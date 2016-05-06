Jump to content

Alden Ehrenreich to Play Han Solo

Started by TuskenRaider , May 05 2016 10:30 PM

TuskenRaider
Posted 05 May 2016 - 10:30 PM

http://variety.com/2...ars-1201754043/

 

Qui-est-Alden-Ehrenreich-l-acteur-a-l-af

 

Disney and LucasFilm have found their new Han Solo.

 
“Hail, Caesar!” thesp Alden Ehrenreich has been tapped to star in the “Star Wars”-universe standalone movie revolving around Han Solo, sources tell Variety. Deadline Hollywood first reported that Ehrenreich was the frontrunner to land the role, and sources have now confirmed that he’s set to play the rebel smuggler, originally portrayed by Harrison Ford.
 
Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing with Kathleen Kennedy producing.
 
No plot details have been revealed, other than that the film will be set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other standalone pic “Rogue One.” Production is not expected to begin until January. Sources told Variety earlier this year that the reason for the January start may be so that the character may cameo in “Rogue One,” giving the production time to shoot the scene that introduces the new Han Solo.
 
The film will bow on May 25, 2018. The latest movie in the blockbuster franchise, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” opened in December.
 

While “Hail, Caesar!” was underwhelming at the box office, Ehrenreich was applauded by critics for his breakout performance. He is repped by CAA.

 

 

I guess he kinda looks the part.  I've never actually seen him in anything though, so I'm going into this blind.   I guess since he is cast, this gives them enough time to fit him in for a cameo in Rogue One if they still wanted to do that.  I sort of hope that they stay away from it though.  


pavonis
Posted 06 May 2016 - 12:50 AM

Hardly seems necessary to give him a cameo in R1. It's a bit too "small universe" for me.

Is this going to be some kind of in-universe biopic? Just not feeling the need to learn about Solo's activities before being hired by an old man and a farm boy in a cantina. I read the Han Solo Legends books, and they were not the worst stories I read from the EU, but what's the point? Didn't anyone have a boring life before getting drawn into the Rebel Alliance?

Poe Dameron
Posted 06 May 2016 - 04:18 AM

I read the Han Solo Legends books, and they were not the worst stories I read from the EU, but what's the point? Didn't anyone have a boring life before getting drawn into the Rebel Alliance?

 

I don't know.  When have you picked up a Wookie companion and made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs in your boring life?

 

Anyway, don't know anything about the guy, but at least they didn't cast anyone from that Variety list a few months back.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 04:38 AM

Still not excited about the Han Solo movie. This is of course subject to change depending on if they keep his Imperial backstory (please please please) and when the first teaser inevitably blows me away.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 06 May 2016 - 05:50 AM

Yeah, I think I will be skipping this Star Wars movie.

 

Rogue One looks cool.  I wouldn't mind a Boba Fett movie. The anthology movie I would LOVE to see is an Obi Wan movie.

 

But the anthology movie I wanted the least is a young Han Solo movie.  Neither asked for, nor needed.  


ShadowDog
Posted 06 May 2016 - 06:08 AM

Generally I agree but it depends on the story. The right story setup and an awesome trailer and I'm in there.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 06:19 AM

I'm just hoping it's funny. I've said before that I want the Han Solo movie to basically be two hours of the Guavian Death Gang/Kanjiklub confrontation, with Han trying to talk his way out of **** and failing miserably. Since Kasdan is writing it with his son, and Lord and Miller are directing it, I'm hopeful they'll go for that sort of tone. 


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 06:20 AM

The anthology movie I would LOVE to see is an Obi Wan movie.

 

Agreed with this part, 1000 times. Just make Kenobi into a movie. 


El Chalupacabra
Posted 06 May 2016 - 06:24 AM

Generally I agree but it depends on the story. The right story setup and an awesome trailer and I'm in there.

It will take not just an awesome trailer but some awesome word of mouth to pull me in.  Otherwise, Netflix....maybe!

 

I'm just hoping it's funny. I've said before that I want the Han Solo movie to basically be two hours of the Guavian Death Gang/Kanjiklub confrontation, with Han trying to talk his way out of **** and failing miserably. Since Kasdan is writing it with his son, and Lord and Miller are directing it, I'm hopeful they'll go for that sort of tone. 

God no.  Please, let's not turn Han Solo into a clown.  Han Solo is a badass.  Not comedy relief. The same type of thing was tried with PineKirk in the JJ Trek reboot, and it sucked.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 06:42 AM

Whoa, wait, when has Han Solo not been comedy relief? This is the guy who said "I know" as he was about to be frozen into carbonite! This is the guy who chased down stormtroopers on the Death Star! The guy who shrugged after they trapped the Imperials on Endor! 

 

Also, he may be a badass, but he's also a huge dork. 


ShadowDog
Posted 06 May 2016 - 08:46 AM

I'm just hoping it's funny. I've said before that I want the Han Solo movie to basically be two hours of the Guavian Death Gang/Kanjiklub confrontation, with Han trying to talk his way out of **** and failing miserably. Since Kasdan is writing it with his son, and Lord and Miller are directing it, I'm hopeful they'll go for that sort of tone. 


I can get behind this.

Pong Messiah
Posted 06 May 2016 - 10:11 AM

ofc I'll see it because I can't help myself where SW is concerned, but... meh.

 

:)


Odine
Posted 06 May 2016 - 10:56 AM

What pong said. 


Kyrian
Posted 06 May 2016 - 11:37 AM

I'm just hoping it's funny. I've said before that I want the Han Solo movie to basically be two hours of the Guavian Death Gang/Kanjiklub confrontation, with Han trying to talk his way out of **** and failing miserably. Since Kasdan is writing it with his son, and Lord and Miller are directing it, I'm hopeful they'll go for that sort of tone. 

That whole sequence was the worst part of TFA for me. I could do without a whole movie based on that.

 

My problem is that, when I see cosplayers playing characters who don't have their face covered, I don't really like it, because I can clearly see that you're not the actor playing them. Yes, you may have an awesome awesome, and complete props for making it as good as you have, but I can still see that you're not them, so it'll always be "meh" to me. This movie is going to be the same for me, I'll definitely struggle to reconcile the fact that this guy is supposed to be Han Solo.

 

That, and I can't help but feel that a Fett movie would have been far better received by both casual and hardcore fans, as well as new fans.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 11:54 AM

Ugh, Fett. 


Good God a Bear
Posted 06 May 2016 - 12:00 PM

I'll wait for Blu Ray on this one


ShadowDog
Posted 06 May 2016 - 12:38 PM

I agree the scene sucked ass (I skip it on dvd) but I think Mara meant the tone of it rather than specific details. That's always been Han and I bet a movie chock full of that could be good. I just didn't like it in force awakens because it didn't match the tone of rest of the movie.

As far as different actors playing the same role I watch a lot of theater so that breaks you of that issue real fast. So that'll be the least of my problems

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:41 PM

I like the scene. I could do without the rathtars chasing everyone (I always took a pee break after Han said "I have a bad feeling about this"), but the confrontation before that is one of my favorites. "Tell that to Kanjiklub!" 


ShadowDog
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:43 PM

Yeah that's true. The dialogue is funny and nostalgic. Its the sweaty train wreck that follows that's the real problem

Driver
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:45 PM

Everyone involved has a good track record, so it's worth the benefit of the doubt. You can't expect them not to use the IP to feature more of one of the biggest characters, and solo makes sense given that the Skywalker side of things is pretty well covered. Of all the SW leads, Solo is the only one with a big enough gap to tell a story.

My only complaint is that Ehrenreich looks like he is either holding or and/or smelling a bad fart in every pic I see of him.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:47 PM

"Have I ever not delivered for you before?"

 

"Yeah."

 

"[Twice.]"

 

*Han gapes back and forth*

 

*Chewie nods*

 

"When was the second time?" 


Driver
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:55 PM

I'm just going to say it. TFA was Chewie's best movie, and I suspect it had something to do with not Peter Mayhew playing him almost everywhere. I never super cared for Chewie either way. If he's in the Han movie I hope the new guy plays him.

Edited by Driver, 06 May 2016 - 03:03 PM.

Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 06 May 2016 - 01:58 PM

Whoa, wait, when has Han Solo not been comedy relief? This is the guy who said "I know" as he was about to be frozen into carbonite! This is the guy who chased down stormtroopers on the Death Star! The guy who shrugged after they trapped the Imperials on Endor! 
 
Also, he may be a badass, but he's also a huge dork. 

We see the exact same thing with Indiana Jones; Harrison Ford makes this work. I worry that another actor trying to do the same thing won't be able to make it work.

TuskenRaider
Posted 06 May 2016 - 02:33 PM

I'm just going to say it. TFA was Chewie's best movie, and I suspect it had something to do with not Peter Mayhew playing him everywhere. I never super cared for Chewie either way. If he's in te Han movie I hope the new guy plays him.

Pretty sure the new guy will be there.  At the very least for all the scenes where Chewie is not sitting or laying down.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 06 May 2016 - 03:16 PM

I read that the new guy will be reprising his Chewbacca role in the Han Solo film.  I must be out of it, because I had no idea that Peter Mayhew was not playing Chewie at all times.


