirl
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:05 PM

monkeygirl

SERIOUSLY!!

ERCAIKS is moving to Seattle because she loves me!

YOU ARE SO JEALOUS NWO
Ms. Spam
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:23 PM

Ms. Spam

Omg!

monkeygirl
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:38 PM

monkeygirl

INORITE

Jacen123
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:44 PM

Jacen123

YOU ARE SO JEALOUS NWO


Ms. Spam
Posted 04 November 2016 - 09:13 PM

Ms. Spam

so many changes! 

 

Krawlie and his adorable little family is next!


monkeygirl
Posted 04 November 2016 - 10:09 PM

monkeygirl

waitWHAT? THEY'RE MOVING HER TO BE WITH ME TOO?
Ms. Spam
Posted 04 November 2016 - 10:40 PM

Ms. Spam

You can hope! 


Darth Krawlie
Posted 04 November 2016 - 11:10 PM

Darth Krawlie

What

We talked about maybe moving there one day. But we've also talked about Colorado and Ohio and Canada. But we're also unlikely to do any of it. This thread isn't about me anyway wtf
Ms. Spam
Posted 04 November 2016 - 11:22 PM

Ms. Spam

Shhh. This is how rumors get started. 


monkeygirl
Posted 05 November 2016 - 11:56 AM

monkeygirl

What

We talked about maybe moving there one day. But we've also talked about Colorado and Ohio and Canada. But we're also unlikely to do any of it. This thread isn't about me anyway wtf


wull, it WOULD BE if you were mvoing here to be with m e

Ms. Spam
Posted 05 November 2016 - 01:17 PM

Ms. Spam

I would move closer to Tami if I could afford it. Teacher salaries are the suck.

I am excited for ericka. Omg.

Copper
Posted 06 November 2016 - 09:24 PM

Copper

is this for realz? Need erickas for confirmation.


Driver
Posted 06 November 2016 - 10:31 PM

Driver

Ericka: my brother is interviewing for a job in Seattle
Tami: WHEN DO YOU MOVE IN IM TELLING EVERYONE
Ms. Spam
Posted 06 November 2016 - 10:35 PM

Ms. Spam

Shhh. This is how rumors get started.


monkeygirl
Posted 07 November 2016 - 07:46 AM

monkeygirl

so he GOT the job and she's moving here GAWD


Iceheart
Posted 07 November 2016 - 01:46 PM

Iceheart

What

We talked about maybe moving there one day. But we've also talked about Colorado and Ohio and Canada.

 

 

AND THEN YOU SETTLED ON MICHIGAN.


monkeygirl
Posted 07 November 2016 - 04:45 PM

monkeygirl

NO he didn't.

ALSO_ICYHOT, is michigan voting for hillary or trump

Destiny Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2016 - 10:24 PM

Destiny Skywalker

So is Ericka coming or what? GIRLS NIGHT.
Cerina
Posted 10 November 2016 - 12:52 PM

Cerina

Oh god I need a girls night like SO BAD. 

 

If Icy and I fly up there for a night can we stay with someone?


monkeygirl
Posted 11 November 2016 - 08:15 AM

monkeygirl

YES


IMericka
Posted 06 January 2017 - 12:22 PM

IMericka

So is Ericka coming or what? GIRLS NIGHT.

Tonight!

TAMI ARE YOU IN

Driver
Posted 06 January 2017 - 12:44 PM

Driver

son of a bitch


monkeygirl
Posted 06 January 2017 - 04:26 PM

monkeygirl

I DON"T KNOW YET I STIOLL FEEL DEAD. Tacos on captl hill again?>?

Destiny Skywalker
Posted 06 January 2017 - 09:21 PM

Destiny Skywalker

We did tacos in Mill Creek. Because I have kids!
IMericka
Posted 06 January 2017 - 09:28 PM

IMericka

We did tacos in Mill Creek. Because I have kids!

It was so fun until I realized I forgot my wallet hahaha
7CB31410-3596-4956-AEEE-B1B931F1542B_zps
I'm the worst 🙄
Next time Tami comes with and drinks are on me!!
