Alden Ehrenreich to Play Han Solo

Disney and LucasFilm have found their new Han Solo.

“Hail, Caesar!” thesp Alden Ehrenreich has been tapped to star in the “Star Wars”-universe standalone movie revolving around Han Solo, sources tell Variety. Deadline Hollywood first reported that Ehrenreich was the frontrunner to land the role, and sources have now confirmed that he’s set to play the rebel smuggler, originally portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing with Kathleen Kennedy producing.

No plot details have been revealed, other than that the film will be set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other standalone pic “Rogue One.” Production is not expected to begin until January. Sources told Variety earlier this year that the reason for the January start may be so that the character may cameo in “Rogue One,” giving the production time to shoot the scene that introduces the new Han Solo.

The film will bow on May 25, 2018. The latest movie in the blockbuster franchise, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” opened in December.

While “Hail, Caesar!” was underwhelming at the box office, Ehrenreich was applauded by critics for his breakout performance. He is repped by CAA.