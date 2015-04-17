Jump to content

Women in Star Wars

Started by DANA-kin Skywalker , April 17 2015 05:50 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 17 April 2015 - 05:50 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

It appears that women are getting better represented in this new movie. One whole woman in the galaxy in ANH, and now look where we are. Not only does it seem to be doing the female fans justice, but a side benefit is it also adds a level of realism as well.

The Choc
Posted 17 April 2015 - 05:57 PM

The Choc

It appears that women are getting better represented in this new movie. One whole woman in the galaxy in ANH, and now look where we are. Not only does it seem to be doing the female fans justice, but a side benefit is it also adds a level of realism as well.

One woman? C'mon, Aunt Beru, Mon Mothma, the chick Jabba has killed. So, I mean 4 women. That's alot.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 17 April 2015 - 06:02 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Haha. 1.33 per movie. And that's counting the ones that don't matter.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 18 April 2015 - 09:13 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

It appears that women are getting better represented in this new movie. One whole woman in the galaxy in ANH, and now look where we are. Not only does it seem to be doing the female fans justice, but a side benefit is it also adds a level of realism as well.

Kathleen Kennedy is my new favorite person for calling this out in the middle of the panel. And she was wearing Her Universe!!! :D 


Stevil
Posted 18 April 2015 - 10:51 AM

Stevil

There's only more women in the movie because the feminists moaned. If it's crap because they shoehorned more women in then you know who to blame.

Oh and I'm not sure Leia gets handed a lightsaber. I think it's Leia handing it to Daisy Ridley's character.

Lucas1138
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:19 AM

Lucas1138

If it's crap because they shoehorned more women in then you know who to blame.
 

The people who wrote it?


Stevil
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:30 AM

Stevil

If it's crap because they shoehorned more women in then you know who to blame.
 

The people who wrote it?

No the feminists. They moaned when the first picture of the cast was revealed at the script read through. There were only two women pictured (Fisher and Ridley). So they kicked up a fuss as the ratio of men to women in the picture was unfair apparently...

Lucas1138
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:31 AM

Lucas1138

Hm. Okay.


Driver
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:36 AM

Driver

Yeah, if you add to many to anything it is automatically ruined.

What?

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:44 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

As a kid for some reason I thought snow troopers were girls.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 April 2015 - 11:47 AM

Darth Krawlie

Women ruin EVERYTHING.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 19 April 2015 - 02:52 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

There's only more women in the movie because the feminists moaned. If it's crap because they shoehorned more women in then you know who to blame.

Oh and I'm not sure Leia gets handed a lightsaber. I think it's Leia handing it to Daisy Ridley's character.

It must really make you angry that a woman is in charge of Star Wars right now. 


Stevil
Posted 19 April 2015 - 04:37 AM

Stevil

Not at all Mara.

In fact I think Kathy Kennedy seems like a lovely person with a lot of passion for the franchise who's determined to make a success of this new movie.

I don't dislike women at all. In fact I'm married to one and I have two daughters.

I just dislike the notion that there should be equal numbers of each gender in everything. If the story's written that way then fine. But the idea of squeezing more women (or men for that matter) in to anything for the sake of supposed equality is just nuts.

It starts off like this but then it gets taken to the Nth degree and you'll end up with a male and a female president serving together.
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 19 April 2015 - 06:06 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

I just dislike the notion that there should be equal numbers of each gender in everything. If the story's written that way then fine. But the idea of squeezing more women (or men for that matter) in to anything for the sake of supposed equality is just nuts.
It starts off like this but then it gets taken to the Nth degree and you'll end up with a male and a female president serving together.

LOL! So it's a slippery slope, and it all starts with a star wars movie?
Fozzie
Posted 19 April 2015 - 06:13 AM

Fozzie

Without RotJ we wouldn't have gay marriage.

Stevil
Posted 19 April 2015 - 07:39 AM

Stevil

Yep that and the abhorrently all female new Ghostbusters Movie.

Metropolis
Posted 19 April 2015 - 07:47 AM

Metropolis

Are you guys serious about the gender thing? I was making a joke.

#18
ShadowDog
Posted 19 April 2015 - 07:54 AM

ShadowDog

Welcome to Nightly, where people would rather argue about stupid **** than nerd out over cool ****.

The Human Torch
Posted 19 April 2015 - 08:05 AM

The Human Torch

It wasn't always that way. Before the dark times. Before the Blackout.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 19 April 2015 - 09:29 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

I'll just one last thing on the subject, because I'd rather talk about how awesome that trailer was, too:

 

It's not about having an equal number of men and women. Or people of color. Or gay people. Or whatever. It's about representation for all, and reflecting real life--or in the case of Star Wars, a universe in which beings come in a variety of shapes and colors. As Kathleen Kennedy said, to have only two major female characters just doesn't make sense. (Ever watch Revenge of the Sith? Not only is Padme thrown under the bus, but she's the only woman that talks in the entire movie.) And why shouldn't there be an equal number of men and women when that's how the world works? 

 

I have seen so many little girls at Celebration dressed as Sabine and Hera and it makes me so so happy that they have more female characters to look up to and identify with, not just Leia and Padme. Not to mention the little boys who scramble to take pictures with Hera and Sabine, or the little boy who was even dressed up as Sabine. 

 

Also, this: https://instagram.com/p/1m0e96h-kz/


Stevil
Posted 19 April 2015 - 11:31 AM

Stevil

I agree with you to an extent Mara. In fact I was pleased to hear Kathy Kennedy was talking about more strong female characters in the films to come during the panel at SW Celebration. Hopefully they will write the strong parts for them to be in first and not bow to demand and add characters just because a certain section believes it didn't add up to their idea of representation.

 

I think the writers need to be stronger personally and start writing more movies and TV shows with more female representation.

 

One of my favourite TV shows is "Orange is the New Black" which has a female dominated cast. You won't catch me counting the number of women in the series and then kicking up a fuss because males aren't represented equally in an all-women prison. I also believe that Marvel need to add a female superhero lead to their franchise. In fact, why not two. I was only thinking the other day that it would be cool to gender flip Spiderman. I would watch that movie.


Justus
Posted 19 April 2015 - 04:44 PM

Justus

As Kathleen Kennedy said, to have only two major female characters just doesn't make sense.

[Mon Mothma]"W--what?? Did I have a bulge in my pants or something? Is that why you skipped over me? I. Was. Running. The. Show in ROTJ. Damn it!!"[/Mon Mothma]


The Human Torch
Posted 19 April 2015 - 06:53 PM

The Human Torch

You reference a character that didn't hold a weapon or captain a ship so therefore it's a shallow representation of an authoritative female role in society. Please refrain from trying to justify your sexist views of history both real and fantasy.

#24
Driver
Posted 19 April 2015 - 07:07 PM

Driver

As Kathleen Kennedy said, to have only two major female characters just doesn't make sense.

[Mon Mothma]"W--what?? Did I have a bulge in my pants or something? Is that why you skipped over me? I. Was. Running. The. Show in ROTJ. Damn it!!"[/Mon Mothma]


Major role meaning starring role, not the imaginary plot narrative version of importance. Mon Mothma may have been the leader of the Alliance but she had once scene and just a few lines.

#25
Fozzie
Posted 19 April 2015 - 07:32 PM

Plus she was more enjoyable in her fight against Godzilla.
