Hypothetical Question

Started by ShadowDog , June 30 2015 02:30 PM

ShadowDog
Posted 30 June 2015 - 02:30 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,392 posts
In the Stephen King short story "Ur" a character finds a Kindle that has access to 10.4 million different parallel universes so he could search them for his favorite authors to see what books they'd written in those universes. There's a universe where Shakespeare lived longer and wrote more plays for instance. Or maybe an author lived the same amount of time but wrote different stuff or in a different genre (in one Hemingway wrote detective novels). Maybe there's a universe where George Martin has already finished the Game of Thrones series.

Its a great story, read it.

But here's my question. If you found this device ... Which author would you search first?

I'd search Jack L Chalker first. Not only for more books but to see if there was a universe where he wrote conventional fiction with his unique voice.

What about Jim Butcher writing westerns?

I'd search Anne Rice to see if there was a universe where she didn't go insane.

What about you?

Driver
Posted 30 June 2015 - 02:34 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 6,591 posts

Dashiel Hammet or Raymond Carver writing cyberpunk in the 80s

Jules Verne writing post-digital age


ShadowDog
Posted 30 June 2015 - 06:06 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,392 posts

The Jules Verne one is a great idea. 


Driver
Posted 30 June 2015 - 07:24 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 6,591 posts

Can we staff long dead writers on our favorite TV shows?

 

Can we get Ian Fleming to do a season of 24?


ShadowDog
Posted 30 June 2015 - 07:29 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,392 posts
Holy ****! That would be amazing!

Cerina
Posted 01 July 2015 - 04:15 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,690 posts

I'd totally check out George RR Martin and then post everything on Nightly.


  Darth Krawlie +1 this

Durty D
Posted 06 July 2015 - 07:54 PM

Durty D

    Star Wars nerd

  • Members
  • 5,919 posts

Shakespeare from the original example would be great - imagine how richer the English language would be if he'd have written more.


NumberSix
Posted 06 July 2015 - 08:27 PM

NumberSix

    Content Provider Emeritus

  • Members
  • 29,702 posts

an actually published Last Dangerous Visions

 

a Thomas Harris who didn't fumble everything from Hannibal's ending onward

 

a Dickens who didn't get paid by the word and consequently had no reason to pad everything he wrote

 

an Artists Alley at a convention where I could find at least five readable comics by complete unknowns

 

William Gibson's Neuromancer series, currently up to novel #17

 

Dave Barry's novelizations of the Star Wars prequels


  Copper and Driver +1 this

Poe Dameron
Posted 10 October 2017 - 04:48 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,619 posts

I'd probably start with the authors who only produced one novel.  Emily Bronte, Harper Lee, J.D. Salinger, Sylvia Plath, Ralph Ellison, Anna Sewell among others.  And I'd also wonder why so many are women for some reason.


Marc DuQuesne
Posted Today, 05:50 PM

Marc DuQuesne

    Member

  • Members
  • 418 posts

I wonder how many would have been writers in other circumstances, especially in times far gone. It was not something many people outside the lap of luxury did a few centuries ago.

 

Anyway, I'm going with Tolkien. What would his imagination have wrought with a different muse?


