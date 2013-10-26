Attempting to keep the list reasonable, I'll say...

New Model Army - 'Thunder and Consolation'

I do dearly love 'Cain', but there are other NMA albums I love just as much (notably 'Hopeless Causes'). However, T & C is just simply a notch higher for me. Too strong a playlist, including two of my top 10 faves ("Vagabonds" & "Green & Grey"). The album rises even higher if you count the double-disc reissue, which includes classic tracks like "White Coats", "The Charge", and "Higher Wall" (yet another on my top 10).

Judas Priest - 'Unleashed in the East'

Yes, the early albums have some great, great tracks - and many of the best ones are here in ever better versions!

Richard Thompson - 'Amnesia' and 'Mirror Blue'

I really can't choose between these two albums. Luckily, I don't have to! If you aren't familiar with RT, do yourself a favor and fix that ASAP.

Rush - '2112' and 'Signals'

While it absolutely pains me to leave off 'Moving Pictures', I am trying to keep this list somewhat short, and at the end of the day, these two very different albums are the Rush albums I could least do without.

Steve Vai - 'Flex-Able'

I've spent too many hours listening to this album for it not to be on the list. From the kick ass grooves of "Viv Woman" and "Attitude Song", to the quirky Zappa-ness of "Little Green Men', and the raw emotion of "Junkie" - all done with jaw-dropping guitar playing - Vai (nor any of his contemporaries) never topped this album, in my mind.

fIREHOSE - 'Flyin' the Flannel'

An awesome band, full of awesome musicians, they never got the recognition they deserved (outside of a play or two on 120 Minutes). This will always be one of favorite albums to listen to while driving remotely long distances. Makes the time go much quicker.

Soul Asylum - 'Hang Time'

The perfect point in their career between the wild, unfocused garage rock they started at and the too-damn-polished sound they evolved into. Our love for this album was so great, that my friends and I spontaneously made a 200 mile round trip to go see them on this tour when we heard they were playing that day in our state, but would not be playing our city. It was well worth it.

Sugar - 'Copper Blue'

Of all the great albums Bob Mould has been a part of, this is his best. Every time I listen to it is a cathartic experience. 'Nuff said.

I'm sure I'll kick myself later for forgetting something, but I did promise myself I'd keep it down to ten albums.