Jason Solo and the Promising Paycheck

Chapter Eight

While I was locked up, I discovered that Bodega had sprawled out on my couch, eaten half of my chips and drank most of my beer. At least he was saving his own money for that big paycheck he owed me. But I wanted that beer, and I needed those chips. One benefit of this was that he was now very forthcoming with information. (About time!) He explained to me that up until recently, he had been married to the Letsgo, the Black Bandit herself!"Then why did you hire me?" I asked him with a little apprehension in my voice. I mean, this wasn't some scam was it? A scam that ended in me not getting that check? I had boat payments to make with that thing.Bodega seemed to be building up his courage. Fine by me. Better his own courage than mine. He had taken enough of my things already, I felt."We had some problems lately" ,he said. "We started out great! Married for a couple of years but I started noticing things. She would sneak out in the middle of the night and come back with like a thousand empty cups from McDonalds."A thousand was excessive, I agreed with him there. One usually does it. Even for one of those Big Gulps. A thousand is overkill for most people, but I let him continue."It was weird! It started happening more and more, though. Somtimes she would come back with extra money, or clothing or stop signs. It was clear to me that she was stealing these things. She was addicted! This went on for awhile and finally I'd had enough. I'm not a thief and I don't want to be married to one, I told her." he started getting louder, more into his speech now. All that stammering was long gone."But she got upset. Tried to bully me into stealing some socks from the store. Said I'd like it if I just tried it once. But she was wrong. I hated it! I couldnt take it anymore, so I told her I was leaving forever. I packed my things and left the house. After I'd rented a hotel room, I came straight to your office and hired you. Then everything started getting really crazy."Now that he mentioned it, the whole town started going berserk after he hired me. For a moment, I started to rev up again. I was going to blame him for all this craziness, but then I remembered what he'd been talking about for the last two hours. My cool moderator exterior took over at this point. I wanted the facts here, not to start throwing the blame around like a quarterback. As fun as that may be."So your wife. You think she is behind all this? Why?" I asked him. I mean, if he could piece it together for me that would save a lot of legwork from me. I had to take the help where I could get it, but this wouldnt' be reflected in the bill. Not by a long shot."After I left her, I think she went off the deep end. I wasn't around to keep her trolling in check and she just went wild. Now she's recruited all those other people and the whole city is a wreck! This is all my fault." he began to sob.You see, in the end, he would blame himself too. I'm glad I didn't do that right away. This guy is all about saving me work today. Maybe I could get him to dust my house later, and clean my carpets."I had a date with your wife." I told him. I figured he was going to find out sooner or later. It was best to tell him now, while he was already sobbing. I didn't want to have to go through this all over again.Now that I knew the facts, I had to think of a plan. Which was usually the hardest part of this whole deal. Right after the facts. Those were pretty hard too because you can't just wing those like you can with the plan. Just when I thought my brain had rusted over from disuse, a little idea scampered in there and began to chew on my neocortex.I told Bodega to shut up for a minute and go find me some house paint. He started to ask why, but I was the brains behind this operation for once. All he had to do was carry the heavy paint. Also not reflected in the bill. He found it alright and I hung him outside the window of my apartment to paint a message on the wall. If this doesn't get her attention, nothing will. She had the element of suprise last time when she clubbed me and knocked me out. But now, it was Jason Solos turn!After an hour or so of dangling Bodega out the window, I pulled him in. There was a funny moment out there, when the wind picked up real bad and blew him over the roof and onto the other side of the building. I laughed for a good forty-five minutes about that one. I guess that's why it took an hour to do this. But what can I say, that was pretty funny. Even he laughed for a couple of minutes. Not forty-five though. Not even close.The message on the side of the building now read,

"Dear Black Bandit,

Please come to Apartment 12 - this building to enjoy an ice cold Fresca with me.

Your pal, Jason Solo."

I had her now. Now all I had to do was play the waiting game.The waiting game wasn't nearly as fun as I remembered it as a kid. Maybe that is because half the pieces were missing, and somebody had written all over the game board with crayons. It passed the time though, which was the whole point. So I really didn't have much to complain about there. I can't help thinking it would have passed the time twice as quickly with all the pieces though.I was interupted by a knock on my door. This was it, I thought. I grabbed a frying pan from the kitchen and headed for the door. This frying pan had been with me through a lot of adventures. Bacon and Eggs and now Murder. Money well spent on that thing, I'd decided. But when I opened the door, it wasn't Letsgo at all. It was a man in a sportscoat, and hey, he was wearing my old top hat!"Who are you, scum?" I told him. The time for being nice was over. He was over the line wearing that top hat here."I am Number Six." he told me, and as he did so he pointed to a badge on his chest with the number six on it. "I am here on behalf of the Black Bandit."I'd wondered whether he had killed numbers 1 through 5. Or maybe he had five brothers also named six. It was an odd name, I'll give him that much. But I've had bigger weirdos knock on my door. As I nodded along with myself or shook my head 'no' to disagree with my thoughts, he waited patiently. When I finally decided to ask him whether he was part of a travelling freak show where everybody was called numbers instead of names, he spoke up and interupted me."She wants her fresca, or there is going to be big trouble. Meet her downstairs in front of your building in one hour. Bring lots of fresca. " he told me. "One hour!" he added as he took off down the stairs and out of my building."Well damn." I thought. There goes my plan. And also I didn't have any fresca. She called my bluff on that one.

Edited by TuskenRaider, 06 April 2012 - 04:39 PM.