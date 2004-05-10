Jump to content

Lando Statistics NSFW

Started by Guest_Tank_* , May 10 2004 03:07 PM

127 replies to this topic

#1
Guest_Tank_*
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:07 PM

Guest_Tank_*
  • Guests
As an admin, I can do fun things like see how many hits certain topics or forums receive. I can see which threads garner the most traffic, etc etc. I thought you'd guys would like to see some of Lando's stats:

Highest percentage of posts: Jacen123
Most irritating posts: Cheshire Cat
Most indecipherable posts: Darth Bane
Most usage of the word "war:" Master Pimp
Most usage of the term "close plz:" Darth Krawlie

Threads hijacked by Ignig to be about herself: 132
Threads started by Cerina about herself: 45
Thread most ejaculated over: Olsen twins thread

#2
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:11 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
but which Olsen twins thread? That's the real question here.

#3
foadisto
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:15 PM

foadisto

    anarcho-perv

  • Members
  • 3,594 posts
Bro,

u r wild

#4
Ignig
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:26 PM

Ignig

    Member

  • Members
  • 5,623 posts
there is no question to the fact that i'm good at what i do.

#5
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:29 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
no there isn't.

#6
Good God a Bear
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:30 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,388 posts
I thought for sure I would be most irritating... shrug

#7
Ignig
Posted 10 May 2004 - 03:44 PM

Ignig

    Member

  • Members
  • 5,623 posts
TOO BAD SO SAD.

#8
Swedish Reggae
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:08 PM

Swedish Reggae

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,060 posts
so how are things ignig?

#9
Sith Shady
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:18 PM

Sith Shady

    if lukes could kill

  • Members
  • 3,180 posts

Tank:
Threads hijacked by Ignig to be about herself: 132

funniest thing i've read on here in months.

#10
Shady
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:28 PM

Shady

    Lean Toward The Sun

  • Members
  • 6,253 posts
Ignig is a Norweigen pop star

#11
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:29 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
EDIT:

Tank:
Threads hijacked by Ignig to be about herself: 133


#12
Kung Fu Jawa
Posted 10 May 2004 - 04:46 PM

Kung Fu Jawa

    Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins

  • Members
  • 15,241 posts
I find it interesting that there is a search perameter for indecipherable and irritating.

#13
CheshireCat
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:24 PM

CheshireCat

    pet cat of chaos

  • Members
  • 3,262 posts
"Mosty irritating posts: me"

well i am trying tank really i am!

i should hope not EVERYONE's completely and utterly annoyed with me-

but if they are they can kiss my furry little bum!


...well everyone except jason :)

#14
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:26 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
who the hell is jason?

#15
Guest_Tank_*
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:49 PM

Guest_Tank_*
  • Guests
That guy in those movies. he has the hockey mask and machete.

#16
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 05:50 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
ahh yes. That guy.

You don't want him touching your ass, CC?

Why the hell not!?!?!?!?

#17
Cerina
Posted 10 May 2004 - 06:34 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,697 posts
HEY! Just cause I start a thread to ask y'all a question and answer it too, DOES NOT MEAN IT'S ABOUT ME! **** PEOPLE! It's about friggin time you get over it. :rolleyes:

#18
Darth Bane
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:10 PM

Darth Bane

    Perdición de Darth

  • Members
  • 13,082 posts

Tank:
Most indecipherable posts: Darth Bane

When I was younger, in my physical peak, this was at the age of 1, by the way, people said I looked good for my age asking me "Hey! you look great! What are you?? Zero??" And I would reply "Nooo! I'm 1!!" and they would then proceed to butter their toast as if nothing were ever to have happened.

Therefore Tank can suck an egg and suck it till it becomes an egg.

#19
Jacen123
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:23 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Members
  • 36,623 posts
you just want him to suck it.

#20
CheshireCat
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:46 PM

CheshireCat

    pet cat of chaos

  • Members
  • 3,262 posts
:(

warlu your sooo humourous

#21
Wessan
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:50 PM

Wessan

    Mensroom

  • Members
  • 6,086 posts
You should do more of these Tank.

#22
Darth Krawlie
Posted 10 May 2004 - 08:57 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Banned Users
  • 34,141 posts

Tank:
Most usage of the term "close plz:" Darth Krawlie

I haven't said that or anything even remotely similar to it in a long time

#23
Cerina
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:10 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,697 posts
It's amazing how Tank can just drag out stuff that might have been funny like 2 months ago..

#24
Mr._KissKissBangBang
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:37 PM

Mr._KissKissBangBang

    Member

  • Members
  • 11,982 posts
I found it funny.

#25
Darth Bane
Posted 10 May 2004 - 09:38 PM

Darth Bane

    Perdición de Darth

  • Members
  • 13,082 posts
I too was amused by his wording of sentences...
