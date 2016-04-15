Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2016 NFL Season
#1
Posted 15 April 2016 - 02:16 PM
Also, Colts got ****ed in the schedule.
#2
Posted 30 April 2016 - 04:10 PM
I like the players the Giants picked here, but I'm kinda shocked they didn't draft an offensive lineman.
#3
Posted 30 April 2016 - 04:23 PM
#4
Posted 30 April 2016 - 06:29 PM
#5
Posted 02 May 2016 - 12:50 PM
Dallas didn't pick a QB. They picked Dak Prescott.
#6
Posted 02 May 2016 - 01:01 PM
#7
Posted 02 May 2016 - 09:10 PM
Dallas didn't pick a QB. They picked Dak Prescott.
They picked something in the fourth round.
#8
Posted 05 May 2016 - 04:12 PM
#9
Posted 29 June 2016 - 07:35 AM
Wow, Buddy Ryan died. I didn't think he was still alive.
#10
Posted 29 June 2016 - 03:26 PM
That's sad. I happened to know he was alive because I saw a bit of the 85 Bears documentary a couple days ago. To say the least, if you've seen that documentary, it comes as no surprise that he passed away. He was a shell of his former self and literally wrote a goodbye letter to the Bears defense at the end.
#11
Posted 29 June 2016 - 03:32 PM
#12
Posted 30 June 2016 - 04:27 PM
RIP Buddy, you mean ole Dallas hating bastard. You were possibly the greatest coaching heel of all time.
#13
Posted 30 June 2016 - 07:02 PM
#14
Posted 04 August 2016 - 10:19 AM
GUYS! FOOTBALL! PRESEASON! OMG!
#15
Posted 26 August 2016 - 06:52 PM
Laugh out loud. I was going to post who would be injured first RG3 or Romo but Romo just went down with - wait for it - a back injury.
#16
Posted 26 August 2016 - 07:18 PM
He didn't even give you an opportunity to back out of that one.
- Ms. Spam +1 this
#17
Posted 26 August 2016 - 07:40 PM
#18
Posted 27 August 2016 - 09:04 PM
I'm so shocked. This is what, the fifth year in a row the Cowboys were predicted to be huge, contingent on Romo staying healthy?
Umm... second. The guy put in at least 15 starts each of the previous four years before last year. And the only two seasons that he's missed significant playing time has been due to shoulder injuries.
So I'm not really sure where the injury prone reputation is coming from. I know he's had back issues, but he's played through them and has only lost two games due to those injuries until this season.
#19
Posted 27 August 2016 - 10:16 PM
#20
Posted 29 August 2016 - 03:48 PM
He's had 2 season ending injuries in his career and this will probably be half a season right here.
#21
Posted 29 August 2016 - 04:00 PM
Guys, should we do Pick'em this year?
#22
Posted 29 August 2016 - 05:47 PM
Why not:
AFC
East
1-New England
2-New York
3-Buffalo
4-Miami
North
1-Pittsburgh
2-Cincinnati
3-Baltimore
4-Cleveland
South
1-Indianapolis
2-Jacksonville
3-Houston
4-Tennessee
West
1-Kansas City
2-Oakland
3-Denver
4-San Diego
NFC
East
1-New York
2-Washington
3-Dallas
4-Philadelphia
North
1-Green Bay
2-Minnesota
3-Chicago
4-Detroit
South
1-Carolina
2-Tampa Bay
3-Atlanta
4-New Orleans
West
1-Seattle
2-Arizona
3-Los Angeles
4-San Francisco
AFC Playoff seeds
1-Pittsburgh
2-New England
3-Kansas City
4-Indianapolis
5-Cincinnati
6-New York
NFC Playoff seeds
1-Seattle
2-Carolina
3-Green Bay
4-New York
5-Arizona
6-Tampa Bay
Wild Card rd
3-Kansas City over 6-New York
5-Cinicinnati over 4-Indianapolis
3-Green Bay over 6-Tampa Bay
4-New York over 5-Arizona
Divisional Rd
1-Pittsburgh over 5-Cincinnati
2-New England over 3-Kansas City
1-Seattle over 4-New York
2-Carolina over 3-Green Bay
Title Games
Pittsburgh over New England
Seattle over Carolina
Super Bowl
Seattle over Pittsburgh
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#23
Posted 31 August 2016 - 11:12 AM
AFCE
New England
New York
Buffalo
Miami
AFCN
Pittsburgh
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Baltimore
AFCS
Indianapolis
Houston
Tennessee
Jacksonville
AFCW
Denver
Kansas City
Oakland
San Diego
NFCE
New York
Dallas
Washington
Philadelphia
NFCN
Green Bay
Chicago
Detroit
Minnesota
NFCS
Carolina
New Orleans
Atlanta
Tampa Bay
NFCW
Arizona
Seattle
St. Louis
San Francisco
1. New England
2. Pittsburgh
3. Denver
4. Indianapolis
5. Cincinnati
6. Cleveland
1. Arizona
2. Green Bay
3. Carolina
4. New York
5. Seattle
6. Dallas
Indy over Cinci
Denver over Cleveland
Seattle over NYG
Carolina over Dallas
New England over Indy
Pittsburgh over Denver
Arizona over Seattle
Green Bay over Carolina
New England over Pittsburgh
Arizona over Green Bay
Arizona over New England
Who knows/gives a ****.
#24
Posted 31 August 2016 - 12:01 PM
CLEVELAND
WHAT
#25
Posted 31 August 2016 - 12:13 PM
I don't know. Most teams are bad. Maybe RG3 isn't garbage. Maybe Josh Gordon can go 15 minutes without smoking pot. Can they field a defense? Really no idea.
Who else?
Jets? Meh.
Kansas City? Still QB'd by Alex Smith and coached by Andy Reid.
Baltimore? Snore.
AFC South Team X? 2nd place in AFC South is going to have 6 wins so probably not.
Oakland? Derek Carr is actually garbage.
Usually I look at schedules and stuff, I don't care at this point. 2015 ruined me.