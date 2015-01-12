Comics Release Dates - The New Marvel Era!

Release dates are subject to change.
Star Wars #30 is out!
..until John Cassaday pulls a John Cassaday and chokes 4 issues in.
As long as the other two titles stay on track, I'm good. Between Gillen and Waid, I have unreasonably high expectations for their books. And I never have unreasonably high expectations for anything nowadays.
I'll certainly be giving them a try, if nothing else.
No interest whatsoever. Only interested in collecting what I am missing of the Dark Horse run before they become hard to find and expensive as hell. I know they just had a digital sale, but I want the physical copies to adorn my shelves.
No interest whatsoever.
Star Wars #1 was decent... then Vader showed up and I was suddenly way into it. I'm in until Cassaday chokes!
Ignoring what I want has ever been my favorite thing about the EU.
Oh, I'm not picking and choosing here. I'm choosing the entirety of the old canon (aka the EU) over the new.
But lest someone accuse me of whining again, the focus of my post was not about that; it was about obtaining all of the old Dark Horse titles. And I'd rather not buy them from Marvel simply because I'm trying to avoid the "Legends" banner wherever possible.
#1 exceeded expectations and surprised me more than once. I didn't think stories with Vader could do that for me anymore. Well played.
Unfortunately it's also got the same fatal flaw that too many licensed comics have: the artist is so worried about getting the original actors' faces right that very, very few panels have any real facial expressions and practically look traced from old stills. (Han manages a couple, at least.) I'd expect that from the third-string artists who usually draw licensed comics, but I know Cassaday can do better. Distracting and disappointing.
Judging by the preview art from the other two books, it's good to know Terry Dodson's Princess Leia book won't be having that problem.
I ordered it earlier and look forward to reading it later tonight!
... but I know Cassaday can do better.
No he can't. He's one of the few pro artists out there who's gotten worse over time. Mainly, and stop me if you've heard this, he is slow. He used to do some amazing work, but either he is a perfectionist or has pulled a Greg Land and tricked everyone into thinking he is, and as a result it takes him forever to draw pages. To save time, he swipes endless from himself. He'll reuse a head, flip it, and alter the expression slightly. He'll draw a medium frame, then zoom in on it for a close up (watch for varying line quality). In long conversations (Astonishing X-Men Whedon scripts) he'll just straight up repeat the same frame over and over.
I read it last night nd am not entirely sure how I feel about it just yet. It was definitely somewhat jarring to me how certain aspects of it differed from the old continuity. It reminded me of DC's New 52 pretty soon after that came out in the sense of it being familiar, but also different in ways that seemed notable to me. I have a feeling that, more than anythign else, though, this was due to it being written and drawn by mainstream comic professionals rather than the usual type of Star Wars team. It just felt different to me. I'll have to read it over again. I also plan on sticking with it at least through the first arc to see where it goes.
Mostly by "can't" I meant "used to be able to, and theoretically still should be able to". But that's me recalling the halcyon days of Planetary when it was still monthly and awesome.
I was totally unaware of the head-swapping thing, though. Now I'm gonna be looking for it and probably go nuts. TBH, I haven't seen any interior work of his since Astonishing X-Men. If he ruined some other X-Men or Avengers books in recent years, I never saw it and it sounds like I didn't miss much.
--> John Cassaday exiting Star Wars after #6.
My reaction: DULL SURPRISE.
Hopefully, this means we'll get some creative designs (for costumes and ships) in the book that aren't just awkwardly ripped right out of the movies.
I super-approve this message.
I have mixed feelings about that. I've really liked his work on some titles and just didn't on others.
...and Stuart Immonen is taking over which makes everything right in the world.
I tried out Star Wars #1 but didn't care for it. I have a hard time reading comics, However, I'm actually subscribing to the Princess Leia comic! I'm as surprised as everyone else.
I've liked both the Vader and Leia comics better than the main series so far.