ALRIGHT:



Starts: Midnight, EST, Monday February 1, 2016

Ends: Midnight, EST, Monday January 9, 2017



You choose NINE names of well-known persons you think will die in this time period.

Anyone already diagnosed as terminal as of this moment does not count.

You get the points when a person you chose dies. 125 points minus their age at the time of death.



I will award two winners; one who has the highest number of points and one who has the highest overall body count.



BONUS POINTS will be awarded as follows:



In addition to your list, choose ONE person in ONE of the following categories as your personal bonus name

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

*former child actor

*musician/artist in the music business

*Newsperson-correspondant, anchor, TV host

*Politico-real office holder, candidate, TV personality

*Sports figure-player, owner, coach



If this person dies, you get 20 points. CHOOSE ONE ONLY.



Bonus point structure for everyone's picks of any type:

10 points-Also nail the cause of death

50 points-name the date



SUPER BONUS ROUND:

Within the contest dates, guess either the number of mass shootings OR the total number of dead that occur in the USA (Continental, AK and HI only)

and add 60 to your score.



PRIZES AWARDED AT THE DISCRETION OF ME.

