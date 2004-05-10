As an admin, I can do fun things like see how many hits certain topics or forums receive. I can see which threads garner the most traffic, etc etc. I thought you'd guys would like to see some of Lando's stats:
Highest percentage of posts: Jacen123
Most irritating posts: Cheshire Cat
Most indecipherable posts: Darth Bane
Most usage of the word "war:" Master Pimp
Most usage of the term "close plz:" Darth Krawlie
Threads hijacked by Ignig to be about herself: 132
Threads started by Cerina about herself: 45
Thread most ejaculated over: Olsen twins thread
Lando Statistics NSFW
Started by Guest_Tank_* , May 10 2004 03:07 PM
#1
Guest_Tank_*
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:07 PM
#2
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:11 PM
but which Olsen twins thread? That's the real question here.
#3
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:15 PM
Bro,
#4
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:26 PM
there is no question to the fact that i'm good at what i do.
#5
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:29 PM
no there isn't.
#6
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:30 PM
I thought for sure I would be most irritating... shrug
#7
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:44 PM
TOO BAD SO SAD.
#8
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:08 PM
so how are things ignig?
#9
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:18 PM
funniest thing i've read on here in months.
Tank:
#10
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:28 PM
Ignig is a Norweigen pop star
#11
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:29 PM
EDIT:
Tank:
#12
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:46 PM
I find it interesting that there is a search perameter for indecipherable and irritating.
#13
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:24 PM
"Mosty irritating posts: me"
well i am trying tank really i am!
i should hope not EVERYONE's completely and utterly annoyed with me-
but if they are they can kiss my furry little bum!
...well everyone except jason
#14
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:26 PM
who the hell is jason?
#15
Guest_Tank_*
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:49 PM
That guy in those movies. he has the hockey mask and machete.
#16
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:50 PM
ahh yes. That guy.
You don't want him touching your ass, CC?
Why the hell not!?!?!?!?
#17
Posted 10 May 2004 - 06:34 PM
HEY! Just cause I start a thread to ask y'all a question and answer it too, DOES NOT MEAN IT'S ABOUT ME! **** PEOPLE! It's about friggin time you get over it.
#18
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:10 PM
When I was younger, in my physical peak, this was at the age of 1, by the way, people said I looked good for my age asking me "Hey! you look great! What are you?? Zero??" And I would reply "Nooo! I'm 1!!" and they would then proceed to butter their toast as if nothing were ever to have happened.
Tank:
Therefore Tank can suck an egg and suck it till it becomes an egg.
#19
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:23 PM
you just want him to suck it.
#20
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:46 PM
warlu your sooo humourous
#21
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:50 PM
You should do more of these Tank.
#22
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:57 PM
I haven't said that or anything even remotely similar to it in a long time
Tank:
#23
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:10 PM
It's amazing how Tank can just drag out stuff that might have been funny like 2 months ago..
#24
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:37 PM
I found it funny.
#25
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:38 PM
I too was amused by his wording of sentences...