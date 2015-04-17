Women in Star Wars

I'll just one last thing on the subject, because I'd rather talk about how awesome that trailer was, too:

It's not about having an equal number of men and women. Or people of color. Or gay people. Or whatever. It's about representation for all, and reflecting real life--or in the case of Star Wars, a universe in which beings come in a variety of shapes and colors. As Kathleen Kennedy said, to have only two major female characters just doesn't make sense. (Ever watch Revenge of the Sith? Not only is Padme thrown under the bus, but she's the only woman that talks in the entire movie.) And why shouldn't there be an equal number of men and women when that's how the world works?

I have seen so many little girls at Celebration dressed as Sabine and Hera and it makes me so so happy that they have more female characters to look up to and identify with, not just Leia and Padme. Not to mention the little boys who scramble to take pictures with Hera and Sabine, or the little boy who was even dressed up as Sabine.

