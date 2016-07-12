Who else is playing Pokemon Go?

My phone memory is maxed out, so no more apps for me until I figure out how to clean it out or get more storage.

We have one drive at work and I lost so many work files to it that I don't trust cloud storage any more... But I suppose I could move my 2000 pictures to my computer, at least. Then maybe.

Meanwhile, I love that a shelter in IN started saying "Rent a dog to walk while you play Pokeman Go" and so many people walked dogs, they made enough money to waive adoption fees. Then so many people fell in love with the doggies that they just took them home forever and the place emptied out. How cool is THAT?