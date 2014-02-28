You know, this will be embarrassing if that 3000-post-limit thing is no longer a thing.
Say Something Random II - Eclectic Depression
Started by 3 & 6 years to go... , February 28 2014 05:35 PM
#1
Posted 28 February 2014 - 05:35 PM
#2
Posted 28 February 2014 - 06:40 PM
Spoiler
#3
Posted 28 February 2014 - 06:57 PM
Our plumbing is messed up again so we can't flush our toilet paper.
- Ginger_Girl +1 this
#4
Posted 28 February 2014 - 07:10 PM
you're ****ing fired harry
#5
Posted 28 February 2014 - 09:49 PM
I'll beat her to it. This new thread sucks.
#6
Posted 01 March 2014 - 10:28 AM
I left my brain on the frying pan last night. On my way home now to reclaim the scrambled remains.
#7
Posted 03 March 2014 - 11:44 AM
I will try to say this as professionally, and eloquently as I can.
Eateth me.
- Cerina +1 this
#8
Posted 06 March 2014 - 07:42 PM
Guys. It's been 4 days and nobody has registered an alias named Adela Dazeem.
#9
Posted 06 March 2014 - 07:57 PM
Aliases are soooooo 2005.
#10
Posted 06 March 2014 - 08:28 PM
Which explains why "Brando" disappeared and "Fozzie" appears?
#11
Posted 06 March 2014 - 09:19 PM
Brando was banned-o.
#12
Posted 06 March 2014 - 10:07 PM
The guy that did that was a real ****in' prick. Had it out for everybody. I have lots bad to say about him.
#13
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:35 PM
Our plumbing is messed up again so we can't flush our toilet paper.
That's why I have a dog.
#14
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:43 PM
I hate Sprint so much. They canceled my mom's line for roaming too much. They said they wouldn't charge us an early termination fee since they were the ones who canceled the line. Oh, hey, there's an early termination fee on my account this month. Now they want me to find the letter they sent me saying they wouldn't charge a termination fee and send it back to them. Don't they have a copy of that letter since they were the ones that sent it?
Seriously hate this company. I can't wait to cancel my lines in April.
- Good God a Bear +1 this
#15
Posted 06 March 2014 - 11:49 PM
Eff Sprint! I got my husband to drop them last year. Best. Decision. Ever.
- Good God a Bear +1 this
#16
Posted 07 March 2014 - 06:15 PM
Mi nariz es full of snot.
GAWDDAMNED ALLERGIES. How can enjoy spring break is what I'm askin'?
#17
Posted 09 March 2014 - 10:35 AM
Claratin Deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
#18
Posted 09 March 2014 - 05:48 PM
Doesn't do much for me, O. I take allegra now.
Making pork chops tonight!
#19
Posted 09 March 2014 - 06:34 PM
Allegra OTC is such a great thing
#20
Posted 12 March 2014 - 01:52 AM
Nyquil gel-caps are my friends.
#21
Posted 12 March 2014 - 11:06 AM
I am really tired of cleaning up after everyone. I have to practically crack a whip to get my minions to finish anything and hold their hand the entire time (and I am the youngest person on my team). One of the guys is finally starting to feel a little bad that it's my neck on the line when he runs late, but the other guy is slower than Hell, and I'm pretty sure he spends half the day on eBay. The third guy has no set deadlines so he doesn't get anything done. I mean, I get why my managers put me in charge of this team, because I get things done. But I'm tired of it.
Same goes for at home. Everyone thinks I am their maid. I have to do everything for my mom from 1,500 miles away. The kid gets somewhat of a pass because she's 2, but she puts her toys away at daycare. Why am I the only adult here?
#22
Posted 13 March 2014 - 03:24 PM
As long as you keep doing it, they'll keep letting you do it.
#23
Posted 13 March 2014 - 08:53 PM
I already notified the bosses that I will not be the supervisor when I come back from maternity leave because it's killing my career goals to babysit these guys. The managers are respecting my wishes but they're not happy that one of these clowns are going to be in charge, because they know they won't do nearly as good of a job.
As for the home stuff, husband has started helping, but it's usually short-lived until he forgets about feeling guilty. There's nothing to be done about my mom, I've basically given up on nagging her and just pay her stupid cell phone bill every month. The rest of her family complains and I remind them that I can't make her do anything. If she wants life to be less difficult, she needs to do some very basic things and I will meet her halfway. And they all wonder why I only visit once a year.
#24
Posted 13 March 2014 - 09:10 PM
Why do you have to pay her phone bill?
#25
Posted 13 March 2014 - 09:30 PM
Family is so complicated. I am contemplating doing a family plan with AT&T so I can add my brother and sister and mother to get them some sort of telephone service.