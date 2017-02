Well I took the day off today and played from 6.30 am to bout 10.30 pm. Less an hour for snack breaks and my afternoon run.. And so farI have progressed to lvl 7. Apparently level cap (if you an call it that) is 50 for Wild Hunt. So far I'm loving this game. But early days yet.. Seems to be living up to the hype so far. Combat is very satisfying, story has me hooked, characters acted and portrayed very well. Some of the "romance" is a bit corny.. But romance kind of is corny in many ways. The devs have a good sense of humour. Though the world they have created for this game is grim. Dark as hell. Makes DA:I seem like Disneyland. Thematically even darker than bloodborne... Though less so in the aesthetic. But even here in Witcher 3 that's pretty grim too. More later.