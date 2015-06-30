Hypothetical Question

an actually published Last Dangerous Visions

a Thomas Harris who didn't fumble everything from Hannibal's ending onward

a Dickens who didn't get paid by the word and consequently had no reason to pad everything he wrote

an Artists Alley at a convention where I could find at least five readable comics by complete unknowns

William Gibson's Neuromancer series, currently up to novel #17

Dave Barry's novelizations of the Star Wars prequels