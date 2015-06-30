Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Hypothetical Question
#1
Posted 30 June 2015 - 02:30 PM
Its a great story, read it.
But here's my question. If you found this device ... Which author would you search first?
I'd search Jack L Chalker first. Not only for more books but to see if there was a universe where he wrote conventional fiction with his unique voice.
What about Jim Butcher writing westerns?
I'd search Anne Rice to see if there was a universe where she didn't go insane.
What about you?
#2
Posted 30 June 2015 - 02:34 PM
Dashiel Hammet or Raymond Carver writing cyberpunk in the 80s
Jules Verne writing post-digital age
#3
Posted 30 June 2015 - 06:06 PM
The Jules Verne one is a great idea.
#4
Posted 30 June 2015 - 07:24 PM
Can we staff long dead writers on our favorite TV shows?
Can we get Ian Fleming to do a season of 24?
#5
Posted 30 June 2015 - 07:29 PM
#6
Posted 01 July 2015 - 04:15 PM
I'd totally check out George RR Martin and then post everything on Nightly.
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
#7
Posted 06 July 2015 - 07:54 PM
Shakespeare from the original example would be great - imagine how richer the English language would be if he'd have written more.
#8
Posted 06 July 2015 - 08:27 PM
an actually published Last Dangerous Visions
a Thomas Harris who didn't fumble everything from Hannibal's ending onward
a Dickens who didn't get paid by the word and consequently had no reason to pad everything he wrote
an Artists Alley at a convention where I could find at least five readable comics by complete unknowns
William Gibson's Neuromancer series, currently up to novel #17
Dave Barry's novelizations of the Star Wars prequels
- Copper and Driver +1 this
#9
Posted 10 October 2017 - 04:48 PM
I'd probably start with the authors who only produced one novel. Emily Bronte, Harper Lee, J.D. Salinger, Sylvia Plath, Ralph Ellison, Anna Sewell among others. And I'd also wonder why so many are women for some reason.
#10
Posted Today, 05:50 PM
I wonder how many would have been writers in other circumstances, especially in times far gone. It was not something many people outside the lap of luxury did a few centuries ago.
Anyway, I'm going with Tolkien. What would his imagination have wrought with a different muse?