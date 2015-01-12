Comics Release Dates - The New Marvel Era!

#1 exceeded expectations and surprised me more than once. I didn't think stories with Vader could do that for me anymore. Well played.

Unfortunately it's also got the same fatal flaw that too many licensed comics have: the artist is so worried about getting the original actors' faces right that very, very few panels have any real facial expressions and practically look traced from old stills. (Han manages a couple, at least.) I'd expect that from the third-string artists who usually draw licensed comics, but I know Cassaday can do better. Distracting and disappointing.

Judging by the preview art from the other two books, it's good to know Terry Dodson's Princess Leia book won't be having that problem.