The Theory To End All Theories

Started by RamonAtila , November 07 2014 10:33 PM

32 replies to this topic

RamonAtila
Posted 07 November 2014 - 10:33 PM

RamonAtila

The reason the ancient Egyptians built the Sphynx statue is because the Pharaohs found dinosaur fossils! They dug up a T-Rex and the shape of its skull appealed to the ancient king. It made them aspire to stand more upright, to have a thin, lined face that appeared to be intellectually superior. This reached the monarchy of England as well. It appealed to the reptilian part of the brain they didn't even know they had. The dinosaur fossils inspired dragons in literature. It was the great secret being hidden this whole time. One that doesn't appear to be a big deal today: they found some dinosaur bones.

 

What do you guys think of this kookiness?


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2014 - 10:53 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Dumb considering the sphinx Statue is a cat and a t-Rex is a bipedal reptile

RamonAtila
Posted 07 November 2014 - 11:07 PM

RamonAtila

aww they didn't know what the dinosaur bones were. you can do better than that


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2014 - 11:20 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Maybe, but until you give a logical reason for why one has anything to do with the other, that's the level of effort you get out of me.

Ok, a little more: they chose to stand upright? You don't choose your evolution. It chooses you.

The Kurgan
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:31 AM

The Kurgan

I demand proof from a prestigious peer reviewed scientific journal.
Burt
Posted 08 November 2014 - 04:22 AM

Burt

This is absolutely ludicrous.  Everyone knows the Sphinx was inspired by Sasquatch.


Odine
Posted 08 November 2014 - 05:57 AM

Odine

How dare you call this a theory!?! It's not even a hypothesis. Blatant misuse of such a clearly defined noble word. You MOCK SCIENCE! Well you won't be mocking science when it comes to your house and disconnects the electricity. Blam! How do you like them apples?

Besides Burt's right, it's clearly Sasquatch.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:33 AM

El Chalupacabra

The reason the ancient Egyptians built the Sphynx statue is because the Pharaohs found dinosaur fossils! They dug up a T-Rex and the shape of its skull appealed to the ancient king. It made them aspire to stand more upright, to have a thin, lined face that appeared to be intellectually superior. This reached the monarchy of England as well. It appealed to the reptilian part of the brain they didn't even know they had. The dinosaur fossils inspired dragons in literature. It was the great secret being hidden this whole time. One that doesn't appear to be a big deal today: they found some dinosaur bones.

 

What do you guys think of this kookiness?

I don't know if you are just trolling or not RA, but assuming you aren't, no, I don't believe the Sphinx was inspired by dinosaurs.  Generally speaking the body of a sphinx is a lion's body, which represents both power and royalty, whereas the head is the actual identity of the pharaoh being depicted.    Here is an interesting read on the Great Sphinx:  http://www.touregypt...ies/sphinx4.htm

 

However, you do raise a good point.  There is evidence that supports the idea that dragons and other mythical creatures may have been inspired by fossilized bones.  

http://shc.stanford....ragons-oh-myâ¨

and

http://www.nytimes.c...pm&pagewanted=1


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:53 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

"Dragon" was the name given to a hyper-advanced reptillian race that lived in another dimension thousands of years ago. They developed space travel technology and flew their spacecraft into a rift in space-time, visiting our primitive species. This is where the word "wyrmhole" came from.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:55 AM

El Chalupacabra

Makes perfect sense to me.  Sasquatch is actually Chewbacca, sent from the future to stop them, too!

 

Oh, wait, that was Land of the Lost.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 08 November 2014 - 10:09 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

George Lucas named his character Chewbacca As a form of advertising for a chewing tobacco brand of the same name. "Chew Bacca" was meant as a form of subliminal message to star wars fans in an attempt to hook them at a young age.

Carrie Mathison
Posted 08 November 2014 - 11:34 AM

Carrie Mathison

RA

T. Rex didn't live in Africa. Its habitat was Western North America. Sorry.

http://en.wikipedia....i/Tyrannosaurus

Driver
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:31 PM

Driver

Thanks Carrie-- now I finally know what "She blinded him with science" means!
monkeygirl
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:32 PM

monkeygirl

I think "Ramon's" theories are more like the thoughts I get when I'm high.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:46 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

You have to give him credit for creativity. Sooner or later one of his theories might turn out to be a real gem.
Cerina
Posted 08 November 2014 - 03:28 PM

Cerina

One of them is going to be Seth's next movie. 

 

Or an episode of Doctor Who. 


Jacen123
Posted 08 November 2014 - 03:31 PM

Jacen123

If this truly is the theory to end all theories, logically he should have no more.


Cerina
Posted 08 November 2014 - 04:00 PM

Cerina

I think it's pretty clear that logic has no place in these theories. 


NumberSix
Posted 08 November 2014 - 04:32 PM

NumberSix

If this truly is the theory to end all theories, logically he should have no more.


...unless his next hundred "Theory" threads are all prequels to this thread.  Soon we'll learn how a hundred other theories made the Theory-Ending "Omega Theory" possible!


Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 November 2014 - 08:01 PM

Darth Krawlie

I swear to god six.

Jacen123
Posted 08 November 2014 - 08:43 PM

Jacen123

If this truly is the theory to end all theories, logically he should have no more.


...unless his next hundred "Theory" threads are all prequels to this thread.  Soon we'll learn how a hundred other theories made the Theory-Ending "Omega Theory" possible!

 

Pharaohnough


RamonAtila
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:55 PM

RamonAtila

Ok, a little more: they chose to stand upright? You don't choose your evolution. It chooses you.


You're right. Finding the dinosaurs bones was fate, however you can choose your evolution. We're changing our bodies with all these gadget. Think of what an effect just wearing earphones all day has. And that's a choice. You gonna tell me mother nature forced us into personalized music listening?

I demand proof from a prestigious peer reviewed scientific journal.


No, no. We don't need none of that here.

You MOCK SCIENCE!


What the hell is more science than what I'm talking about.

"Dragon" was the name given to a hyper-advanced reptillian race that lived in another dimension thousands of years ago. They developed space travel technology and flew their spacecraft into a rift in space-time, visiting our primitive species. This is where the word "wyrmhole" came from.


Get the hell outta my thread and don't come back.

RA

T. Rex didn't live in Africa. Its habitat was Western North America. Sorry.

http://en.wikipedia....i/Tyrannosaurus

Crikey! Some other dinosaur then. But it was a dinosaur! The face of a dinosaur shocked the system of the pharaohs. That shock was transmitted to the people. The dinosaur skull looked like it belonged to an intellectually superior species, so humans went on to want that. They didn't have that effect from lions.

Thanks Carrie-- now I finally know what "She blinded him with science" means!

Nice. Maybe next you can explain whatever the hell that means.

You have to give him credit for creativity. Sooner or later one of his theories might turn out to be a real gem.


The North Star is a TWIN STAR! There's just no way in hell could ever prove that.

I think "Ramon's" theories are more like the thoughts I get when I'm high.


Doesn't make it any less true!

I think it's pretty clear that logic has no place in these theories.


In my defense I still have a lot more logic than most people. People's whole grasp of history these days is Game of Thrones and Assassin's Creed. Nobody has any idea what happened. And if they do, they still have no idea WHY it happened. People dropped everything they knew for this new millennium.

I get mocked for things that make no sense or are hypocritical. I.E. Being accused of having western-centric views and knowing crap about the world, but then you're gonna tell me astrology and numerology has nothing to do with Eastern culture. Such crap.

Evolence
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:57 PM

Evolence

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.


RamonAtila
Posted 08 November 2014 - 10:03 PM

RamonAtila

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.


Aww I'm so disappointed how dumb people are on this forum. I've been following for a long time. You'd think with all the scholars on here people wouldn't be giving such stupid responses most of the time.
Maybe it's because I don't phrase my theories in douche language.

Cerina
Posted 08 November 2014 - 10:07 PM

Cerina

I find the mini history rant funny since the "she blinded me with science" reference went over your head.
