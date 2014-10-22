Another Whacky Theory (This time with Greek Gods!)

I'm not as hung up on this as my other theory http://nightly.net/t...pattern-theory/ but the notion struck me and it's been nagging at me. There's been some debates on this online so I bring this to you. Please keep an open mind.

Could the Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Greece (Zeus et all) have been based on real people?

The Greek Mythology starts off with titans roaming the earth, and then there was the emergence of the Gods. Here's an idea: maybe the ancient people were having an existential crisis. Maybe they were the titans they spoke of? Imagine a Greek spotting a little fly with bulging eyes and a little moustache like a human and the Greek thinking 'What are we?'

Then these emerging 'Gods' being emerging celebrities. Why would they call them Gods? Well, because they weren't politicians, they weren't war generals and they weren't businessmen yet EVERYONE was talking about them and they held so much influence. Imagine Zeus being a real guy giving motivational speeches, helping Greece through an identity crisis by declaring what things are or how they should be, like a religious leader, and the Greeks deciding 'You are too important to us to be working, Zeus! You will live in a big palace and keep saying motivational things!'

And the everyday blue-collar Greek being too stupid to understand the brilliant things a man like Zeus could say so using metaphors to explain their influence, like Zeus striking down lightening from Mt. Olympus?

And then somewhere along the way all this being lost in translation so today we say these people were works of fiction?

Any thoughts/ arguments on why this could or could not be true?