Jason Solo and the Promising Paycheck

That's right folks, once again it's board story time! It's been forever since I or anybody else have done this, but I've been feeling like doing something for awhile, so here it is. I'll post this one chapter at a time. As with other board stories, it will feature members of the forums at one point or another, so be on the look out for that. Hope you like it.
Chapter One
It's tough work being a moderator these days. Nothing to moderate for one thing. I guess that's the biggest hurdle here. Can't pay the rent without that. But it's not all bad. It's quiet and peaceful. And the bills I have piling up on my coffee table are starting to form a mosiac that I find very soothing.
You might be thinking that it's this horrible economy that has me in these dire straits, but you would be dead wrong. I don't have any work because I'm horribly inept at my job, the papers say. I sent in a note to the editor to try and tell them that I was actually really good, but I just didn't care enough about their problems to solve their cases. That didn't go over as well as I'd hoped. (Can you believe it?) It just made things worse. (How?)
Being the go-getter I am though, I didn't let the little things like a lack of transportation or money stop me. After I ran out of crossword puzzles in the office, I would begin to walk the streets, solving anything I could get my hands on, for free! Building up good word of mouth is the most valuable advertising you can get, I've been told. Getting cats out of trees, putting dogs into trees, putting back all those street signs I stole last year, I did it all! But it wasn't getting me anything. Not any jobs anyways. Plenty of blisters though. But I wasn't doing this for the blisters, I told myself. So I ended up worse than when I started, on account of those blisters.
The next day I decided that a good old fashioned newspaper ad was the way to go. I took out a half page ad that said, "Two Moderators for the Price of One!" This caught peoples attention because, hey, you're getting double the results. I had people lined up around the block for a deal like that. The deal of the century, my ad told them. It turns out that most people were expecting to find two guys in my office instead of just me. I told them that for the price of one you are getting both Jason Solo - Moderator and also Bizarro Jason Solo - Moderator. The difference was a big bushy mustache that I kept in my desk. I would try to distract them when I switched personas by saying things like "Hey, look behind you!" or throwing a stapler at them. But they caught on pretty quick. It turns out that the citizens of Nightly aren't as stupid as their low test scores would have you believe. Pretty soon that line around the block was replaced by a couple of wandering hobos. They didn't want to hire me either. I asked them.
It was about this time when somebody walked into my office at Nightly headquarters. I was shocked, but only because I had a guard dog posted out there to keep the hobos away.
"Hello, welcome to the office of Jason Solo!" I said, "and how did you get past my dog?"
"I tucked a dollar bill into his collar. " The strange man said.
"Oh."
"He's my dog now."
"Oh." I repeated. I mean, what else was there to say, really? He had legally purchased the dog, there was nothing I could do. The police frown on bringing those types of cases in. The ones that aren't a crime. So I just let it go and sat there stupidly for a moment longer. That was the best I could make of the situation, I felt. But after several minutes of this, he'd apparently had enough.
"I have a case for you, if you're interested, Mr. Solo."
I was such a proud moderator. I didn't have to take every case that walked past my dog and into my office.
"I'll take it!" I shouted. "What type of well paying case have you got for me?"
I thought it was best to establish that my cases usually pay well, that way he's not suprised when the bill comes. That's a really good way to lose repeat customers, with a high bill like that when they aren't expecting it. This way, they know what they are getting into right off the bat.
"I'll be honest Mr. Solo. I don't have a lot of faith in you, but all the other moderators are out to lunch and I really can't afford to wait for an hour."
"Unlike my colleagues, I care more about helping people than eating lunch." I told him, as I shut a half eaten hogie into my desk drawer.
"Well in that case, I need your help apprehending an infamous troll. Thus far they have eluded me on many accounts."
"I will do it, so long as it pays well." I reminded him.
"It does." he said, a little impatiently.
"Excellent. What information have you got for me?"
"Very little, I'm afraid. He or She goes by the name "The Black Bandit" and was last seen in the Cantina. Those are the only leads I have."
Taking out my moderators notebook, I wrote the leads down and looked up, "Just one more thing. I never caught your name."
"It's Bodega."
Edited by TuskenRaider, 31 March 2015 - 09:16 PM.