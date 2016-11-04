Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
GUYS ERAICSKS IS MOVING TO BE WITH ME!
#1
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:05 PM
ERCAIKS is moving to Seattle because she loves me!
YOU ARE SO JEALOUS NWO
- Jaycie +1 this
#2
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:23 PM
#3
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:38 PM
#4
Posted 04 November 2016 - 04:44 PM
YOU ARE SO JEALOUS NWO
- Rock +1 this
#5
Posted 04 November 2016 - 09:13 PM
so many changes!
Krawlie and his adorable little family is next!
#6
Posted 04 November 2016 - 10:09 PM
- Chalcedony +1 this
#7
Posted 04 November 2016 - 10:40 PM
You can hope!
#8
Posted 04 November 2016 - 11:10 PM
We talked about maybe moving there one day. But we've also talked about Colorado and Ohio and Canada. But we're also unlikely to do any of it. This thread isn't about me anyway wtf
- Good God a Bear and Jaycie +1 this
#9
Posted 04 November 2016 - 11:22 PM
Shhh. This is how rumors get started.
#10
Posted 05 November 2016 - 11:56 AM
What
wull, it WOULD BE if you were mvoing here to be with m e
#11
Posted 05 November 2016 - 01:17 PM
I am excited for ericka. Omg.
#12
Posted 06 November 2016 - 09:24 PM
is this for realz? Need erickas for confirmation.
#13
Posted 06 November 2016 - 10:31 PM
Tami: WHEN DO YOU MOVE IN IM TELLING EVERYONE
- Rock, Chalcedony and monkeygirl +1 this
#14
Posted 06 November 2016 - 10:35 PM
Shhh. This is how rumors get started.
#15
Posted 07 November 2016 - 07:46 AM
so he GOT the job and she's moving here GAWD
#16
Posted 07 November 2016 - 01:46 PM
What
We talked about maybe moving there one day. But we've also talked about Colorado and Ohio and Canada.
AND THEN YOU SETTLED ON MICHIGAN.
- Jaycie +1 this
#17
Posted 07 November 2016 - 04:45 PM
ALSO_ICYHOT, is michigan voting for hillary or trump
#18
Posted 07 November 2016 - 10:24 PM
- monkeygirl and Jaycie +1 this
#19
Posted 10 November 2016 - 12:52 PM
Oh god I need a girls night like SO BAD.
If Icy and I fly up there for a night can we stay with someone?
- Iceheart and monkeygirl +1 this
#20
Posted 11 November 2016 - 08:15 AM
#21
Posted 06 January 2017 - 12:22 PM
Tonight!
So is Ericka coming or what? GIRLS NIGHT.
TAMI ARE YOU IN
#22
Posted 06 January 2017 - 12:44 PM
son of a bitch
- monkeygirl +1 this
#23
Posted 06 January 2017 - 04:26 PM
#24
Posted 06 January 2017 - 09:21 PM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#25
Posted 06 January 2017 - 09:28 PM
It was so fun until I realized I forgot my wallet hahaha
We did tacos in Mill Creek. Because I have kids!
I'm the worst 🙄
Next time Tami comes with and drinks are on me!!
- Ms. Spam, Darth Krawlie and monkeygirl +1 this