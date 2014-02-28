Say Something Random II - Eclectic Depression

I am really tired of cleaning up after everyone. I have to practically crack a whip to get my minions to finish anything and hold their hand the entire time (and I am the youngest person on my team). One of the guys is finally starting to feel a little bad that it's my neck on the line when he runs late, but the other guy is slower than Hell, and I'm pretty sure he spends half the day on eBay. The third guy has no set deadlines so he doesn't get anything done. I mean, I get why my managers put me in charge of this team, because I get things done. But I'm tired of it.



Same goes for at home. Everyone thinks I am their maid. I have to do everything for my mom from 1,500 miles away. The kid gets somewhat of a pass because she's 2, but she puts her toys away at daycare. Why am I the only adult here?

