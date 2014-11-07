Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Quick, taste this 5-point Political Teste!

Started by Pong Messiah , November 07 2014 05:40 PM

64 replies to this topic

#1
Pong Messiah
Posted 07 November 2014 - 05:40 PM

Pong Messiah

    don't want to be buried in a pet cemetery

  • Moderators
  • 19,360 posts
 
Quick and easy! Fine out what you are!
 
Pisses me off people have been making fun of the misspelling in the title for days and no change. Unless it really is about the police :o
 
 
My results:

You are a: Conservative Anti-Government Non-Interventionist Cosmopolitan Liberal
 
Collectivism score: -50%
Authoritarianism score: -33%
Internationalism score: -17%
Tribalism score: -17%
Liberalism score: 17%

 

 

 


#2
El Chalupacabra
Posted 07 November 2014 - 06:35 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 7,331 posts
You are a: Centrist Anti-Government Cosmopolitan Progressive

Collectivism score: 0%
Authoritarianism score: -33%
Internationalism score: 0%
Tribalism score: -17%
Liberalism score: 67%


  • Pong Messiah +1 this

#3
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2014 - 07:05 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,661 posts
You are a Right-Leaning Multilateralist Nationalist Moderate. Easy for you to say. 'Merica!

Collectivism score: -33%
Authoritarianism score: 0%
Internationalism score: 67%
Tribalism score: 33%
Liberalism score: 0%

#4
Destiny Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2014 - 09:54 PM

Destiny Skywalker

    Actually, I am a rocket scientist

  • Members
  • 20,533 posts
You are a: Socialist Pro-Government Isolationist Cosmopolitan Reactionary
Collectivism score: 50%
Authoritarianism score: 17%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: -17%
Liberalism score: -50%

Think I picked too many maybes. So I got rid of them, and instead of Socialist I got Left-leaning and got rid of the cosmopolitan.
You are a: Left-Leaning Pro-Government Isolationist Reactionary
Collectivism score: 33%
Authoritarianism score: 33%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: 0%
Liberalism score: -67%

#5
NumberSix
Posted 07 November 2014 - 10:19 PM

NumberSix

    Content Provider Emeritus

  • Members
  • 29,703 posts
You are a: Left-Leaning Anti-Government Cosmopolitan Reactionary

Collectivism score: 17%
Authoritarianism score: -17%
Internationalism score: 0%
Tribalism score: -33%
Liberalism score: -67%

...that's gonna be the title of my first album.

#6
The Kurgan
Posted 07 November 2014 - 10:23 PM

The Kurgan

    There can be only one

  • Members
  • 2,058 posts
Taking this with a grain of salt.
 
You are a: Left-Leaning Libertarian Nationalist Progressive

Collectivism score: 33%
Authoritarianism score: -50%
Internationalism score: 0%
Tribalism score: 33%
Liberalism score: 67%

#7
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 07 November 2014 - 10:42 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,661 posts
Hey guys, I cheated and got all hundreds this time. Nice!

You are a communist totalitarian World-federalist Ultranationalist libertine

Collectivism score: 100%
authoritarianism score: 100%
Internationalism score: 100%
Tribalism score: 100%
Liberalism score: 100%

A+
  • Pong Messiah +1 this

#8
Pong Messiah
Posted 07 November 2014 - 11:33 PM

Pong Messiah

    don't want to be buried in a pet cemetery

  • Moderators
  • 19,360 posts

You are a: Socialist Pro-Government Isolationist Cosmopolitan Reactionary
Collectivism score: 50%
Authoritarianism score: 17%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: -17%
Liberalism score: -50%

Think I picked too many maybes. So I got rid of them, and instead of Socialist I got Left-leaning and got rid of the cosmopolitan.
You are a: Left-Leaning Pro-Government Isolationist Reactionary
Collectivism score: 33%
Authoritarianism score: 33%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: 0%
Liberalism score: -67%

omg u are my photo negative!!1

#9
Ryn
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:11 AM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,420 posts
You are a: Right-Leaning Libertarian Isolationist Humanist Libertine
Collectivism score: -17%
Authoritarianism score: -50%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: -50%
Liberalism score: 100%

Hoping/assuming "Liberalism" is in the Classical sense.

Following Destiny's example and eliminating the maybes:

You are a: Right-Leaning Libertarian Total-Isolationist Humanist Libertine
Collectivism score: -33%
Authoritarianism score: -67%
Internationalism score: -100%
Tribalism score: -67%
Liberalism score: 100%

TOTAL! *pumps fist*

#10
Pong Messiah
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:41 AM

Pong Messiah

    don't want to be buried in a pet cemetery

  • Moderators
  • 19,360 posts
Wooooooooo

#11
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:46 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,971 posts

No maybes, I got

 

You are a: Left-Leaning Anti-Government Isolationist Humanist Libertine

Collectivism score: 33%
Authoritarianism score: -33%
Internationalism score: -67%
Tribalism score: -67%
Liberalism score: 100%


I don't know how/why the color got messed up. Either way I don't even know what this means.


#12
Pong Messiah
Posted 08 November 2014 - 09:48 AM

Pong Messiah

    don't want to be buried in a pet cemetery

  • Moderators
  • 19,360 posts
Haha Krawlie got the worst results.

#13
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 November 2014 - 10:09 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,971 posts

Well I am probably the worst person here, so it makes sense.


  • Ryn +1 this

#14
Carrie Mathison
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:07 PM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,107 posts
You are a: Right-Leaning Totalitarian Non-Interventionist Nativist Liberal
Collectivism score: -33%
Authoritarianism score: 83%
Internationalism score: -17%
Tribalism score: 50%
Liberalism score: 33%

#15
Carrie Mathison
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:11 PM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,107 posts

Hoping/assuming "Liberalism" is in the Classical sense.


I fiddled with the answers and was able to figure out what each category is.

The "Liberalism" category are the social issues, excluding immigration.

It goes from reactionary (negative scores, i.e. conservative on social issues, your bible-thumpers, etc.) to moderate, then liberal, then progressive, then libertine (positive scores, i.e. liberal on social issues). I think there's also "traditionalist" in there somewhere.. between reactionary and moderate, if I'm not mistaken.
  • Ryn and El Chalupacabra +1 this

#16
Carrie Mathison
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:31 PM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,107 posts

I don't know how/why the color got messed up. Either way I don't even know what this means.


Basically, you probably fall in line with your average Green Party voter.

#17
Ryn
Posted 08 November 2014 - 12:59 PM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,420 posts

No maybes, I got
 
You are a: Left-Leaning Anti-Government Isolationist Humanist Libertine
Collectivism score: 33%[/size]
Authoritarianism score: -33%[/size]
Internationalism score: -67%[/size]
Tribalism score: -67%[/size]
Liberalism score: 100%[/size]

I don't know how/why the color got messed up. Either way I don't even know what this means.


BBCode toggle.

#18
Darth Krawlie
Posted 08 November 2014 - 01:30 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,971 posts
Green Party? I'm not really sure how I feel about that.

#19
Carrie Mathison
Posted 08 November 2014 - 02:27 PM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,107 posts
Your scores basically reveal you to be left leaning on economics (though not enough to be considered a socialist), that's very liberal on social issues and significantly more liberal/less hawkish on national security issues and militarism than the mainstream Democratic Party. It's not a perfect fit obviously, but the politicians that are the closest to you are probably either on the left-end of the Democratic Party or are in the Green party.

#20
monkeygirl
Posted 08 November 2014 - 04:43 PM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 21,916 posts
SOMEBODY (Amanda?) predict what I'll be before I take it.

#21
Copper
Posted 08 November 2014 - 07:04 PM

Copper

    I am groot

  • Moderators
  • 12,594 posts

I GOT:

 

Communist Anti-Government Bleeding-Heart Libertine

 

I took it before I saw this thread and so I don't have the breakdown to copy paste. No surprises there, though! 


#22
The Kurgan
Posted 08 November 2014 - 08:41 PM

The Kurgan

    There can be only one

  • Members
  • 2,058 posts

I GOT:
 
Communist Anti-Government Bleeding-Heart Libertine


Vote Republican.

#23
Cerina
Posted 09 November 2014 - 12:20 AM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,690 posts

Left-Leaning Cosmopolitan Traditionalist

Collectivism score: 17%
Authoritarianism score: 0%
Internationalism score: 0%
Tribalism score: -33%
Liberalism score: -33%

 

I had mostly maybes. There's not a whole lot of black and white in the world. Still don't really know what this means though. 


#24
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 09 November 2014 - 12:49 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,661 posts
You're slightly left of center or slightly socialist in terms of economics. (left leaning)
You're dead center in terms of how much power or control the government should exert over it's people. (no label given)
You're dead center in terms of how much involvement the government should have in foreign affairs. (no label given)
You somewhat believe your nation is not more important or superior to other nations (cosmopolitan)
You're right of center or conservative in terms of social issues. (traditionalist)

#25
Odine
Posted 09 November 2014 - 05:46 AM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,528 posts
You are a: Centrist Anti-Government Total-Isolationist Progressive

Collectivism score: 0%
Authoritarianism score: -33%
Internationalism score: -100%
Tribalism score: 0%
Liberalism score: 67%
Back to The Lyceum

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community
  3. The Lyceum