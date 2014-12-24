Jump to content

No Man's Sky

Started by Ryn , December 24 2014 10:16 AM
Ryn
Posted 24 December 2014 - 10:16 AM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,360 posts
Open-world space exploration? I'm intrigued enough to consider purchasing a PS4.

http://www.no-mans-sky.com/about/


Driver
Posted 24 December 2014 - 11:07 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 6,443 posts
It looks awesome and it is procedurally generated-- but there's no story

TuskenRaider
Posted 24 December 2014 - 11:45 AM

TuskenRaider

    decommissioned

  • Members
  • 32,561 posts

Yeah, no real strong narrative, but I would be shocked if this was a $60 dollar game though.   It's an indie type game and will probably end up being like 20 bucks.

 

I'll be buying it day one for sure.  I've been wanting to fly around in a space ship and see what's there for 25 years, I think I can manage my own story.  

 

Also Ryn, the game is going to come to PC as well.  PS4 first for an undetermined amount of time, but then PC too.


Ryn
Posted 24 December 2014 - 12:57 PM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,360 posts

It looks awesome and it is procedurally generated-- but there's no story

"The Human Adventure is just beginning."

There is the mystery of the black hole in the middle of its universe, but who knows if it's a real payoff.

The Human Torch
Posted 24 December 2014 - 03:39 PM

The Human Torch

    zambingo

  • Members
  • 34,069 posts
It's ambitious, that could become the flaw however. Being so open and so fueled by exploration with no plot could end up feeling empty.

Rogue 3
Posted 10 May 2016 - 11:00 AM

Rogue 3

    Who is Number 1?

  • Members
  • 2,644 posts
Preordered this today - looking forward to playing it and exploring this universe at my leisure!

Copper
Posted 01 June 2016 - 10:39 AM

Copper

    I am groot

  • Moderators
  • 12,594 posts

It got delayed to an August release. When I first heard about this it had a Feb '16 release! I'm getting anxious for it, but I also know it takes a long time to make a game good. (so my video game making boyfriend tells me, anyways)


Odine
Posted 01 June 2016 - 12:40 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,433 posts

I mean, the devs are a small crew from someplace in the UK.. pretty much started out as a few dudes in a guys basement or something so they can take as long as they need IMO. 


Rogue 3
Posted 01 June 2016 - 02:22 PM

Rogue 3

    Who is Number 1?

  • Members
  • 2,644 posts
Yeah exactly - they are based half hour from me, down in Guildford which is definitely not a city... Amazing for such a huge game to come from such small origins...

Video clips look superb - gutted when I heard it was delayed, but it's not the end of the world. Read that some people were getting well angry about it!! Death threats and all! Blimey!
Robin
Posted Today, 10:54 AM

Robin

    zambingo

  • Members
  • 175 posts
I finally played this game, spent approx twenty hours in it, which isn't a lot obviously when considering the game's size. Dialogue is text based, story points are text based too, once you are used to that it's charming. There is a mystery in the game which pulls the game out of just being Minecraft + Spore to being Minecraft + Spore + Myst.

The graphics are super cartoony and simple, but perhaps that's an artistic choice to cover hardware limitations. The sounds are standard wildlife and with appropriate sci-fi pew pews and booms. The on foot controls are standard FPS, if a little slow. The flight controls are in my opinion unnecessarily complex, essentially controlling your characters head with one stick and the ship with another results in wobbly flight and unintentional looking at your crotch while spiraling out of control. There is no character creator or even character naming function. I also found no way to even see what your character may look like, the perspective seems locked.

I found no way to access a map. You have a compass, but that seems to be it. You can't access a screen which shows the traditional overhead map and where you've been. I found no way to fast travel to already discovered points. In regards to discovering points that is how you save and if you wish to earn credits (which is necessary) for your discovery of these points you must upload them as you discover them... because the game only keeps track of a handful in your data screen and by order of recently discovered. Going back to previously discovered points to attempt to have them appear in your data screen so you can upload them and earn credits does not work. I found every species on my first planet, marked countless locations and discovered forty plus words in an alien language, so I decided to leave the planet.

Visiting a space station was a tediously manual flight, with asteroid belts appearing with such frequency you'd have to believe this system had a hundred planets prior to some unbelievable catastrophe. Once on the space station the dialogue with aliens presented "world building" options and "fleet building" options which had no explanation to how that works or why. So I left the space station.

On my second planet I landed my ship in a clearing, which apparently wasn't as clear as it appeared. I saw animals that looked similar to animals on my previous planet and figured it was safe as they were peaceful and herbivores there. Nope. This time aggressive and carnivores. They killed me. I respawn at my ship (which is where I was anyway) and they kill me again. I respawn at my ship... yeah you see where this is going. That was the end of my time with the game.
