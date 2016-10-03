http://www.nintendo.com/nes-classic

So what do you think?

I think this is pretty cool for about $60. I think they have a pretty good selection of the top NES games, for the most part. I also like that it has several display modes you can choose from to enhance the resolution; CRT filter, 4:3, and pixel perfect. While I think you can get every one of these games via download on a Wii, etc, the Classic NES is supposedly more faithful to the originals. As someone who is trying to downsize and get rid of clutter, I love the compact design, and the classic look is pretty cool. Also, I personally find myself not really playing video games much anymore, but when I do, I actually play retro games because they are usually over in 5 or 10 minutes, which is all I have time for, anymore. Plus, nostalgia.

Probably the only complaints I have are these, below. I know wrote quite a bit about them, but they are really minor complaints, and I think this is a pretty cool console:

1. Why stop at only NES? It could have had some SNES games like Donkey Kong Country, Super Metroid, Chrono Trigger, and Super Mario World. I am sure there are more, but those are the ones I would have liked seeing. Or how about maybe charge $20 more, and include N64 games, like Zelda Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, Shadows of the Empire, Rogue Squadron, Goldeneye, Mariocart 64, Super Mario 64. I mean these games are

2. Only 30 games? Sure, at a $60 price point you can't expect much more, but Sega Genesis Classic has a lot more at about the same price. It claims to have 80 games: 40 real sega games, 40 generic games, and it has a cartridge slot for old cartridges. Even if they only wanted to just release it with 30 games, couldn't they have thrown in a wifi adapter and maybe 2 GB of storage (that would be more than enough for 8, 16, and 64 bit game roms) to connect to and download additional games, and charged maybe $10 more? There are a lot of retro gamers out there who would have liked that, and would have gladly paid to download more games. They could have kept it at 16 bit or less, and I would have been happy.

3. Some games they selected over others. How can you include Pacman and not have Ms Pacman (not that I don't have Ms Pacman, it's more the principle of it)? Why Super C over Contra? You have Megaman 2, but where's 1 & 3? Did we really need Temco Bowl and Star Tropics?

4. Only 1 controller? Sure an additional controller can be purchased for $10, but I think they could have included the second controller. Not having it seems chintzy.