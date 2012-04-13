Jump to content

ARE WE DRINKING YET?

Started by monkeygirl , April 13 2012 01:09 PM

monkeygirl
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:09 PM

monkeygirl

Anyone starting the weekend early? I have nothing more of import to do until Monday morning and so as not to get bored, I'm cracking open the weekend's first adult beverage.


WHO'S WITH ME?

Ms. Spam
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:16 PM

Ms. Spam

I wish. I got one more class to teach boring math to.

Boba Sweat
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:17 PM

Boba Sweat

Quarter past eight here

I should be drunk
But I'm not

Darth Krawlie
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:25 PM

Darth Krawlie

**** bitch it's barely noon thirty, I'm still at work

Iceheart
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:29 PM

Iceheart

In my quest to make healthier lifestyle choices, I look at my booze collection and think SO MANY EMPTY CALORIES and then I drink more water or green tea instead.

But holy **** could I use a drink right now.

I need to go check my mint patch. It may be mojito season. Please let it be mojito season.
danger
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:30 PM

danger

i just woke up. i gotta take care of some stuff first. more playoffs tonight, so i'll be drinking and smoking. I GOT EMPLOYEED!!!!!!
Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 13 April 2012 - 01:45 PM

In my quest to make healthier lifestyle choices, I look at my booze collection and think SO MANY EMPTY CALORIES and then I drink more water or green tea instead.


Um, not that difficult. Put down the donuts, the chocolate, the cake, the milk duds, the snacking throughout the day, etc.

I never count calories and drink all the time. Why? Because I eat like one true meal a day, and then a second smaller meal. I've never weighed more than like 110 lbs. It's amazing how easy it is to maintain a consistantly healthy weight (even with infrequent exercise) when you just don't eat unless you're hungry. I also drink whatever I want, whenever I want (which is pretty often).



Anyways back to the point- I'll be joining as soon as I can. Still at work and under the gun today... which accounts for my decreased posting activity, compared to earlier this week.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:15 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Still at work. Another 3 hours 45 minutes.

Iceheart
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:34 PM

Iceheart

In my quest to make healthier lifestyle choices, I look at my booze collection and think SO MANY EMPTY CALORIES and then I drink more water or green tea instead.


Um, not that difficult. Put down the donuts, the chocolate, the cake, the milk duds, the snacking throughout the day, etc.


You mean all of those things I never ate as anything more than an infrequent treat even before I made efforts to green and whole grain my eating habits so that I don't have to rely on pots upon pots of coffee to stay awake all day? It also sounds like I exercise more than you do.

I'm glad you have a high metabolism, but not all of us are as blessed.

Anyway, the mint is up, and the simple syrup is currently cooling.

Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:49 PM

You mean all of those things I never ate as anything more than an infrequent treat even before I made efforts to green and whole grain my eating habits so that I don't have to rely on pots upon pots of coffee to stay awake all day?


Ok if you don't eat all those things, then why are you b-tching about not being able to drink, and worrying about calorie counting and what not?

I don't calorie count, and I eat what I want and drink what I want. Why? Because I only eat when I get hungry, and when I do eat, I don't eat to the point where my stomach is about to burst.

It also sounds like I exercise more than you do.


Probably. I work long hours and even if I didn't, I probably wouldn't exercise more than I do now, which consists entirely of jogging a few times a week.

And yet, I haven't gained a single pound in over 10 years, since high school. Fascinating.

I'm glad you have a high metabolism, but not all of us are as blessed.


Ah... the metabolism excuse!

I love that one. I just can't stop eating... its... its... its... its my metabolism!!!

LOL

Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:54 PM

p.s. I think you have your metabolisms mixed up. I told you earlier that I eat one actual meal a day, and then a second smaller one. That's all the food I consume, no snacks, no fritos, no fun size Milky Ways, no bowls of puffy cheetos while watching TV, etc.

If anything, I have an incredibly low metabolism, or I should be way more hungry than I am.

Iceheart
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:54 PM

Iceheart

Ok if you don't eat all those things, then why are you b-tching about not being able to drink, and worrying about calorie counting and what not?


Because I measurably gain when I drink frequently (without changing any of my other habits). I also prefer sweet mixed drinks, upping the sugar content, making it much like eating all of those sweets you listed. And alcohol throws off my sleeping patterns, so I try to be moderate.

I wasn't really bitching about not being able to drink, despite the caps. I prefer to drink infrequently, calorie counting or not, mostly because of that last reason I just listed.

I'm also not sure why you're so into my weight, diet, or my reasons for choosing to drink or not, but w/e.

El Chalupacabra
Posted 13 April 2012 - 02:57 PM

El Chalupacabra

In my quest to make healthier lifestyle choices, I look at my booze collection and think SO MANY EMPTY CALORIES and then I drink more water or green tea instead.


Um, not that difficult. Put down the donuts, the chocolate, the cake, the milk duds, the snacking throughout the day, etc.

I never count calories and drink all the time. Why? Because I eat like one true meal a day, and then a second smaller meal. I've never weighed more than like 110 lbs. It's amazing how easy it is to maintain a consistantly healthy weight (even with infrequent exercise) when you just don't eat unless you're hungry. I also drink whatever I want, whenever I want (which is pretty often).



Anyways back to the point- I'll be joining as soon as I can. Still at work and under the gun today... which accounts for my decreased posting activity, compared to earlier this week.

Yeah, whatever. Pics or it's not true. I'll believe that when you post picture for all to see.

And BTW, unlike you, Icey has posted pics of herself, and she has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. So get off Icey's back.
Ryn
Posted 13 April 2012 - 03:37 PM

Ryn

WHO'S WITH ME?

TOMORROW.

the skiff guard
Posted 13 April 2012 - 03:52 PM

the skiff guard

i just woke up. i gotta take care of some stuff first. more playoffs tonight, so i'll be drinking and smoking. I GOT EMPLOYEED!!!!!!


soo..you spent half the day in bed and still managed to wrangle in a yob, well done sir, well done
Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:00 PM

I wasn't really bitching about not being able to drink, despite the caps. I prefer to drink infrequently, calorie counting or not, mostly because of that last reason I just listed.


Fair enough.

I'm also not sure why you're so into my weight, diet, or my reasons for choosing to drink or not, but w/e.


I lashed out because a) I had some down time and was bored, and b) for a moment (based purely and solely on the way you worded the comment) you reminded me of certain people... you know the types, always whining about calorie counting and empty carbs and what not. I've noticed these people are never the morbidly obese, which makes sense, obviously those people just eat whatever they want and don't give a sh-t. No, it's always the people with just enough chunk to be self-conscious about it all the time. But you'll notice that they also snack when people aren't watching, or eat giant meals. It's like, LOL, you wouldn't have to be so prissy in public, if you didn't have those 3 egg and bacon bagel sandwiches with cheddar this morning. You really think counting those extra 20 calories and patting yourself on the back is doing the slightest thing about your arm and thigh jiggle? LOL.

If this doesn't reflect you, which based on your most recent post it doesn't, then ignore me. I have no idea what you look like, nor do I care. My post was written as a reaction solely on what you wrote.

Yeah, whatever. Pics or it's not true. I'll believe that when you post picture for all to see.


OK, chalup. You got me. I'm just a big fattie!!!


Look, I'm not posting pics and nothing you can say will ever convince me. I think posting pics of yourself on the internet so a bunch of people that you don't know can see them, is creepy.

UK Legend Killa
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:23 PM

UK Legend Killa

And because you're fat
El Chalupacabra
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:23 PM

El Chalupacabra

OK, chalup. You got me. I'm just a big fattie!!!


Look, I'm not posting pics and nothing you can say will ever convince me. I think posting pics of yourself on the internet so a bunch of people that you don't know can see them, is creepy.

I wouldn't care if you were fat. And I certainly would have enough class not to make fun of you because you were fat, either.

Nothing wrong with not posting pics of yourself online (I am careful where I post mine, myself), unless you are going to open your virtual yap and pronounce judgements from on high and lash out at other people, who weren't even talking to you in the first place. That is both lame, and something I'd expect a 14 year old would do.

Especially to Icey, she hasn't done anything to anyone around here.

Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:24 PM

Chalup, I would've thought by now that you would expect nothing more than 14 year old maturity from me.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:25 PM

Darth Krawlie

Okay. It's beer o'clock.
Ms. Spam
Posted 13 April 2012 - 04:31 PM

Ms. Spam

To get this topic back on track I am having a piña colada
El Chalupacabra
Posted 13 April 2012 - 05:06 PM

El Chalupacabra

Chalup, I would've thought by now that you would expect nothing more than 14 year old maturity from me.

Indeed. It's enough to drive one to drink.

Which is what I'm fixing to do in like 50 minutes, when I get off work.

#23
Posted 13 April 2012 - 05:27 PM

Darth Krawlie

err, okay, NOW it's beer o'clock. my alcohol clock wasn't working properly, apparently.
danger
Posted 13 April 2012 - 06:26 PM

danger

letsgo, why don't you go be a skunk* in your own drunk thread. then the rest of the people who want to party with nasty talking skunk* can enjoy your company. skunk*. you're killing my buzz.


*Cerina edit: Tommy! Language! I'm changing that to skunk. Close enough. Not going to upset as many people.

Cerina
Posted 13 April 2012 - 06:47 PM

Cerina

I got somewhat trashed last night at my sister's wedding. Forgot to post on here though. Sorry bout that. I do think I'm going out to get a little drunk tonight though...so, we'll see.
