Say Something Random II - Eclectic Depression

Started by 3 & 6 years to go... , February 28 2014 05:35 PM

2242 replies to this topic

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 28 February 2014 - 05:35 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

You know, this will be embarrassing if that 3000-post-limit thing is no longer a thing.


Cerina
Posted 28 February 2014 - 06:40 PM

Cerina

Spoiler


Fozzie
Posted 28 February 2014 - 06:57 PM

Fozzie

Our plumbing is messed up again so we can't flush our toilet paper.
Darth Krawlie
Posted 28 February 2014 - 07:10 PM

Darth Krawlie

you're ****ing fired harry


Evolence
Posted 28 February 2014 - 09:49 PM

Evolence

I'll beat her to it.  This new thread sucks.


Odine
Posted 01 March 2014 - 10:28 AM

Odine

I left my brain on the frying pan last night. On my way home now to reclaim the scrambled remains.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 03 March 2014 - 11:44 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

I will try to say this as professionally, and eloquently as I can.

 

Eateth me.


Cerina
Posted 06 March 2014 - 07:42 PM

Cerina

Guys. It's been 4 days and nobody has registered an alias named Adela Dazeem. :hmm:

Fozzie
Posted 06 March 2014 - 07:57 PM

Fozzie

Aliases are soooooo 2005.

Evolence
Posted 06 March 2014 - 08:28 PM

Evolence

Which explains why "Brando" disappeared and "Fozzie" appears?


Fozzie
Posted 06 March 2014 - 09:19 PM

Fozzie

Brando was banned-o.

:(

Lucas1138
Posted 06 March 2014 - 10:07 PM

Lucas1138

The guy that did that was a real ****in' prick. Had it out for everybody. I have lots bad to say about him.


Darth Lohr
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:35 PM

Darth Lohr

Our plumbing is messed up again so we can't flush our toilet paper.

That's why I have a dog.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:43 PM

Destiny Skywalker

I hate Sprint so much. They canceled my mom's line for roaming too much. They said they wouldn't charge us an early termination fee since they were the ones who canceled the line. Oh, hey, there's an early termination fee on my account this month. Now they want me to find the letter they sent me saying they wouldn't charge a termination fee and send it back to them. Don't they have a copy of that letter since they were the ones that sent it?

Seriously hate this company. I can't wait to cancel my lines in April.
Cerina
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:49 PM

Cerina

Eff Sprint! I got my husband to drop them last year. Best. Decision. Ever. 


Ms. Spam
Posted 07 March 2014 - 06:15 PM

Ms. Spam

Mi nariz es full of snot.

GAWDDAMNED ALLERGIES. How can enjoy spring break is what I'm askin'?

Odine
Posted 09 March 2014 - 10:35 AM

Odine

Claratin Deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Ms. Spam
Posted 09 March 2014 - 05:48 PM

Ms. Spam

Doesn't do much for me, O. I take allegra now.

 

Making pork chops tonight!


Fozzie
Posted 09 March 2014 - 06:34 PM

Fozzie

Allegra OTC is such a great thing

Chalcedony
Posted 12 March 2014 - 01:52 AM

Chalcedony

Nyquil gel-caps are my friends.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 12 March 2014 - 11:06 AM

Destiny Skywalker

I am really tired of cleaning up after everyone. I have to practically crack a whip to get my minions to finish anything and hold their hand the entire time (and I am the youngest person on my team). One of the guys is finally starting to feel a little bad that it's my neck on the line when he runs late, but the other guy is slower than Hell, and I'm pretty sure he spends half the day on eBay. The third guy has no set deadlines so he doesn't get anything done. I mean, I get why my managers put me in charge of this team, because I get things done. But I'm tired of it.

Same goes for at home. Everyone thinks I am their maid. I have to do everything for my mom from 1,500 miles away. The kid gets somewhat of a pass because she's 2, but she puts her toys away at daycare. Why am I the only adult here?

Cerina
Posted 13 March 2014 - 03:24 PM

Cerina

As long as you keep doing it, they'll keep letting you do it. 


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 13 March 2014 - 08:53 PM

Destiny Skywalker

I already notified the bosses that I will not be the supervisor when I come back from maternity leave because it's killing my career goals to babysit these guys. The managers are respecting my wishes but they're not happy that one of these clowns are going to be in charge, because they know they won't do nearly as good of a job.

As for the home stuff, husband has started helping, but it's usually short-lived until he forgets about feeling guilty. There's nothing to be done about my mom, I've basically given up on nagging her and just pay her stupid cell phone bill every month. The rest of her family complains and I remind them that I can't make her do anything. If she wants life to be less difficult, she needs to do some very basic things and I will meet her halfway. And they all wonder why I only visit once a year.

Chalcedony
Posted 13 March 2014 - 09:10 PM

Chalcedony

Why do you have to pay her phone bill?


Ms. Spam
Posted 13 March 2014 - 09:30 PM

Ms. Spam

Family is so complicated. I am contemplating doing a family plan with AT&T so I can add my brother and sister and mother to get them some sort of telephone service.
