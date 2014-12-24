No Man's Sky

I finally played this game, spent approx twenty hours in it, which isn't a lot obviously when considering the game's size. Dialogue is text based, story points are text based too, once you are used to that it's charming. There is a mystery in the game which pulls the game out of just being Minecraft + Spore to being Minecraft + Spore + Myst.



The graphics are super cartoony and simple, but perhaps that's an artistic choice to cover hardware limitations. The sounds are standard wildlife and with appropriate sci-fi pew pews and booms. The on foot controls are standard FPS, if a little slow. The flight controls are in my opinion unnecessarily complex, essentially controlling your characters head with one stick and the ship with another results in wobbly flight and unintentional looking at your crotch while spiraling out of control. There is no character creator or even character naming function. I also found no way to even see what your character may look like, the perspective seems locked.



I found no way to access a map. You have a compass, but that seems to be it. You can't access a screen which shows the traditional overhead map and where you've been. I found no way to fast travel to already discovered points. In regards to discovering points that is how you save and if you wish to earn credits (which is necessary) for your discovery of these points you must upload them as you discover them... because the game only keeps track of a handful in your data screen and by order of recently discovered. Going back to previously discovered points to attempt to have them appear in your data screen so you can upload them and earn credits does not work. I found every species on my first planet, marked countless locations and discovered forty plus words in an alien language, so I decided to leave the planet.



Visiting a space station was a tediously manual flight, with asteroid belts appearing with such frequency you'd have to believe this system had a hundred planets prior to some unbelievable catastrophe. Once on the space station the dialogue with aliens presented "world building" options and "fleet building" options which had no explanation to how that works or why. So I left the space station.



On my second planet I landed my ship in a clearing, which apparently wasn't as clear as it appeared. I saw animals that looked similar to animals on my previous planet and figured it was safe as they were peaceful and herbivores there. Nope. This time aggressive and carnivores. They killed me. I respawn at my ship (which is where I was anyway) and they kill me again. I respawn at my ship... yeah you see where this is going. That was the end of my time with the game.

