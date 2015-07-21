First he's insulting the Hispanics and now he's making bold statements about McCain.
Could Donald Trump be our next president?
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:11 PM
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:12 PM
i think this is a plot to make Ted Cruz more palatable.
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:17 PM
i think this is a plot to keep his name in print
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:35 PM
Well, yeah. I love posting to my relatives that go on about how "What America needs is a guy who knows how to run a business!" with replies like "Yes, we should have a guy who has had four businesses file for bankruptcy".
On one hand I really love the blatancy of the whole thing. The Hispanic thing was great as it fired up locals here in San Antonio but when he went and attacked McCain's hero status for being a POW it was fantastic. I'm hoping he slams ESPN soon for giving Caitlyn Jenner an award. But then I think this can't be real. Trump must think he's on one of those reality shows and he's not quite with it.
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:48 PM
I think he really hurt himself with calling out McCain. Even hardcore republicans cannot support or condone what he said.
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:59 PM
Well, yeah. I love posting to my relatives that go on about how "What America needs is a guy who knows how to run a business!" with replies like "Yes, we should have a guy who has had four businesses file for bankruptcy".
Did they vote for Perot?
Posted 20 July 2015 - 11:09 PM
one of them is old enough to! Good ole Perot! They still love him here.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 11:05 AM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 11:13 AM
I think it would be refreshing. More and more I find myself leaning GOP.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 12:37 PM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 01:13 PM
The thing that scares me most about Trump running isn't his political views. Rather, it is the campaigns demonstration that there is a significant percentage of the US voting population that agree with him.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 02:27 PM
The thing that scares me most about Trump running isn't his political views. Rather, it is the campaigns demonstration that there is a significant percentage of the US voting population that agree with him.
This country runs on stupid. I would say the same thing about anyone wanting to vote for Hilary Clinton.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 02:35 PM
Could Donald Trump be our next president?
No.
Close please.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 03:55 PM
Trump leads in the polls.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:09 PM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:38 PM
Tell me about a poll in 5 months and maybe it will start to have some meaning.
But on the other hand Rudy won in 2008 so I guess polls do mean a lot.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:41 PM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:51 PM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:58 PM
As long as it isn't achy and breaky.
Posted 21 July 2015 - 05:03 PM
I think this pretty much sums it all up nicely.
http://www.theblaze....and-yourselves/
Posted 21 July 2015 - 06:53 PM
Posted 21 July 2015 - 08:02 PM
Posted 22 July 2015 - 12:46 PM
I kinda wanna vote for him and sign it just so he will get more than one vote. Then when they tally them up he'll say "Hey! That's not MY vote! Who is Dana?!"
Posted 22 July 2015 - 02:51 PM
Let us get within a few hundred eons of the actual election-the part where candidates have interviews that matter-where they go out talking to people-
when they have debates on issues and he'll fold. He doesn't have the time or self-discipline. He has no real plans for anything-excepting to deal with
ISIS but he's not telling anyone about that until he gets elected.
This is just a farce. Sit back and enjoy it while it's on your teevee.
Posted 22 July 2015 - 03:42 PM
I'd vote for him in a heartbeat