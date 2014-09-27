Star Wars Rebels Discussion Thread

Far as we know from the movies, the only surviving Jedi were Obi-Wan and Yoda. Thanks to their special heritage, Luke and Leia's survival were key to the Jedi comeback. Not just anyone could do it. They and they alone were a Big Deal. No one else could've made the difference that they did.

Clone Wars could've posed a problem with Ahsoka. I think most of us assumed someday her absence from the OT would be explained away with her death scene. Instead they took a different route and had her quitting the Jedi. In the long term, it means she probably grew up bitter and resentful about the years wasted in training, and who knows if she swore off using her powers or just kept them buried until they atrophied away. Ultimately she was written out in such a way that, for better or for worse, the integrity of the OT remained in good standing by the time Clone Wars abruptly ended.

With Kanan, they've stuck their foot in that door again. By weaseling out of that intrinsic OT premise and undermining the inherent tragedy that made Luke uniquely useful, they've decided, "Sure, there can be other Jedi", and now there's nothing stopping them from introducing other new, magically surviving Jedi by the dozens. And with each new Jedi they retroactively add to canon, they're also gonna have to explain why they never mattered in the grand scheme, and why they stayed unimportant all through the OT. By making what's essentially a cheesy fanfic kind of move, they've given future writers the option to whine, "Hey, I wanna introduce my cool new Jedi into canon, too! Kanan's creator got to have a new Jedi! Why can't I?" And then the entire writers' room will be like, "LET'S ALL MAKE NEW JEDI!"

Fast-forward to the events of ANH plus post-Abrams retcons, and now the only remaining Jedi are Kenobi, Yoda, the still-unknowing Skywalker twins, and about 50-100 other random canon Jedi introduced in Rebels, Marvel's upcoming comics, and whatever new novels and other media spinoffs are in the pipeline. Sooner or later, anyone who wants to reconcile all of this will be hard pressed to explain why none of these 50-100 other shiny new Jedi, most of whom will have been conceived as super awesome undefeated champions, didn't go take out Vader themselves.

It reminds me of the story of Krypton. For the longest time, Superman was the only known survivor, the "Last Son of Krypton", as he was called time and again. He had weight as an orphan and as the last of his species. Then we learned Supergirl lived, because duplicate rocket. And three Phantom Zone villains lived, because Phantom Zone. Then there were more Phantom Zone villains, because it was a big place and we didn't look closely last time. Then Krypto the Super-Dog lived somehow. And if Krypto lived, there's no reason why Streaky the Super-Cat didn't also live. Seems fair, one Kryptonian pet each. Oh, and we forgot to mention the Bottle City of Kandor. So there's another, what, million-plus survivors? Two million? Eight? And this isn't even counting all the other one-off Silver Age Kryptonian characters I'd have to go look up and add here.

Over the decades that whole "Last Son of Krypton" tagline ended up having a metric ton of unwieldy qualifying footnotes appended to it. Amazing Heroes reviewer R.A. Jones put it best when recapping this annoying story gimmick: "Let's face it, the only people who really died when Krypton exploded were Jor-El and Lara."

My point: when writers go to a lot of trouble to establish that a specific characteristic (one that's foundational to your story, if not to your entire historical timeline) is possessed by "only" a very, very select few individuals, the more that premise is betrayed, the more meaningless the previously established events retroactively become.

If Kanan alone has a fantastic story reason for living as long as he has, and Lucasfilm Licensing never grants this same exception to any other writer ever again, it could conceivably work. If he's the first in an entire army of Secret Sneaky Survivalist Jedi...then someday someone will do the maths and realize the infamous massacre of "Order 66" was severely sensationalized and only really saw about fifteen or twenty casualties, tops.

