Opinion of the 1975 Captain & Tennille song Love Will Keep Us Together

Originally recorded without US airplay by Neil Sedeka on the 1973 album The Tra-La Days Are Over, the song Love Will Keep Us Together didn't chart at number 1 until after being recorded by Captain and Tennille, in 1975.

Which by the way, 1975 saw some great music, such as Get Dancin' by Disco Tex and The Sex-O-lettes, Morning Side Of The Mountain by Donny and Marie Osmond, That's The Way Of The World by Earth, Wind and Fire, and Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, just to name a few.

