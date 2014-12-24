Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
No Man's Sky
Posted 24 December 2014 - 10:16 AM
http://www.no-mans-sky.com/about/
Posted 24 December 2014 - 11:07 AM
Posted 24 December 2014 - 11:45 AM
Yeah, no real strong narrative, but I would be shocked if this was a $60 dollar game though. It's an indie type game and will probably end up being like 20 bucks.
I'll be buying it day one for sure. I've been wanting to fly around in a space ship and see what's there for 25 years, I think I can manage my own story.
Also Ryn, the game is going to come to PC as well. PS4 first for an undetermined amount of time, but then PC too.
Posted 24 December 2014 - 12:57 PM
"The Human Adventure is just beginning."
It looks awesome and it is procedurally generated-- but there's no story
There is the mystery of the black hole in the middle of its universe, but who knows if it's a real payoff.
Posted 24 December 2014 - 03:39 PM
Posted 10 May 2016 - 11:00 AM
Posted 01 June 2016 - 10:39 AM
It got delayed to an August release. When I first heard about this it had a Feb '16 release! I'm getting anxious for it, but I also know it takes a long time to make a game good. (so my video game making boyfriend tells me, anyways)
Posted 01 June 2016 - 12:40 PM
I mean, the devs are a small crew from someplace in the UK.. pretty much started out as a few dudes in a guys basement or something so they can take as long as they need IMO.
- Ryn +1 this
Posted 01 June 2016 - 02:22 PM
Video clips look superb - gutted when I heard it was delayed, but it's not the end of the world. Read that some people were getting well angry about it!! Death threats and all! Blimey!
- Ryn and Odine +1 this
Posted Today, 10:54 AM
The graphics are super cartoony and simple, but perhaps that's an artistic choice to cover hardware limitations. The sounds are standard wildlife and with appropriate sci-fi pew pews and booms. The on foot controls are standard FPS, if a little slow. The flight controls are in my opinion unnecessarily complex, essentially controlling your characters head with one stick and the ship with another results in wobbly flight and unintentional looking at your crotch while spiraling out of control. There is no character creator or even character naming function. I also found no way to even see what your character may look like, the perspective seems locked.
I found no way to access a map. You have a compass, but that seems to be it. You can't access a screen which shows the traditional overhead map and where you've been. I found no way to fast travel to already discovered points. In regards to discovering points that is how you save and if you wish to earn credits (which is necessary) for your discovery of these points you must upload them as you discover them... because the game only keeps track of a handful in your data screen and by order of recently discovered. Going back to previously discovered points to attempt to have them appear in your data screen so you can upload them and earn credits does not work. I found every species on my first planet, marked countless locations and discovered forty plus words in an alien language, so I decided to leave the planet.
Visiting a space station was a tediously manual flight, with asteroid belts appearing with such frequency you'd have to believe this system had a hundred planets prior to some unbelievable catastrophe. Once on the space station the dialogue with aliens presented "world building" options and "fleet building" options which had no explanation to how that works or why. So I left the space station.
On my second planet I landed my ship in a clearing, which apparently wasn't as clear as it appeared. I saw animals that looked similar to animals on my previous planet and figured it was safe as they were peaceful and herbivores there. Nope. This time aggressive and carnivores. They killed me. I respawn at my ship (which is where I was anyway) and they kill me again. I respawn at my ship... yeah you see where this is going. That was the end of my time with the game.
