Anyone care?
I'd be hip to crafting a template for lists by the end of January, if there are at least a dozen of you who would like to participate.
So, only 4 of us?
60% of our daily traffic.
I'll give it a shot. Many on my ongoing list are due, right? The way death has reared it's ugly head lately.
Can we have a bonus this time where if you can name the classic rock band with the most members who bite it this year you get like 100 extra points?
Sure! I'll start a pool this weekend and do some creative **** like that for us
You list people you think are going to die. You get points based on them dying and their age (younger people are worth more). Hilarity ensues.
I was interested in playing a few years back and listing Rock, but was told it'd be too uncouth, so I'm boycotting forevar.
TRUTH. I will do the 125 point system but give me a day or so to get the rest of the stuff in order.
You start with 125. When a person on your list dies, you subtract their current age from 125 and that's the number of points you get for choosing them. So, the younger the person, the higher the points.
We should have small bonuses if you can predict the cause of death as well. Or at least relevant factors. Like, technically Whitney Houston drowned, but her death was drug related. So if you'd had guessed "Whitney Houston - drugs" then you could get like 10 bonus points.
Wow this game rules! Dark...but it rules!
Kinda makes you feel like Dirty Harry, doesn't it?
Lemme thinki about that.
You wnat me to post it here or start a new, official thread?
Muhammad Ali - Complications from Parkinson's - 51 points + 20 bonus = 71 points
Gene Wilder - Stroke - 42 points No bonus. It was Alzheimer's = 42 points
Kirk Douglas - Complications from Pneumonia
Ron Jeremy - Heart Attack
Ali MacGraw
Vanessa Redgrave
Zsa Zsa Gabor - 26 points
Regis Philbin
Larry King
BONUS: Amanda Bynes - Drug overdose
SUPER BONUS: Not doing that
Total Points - 139
Thanks.
Olivia de Havillandv- **** if I know
Betty White - ****ing too much
Nelson Mandela - Respiratory
Johnny Manziel - Alcohol/Drug related
Rosie O'Donnell - Heart Attack
Beverly Cleary - Cancer
Ozzy - Alcohol/Drug related
Kirk Douglas - Stroke
Monty Hall - ****ing too much with Betty White
Bonus: Lindsay Lohan - Alcohol/Drug Related
Super Bonus: 4 Mass Shootings
