I agree. I hate running as a hobby, I find it boring and need a competitive edge to my sport.

That said I'm running my second half-marathon in four weeks....

Last year I drunkenly agreed to run the Barcelona Half marathon with my friend and so I trained as much as I could make myself. Going out once/twice a week and running in the park outside my house (when I say park I mean [urhttps://www.google.c...73555,14z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x138cbe1a5a3a048d]Richmond Park[/url], so a pretty damn beautiful place to run if you can avoid the deer). It was winter, it was damn cold and I probably didn't quite manage to train myself to my full potential. I think the furthest I managed to run in training was 9 miles, a bit shy of the 13.1 which is the half marathon distance.

As I said I don't like training but being there on the day is completely different. It motivates you being around so many others all doing the same thing. I managed to post a time of 1:49:45, which I was quite happy with. Plus I then had another 5 days to spend in Barcelona.

This year I'm running in Madrid in April, which will be significantly hotter than Barcelona in February. I've made a pledge to run a half marathon every year in a different city. My motivation for doing it is to see places I otherwise wouldn't see, that's pretty much the only way I can bring myself to get through the pain!

I've never run a shorter distance race, don't go on long runs in between my training. I think I'm a bit weird...