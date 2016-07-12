Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Who else is playing Pokemon Go?
#1
Posted 11 July 2016 - 09:39 PM
#2
Posted 11 July 2016 - 10:54 PM
My 11 year old is playing. You guys want to have a playdate?
Edited by Driver, 12 July 2016 - 10:37 AM.
- Destiny Skywalker, monkeygirl and Odine +1 this
#3
Posted 12 July 2016 - 06:34 AM
I don't understand what a Pokemon is.
#4
Posted 12 July 2016 - 07:13 AM
No, but my coworker informed me last Friday that there was a Kakuna on my desk. She then proceeded to catch it.
#5
Posted 12 July 2016 - 09:49 AM
We are! So far I only have the bulbasaur I found in my bedroom. My husband has been catching them at work.
#6
Posted 16 July 2016 - 02:22 PM
#7
Posted 16 July 2016 - 10:32 PM
Obvi!
#8
Posted 16 July 2016 - 10:33 PM
- Iceheart +1 this
#9
Posted 17 July 2016 - 06:36 AM
Do you guys have to spend money to do this? I ask because I'm broke and looking for something cheap. Also, I have no idea about Pokemon. Not one iota.
#10
Posted 17 July 2016 - 06:59 AM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#11
Posted 17 July 2016 - 07:35 AM
I may have to start playing for myself now.
#12
Posted 17 July 2016 - 04:46 PM
#13
Posted 22 July 2016 - 02:56 PM
My phone memory is maxed out, so no more apps for me until I figure out how to clean it out or get more storage.
We have one drive at work and I lost so many work files to it that I don't trust cloud storage any more... But I suppose I could move my 2000 pictures to my computer, at least. Then maybe.
Meanwhile, I love that a shelter in IN started saying "Rent a dog to walk while you play Pokeman Go" and so many people walked dogs, they made enough money to waive adoption fees. Then so many people fell in love with the doggies that they just took them home forever and the place emptied out. How cool is THAT?
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#14
Posted 22 July 2016 - 04:54 PM
#15
Posted 22 July 2016 - 07:42 PM
That is so heartwarming! <3
#16
Posted 24 July 2016 - 10:25 AM
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#17
Posted 24 July 2016 - 07:05 PM
I love to see kids and parents playing together, and I do a lot during my walks. I saw a kid in the park yesterday that had to be about 3 and he just kept throwing a stuffed pokeball at his mom while she sat on a bench between two pokestops and called him over when a pokemon showed up.
The other night I was in the park with my brother and a van drove by blasting the pokemon theme song from the show. It was awesome!
- Jacen123 +1 this
#18
Posted 28 July 2016 - 11:24 PM
For an application that has so many issues, I should really not like the game, but it has some redeeming qualities. I play it with one of the kids. We have a pretty nice nature preserve near me that we 'hunt' in. Fighting together in Gyms is actually the best part for me. Father and daughter taking on the world ... today the boat dock ... tomorrow Applebees!
#19
Posted 29 July 2016 - 07:46 AM
#20
Posted 29 July 2016 - 08:16 AM
I just downloaded the game. I plan to play until school starts. Maybe I can think of a math lesson around it.
#21
Posted 29 July 2016 - 11:18 AM
#22
Posted 29 July 2016 - 05:59 PM
#23
Posted 29 July 2016 - 06:19 PM
You need a new phone Cola!
#24
Posted 29 July 2016 - 11:08 PM
I was playing earlier this evening and heard a kid by a pokestop with a lure screaming excitedly about a Chansey. That was nice to see by itself, but I'll be damned if I didn't react a bit of the same way inside when the Chansey showed up for me, too.