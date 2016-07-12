Jump to content

Who else is playing Pokemon Go?

Started by Cashmere , July 11 2016 09:39 PM

Cashmere
Posted 11 July 2016 - 09:39 PM

What level are you? How many pokemon have you caught? What team are you on? Are you having SO MUCH FUN?!?

Driver
Posted 11 July 2016 - 10:54 PM

;) My 11 year old is playing. You guys want to have a playdate?


Good God a Bear
Posted 12 July 2016 - 06:34 AM

I don't understand what a Pokemon is.


Iceheart
Posted 12 July 2016 - 07:13 AM

No, but my coworker informed me last Friday that there was a Kakuna on my desk. She then proceeded to catch it.


Cerina
Posted 12 July 2016 - 09:49 AM

We are! So far I only have the bulbasaur I found in my bedroom. My husband has been catching them at work. 


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 16 July 2016 - 02:22 PM

My husband drove home from dinner yesterday and had me help "catch" while he drove. I caught 2. I think this game is totally lame. He agrees, but he thinks it would be fun to wall around and steal peoples' as they try and play.

Cashmere
Posted 16 July 2016 - 10:32 PM

;) My 11 year old is playing. You guys want to have a playdate?


Obvi!

Cashmere
Posted 16 July 2016 - 10:33 PM

I am having fun with it, but work is taking up too much of my pokemon time. Should quit my job?
Ms. Spam
Posted 17 July 2016 - 06:36 AM

Do you guys have to spend money to do this? I ask because I'm broke and looking for something cheap. Also, I have no idea about Pokemon. Not one iota.


Cashmere
Posted 17 July 2016 - 06:59 AM

It's free as long as you already have a smart phone. Might be a good way to get exercise while school's out!
Iceheart
Posted 17 July 2016 - 07:35 AM

I'm doing this thing through my health insurance where I earn money for my co-pays by completing daily walking challenges. Anyway, my brother asked me to Pokémon hunt with him last night, and while he caught Pokémon, I earned a dollar and burned about 2000 calories.

I may have to start playing for myself now.

Cashmere
Posted 17 July 2016 - 04:46 PM

You totally should!

Lace Mindu
Posted 22 July 2016 - 02:56 PM

My phone memory is maxed out, so no more apps for me until I figure out how to clean it out or get more storage.

 

We have one drive at work and I lost so many work files to it that I don't trust cloud storage any more...  But I suppose I could move my 2000 pictures to my computer, at least.  Then maybe.

 

Meanwhile, I love that a shelter in IN started saying "Rent a dog to walk while you play Pokeman Go" and so many people walked dogs, they made enough money to waive adoption fees.  Then so many people fell in love with the doggies that they just took them home forever and the place emptied out.  How cool is THAT?


Tex
Posted 22 July 2016 - 04:54 PM

This game is proof that the machines are winning. Sure they could wipe us out with a nuclear strike Terminator style, but Pokeman Go makes it quite apparent they're content to just make fun of us.

Cashmere
Posted 22 July 2016 - 07:42 PM

My phone memory is maxed out, so no more apps for me until I figure out how to clean it out or get more storage.
 
We have one drive at work and I lost so many work files to it that I don't trust cloud storage any more...  But I suppose I could move my 2000 pictures to my computer, at least.  Then maybe.
 
Meanwhile, I love that a shelter in IN started saying "Rent a dog to walk while you play Pokeman Go" and so many people walked dogs, they made enough money to waive adoption fees.  Then so many people fell in love with the doggies that they just took them home forever and the place emptied out.  How cool is THAT?


That is so heartwarming! <3

David
Posted 24 July 2016 - 10:25 AM

I'm playing it with my 6 year old. We've traveled/walked a lot of the stl area. Fun game. Keilan loves it.
Cashmere
Posted 24 July 2016 - 07:05 PM

I love to see kids and parents playing together, and I do a lot during my walks. I saw a kid in the park yesterday that had to be about 3 and he just kept throwing a stuffed pokeball at his mom while she sat on a bench between two pokestops and called him over when a pokemon showed up.

 

The other night I was in the park with my brother and a van drove by blasting the pokemon theme song from the show. It was awesome!


themadbastage
Posted 28 July 2016 - 11:24 PM

For an application that has so many issues, I should really not like the game, but it has some redeeming qualities. I play it with one of the kids. We have a pretty nice nature preserve near me that we 'hunt' in. Fighting together in Gyms is actually the best part for me. Father and daughter taking on the world ... today the boat dock ... tomorrow Applebees!


Cashmere
Posted 29 July 2016 - 07:46 AM

Sounds like fun, themadbastage!

Ms. Spam
Posted 29 July 2016 - 08:16 AM

I just downloaded the game. I plan to play until school starts. Maybe I can think of a math lesson around it.


Iceheart
Posted 29 July 2016 - 11:18 AM

On a less child friendly note... http://dangerousmind...re_finally_here

CoLA
Posted 29 July 2016 - 05:59 PM

I would play but my 4 year old phone doesn't support it. :|

Cashmere
Posted 29 July 2016 - 06:19 PM

Icy, I clicked on that while waiting for a meeting to start. And quickly hid my phone under the table. Disturbing.

You need a new phone Cola!

Jacen123
Posted 29 July 2016 - 11:08 PM

I was playing earlier this evening and heard a kid by a pokestop with a lure screaming excitedly about a Chansey.  That was nice to see by itself, but I'll be damned if I didn't react a bit of the same way inside when the Chansey showed up for me, too.


Cashmere
Posted 30 July 2016 - 07:48 AM

Haha, awesome! I sometimes do a happy dance when I get one I don't have yet. It's a special kind of fun when you find something other than 100 pidgeys!
