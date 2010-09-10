Van Morrison - Madame George
The New "What Song Are You Listening To?" Thread
Started by Starchick , September 10 2010 01:22 AM
#1
Posted 10 September 2010 - 01:22 AM
#2
Guest_REVROSWELL_*
Posted 10 September 2010 - 03:34 AM
People are strange by the late Jim M. Music like that keeps me in the mood to do my art...
rr
#3
Posted 10 September 2010 - 09:34 AM
Plant's new solo album, LOVING IT, especially Angel Dance and Cindy
http://www.npr.org/t...oryId=129178865
#4
Posted 16 September 2010 - 12:55 AM
"Harvester of Sorrow"--Metallica
#5
Guest_samortan_*
Posted 17 September 2010 - 01:17 AM
Waka waka -- Shakira
#6
Posted 21 September 2010 - 08:45 PM
Death Valley - Heart
#7
Posted 27 October 2010 - 05:06 PM
Morning Glory - Oasis
#8
Posted 27 October 2010 - 06:46 PM
LED ZEPPELIN
#9
Posted 11 November 2010 - 09:51 PM
Lights - Second Go
#10
Posted 12 November 2010 - 10:54 AM
^
Lights is a fox!!
oh and "Dangerous" by Joshua James
#11
Posted 20 November 2010 - 02:59 PM
Doobie Brothers - "Listen To The Music"
#12
Posted 20 November 2010 - 07:33 PM
The Infection - Disturbed
#13
Posted 26 November 2010 - 04:20 AM
Jimmy Fallon as Neil Young accompanied by Bruce Springsteen covering Willow Smith's - Whip My Hair
http://www.latenight...111610/1260532/
#14
Posted 26 November 2010 - 04:21 AM
I just can't stop listening to it. I've gotta rip it from YouTube...
#15
Posted 03 December 2010 - 11:25 PM
Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues
I CAN'T FORGET THE DAY I SHOT THAT BAD BITCH DOWN
#16
Guest_Fast-Debrid564_*
Posted 26 May 2011 - 01:16 AM
Madison Avenue's "Don't Call Me Baby"
#17
Posted 02 August 2011 - 03:58 PM
*VOLLEY*
The Mountain Goats - "No Children"
#18
Posted 03 August 2011 - 12:58 PM
The Naked and Famous - "Punching in a Dream"
#19
Posted 04 August 2011 - 09:05 PM
Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks"
#20
Posted 10 September 2011 - 07:33 PM
Allman Brothers - "Whipping Post"
#21
Posted 26 September 2011 - 06:58 PM
Short version: megathreads may be causing some of the issues with the board, so I cut out the most recent page of replies in this thread and closed the old one. Nothing major, but apparently threads over 5,000 posts may be a problem. Here's hoping this helps!
#22
Posted 26 September 2011 - 07:44 PM
LMFAO is in my head and won't leave. Help...
#23
Posted 21 January 2012 - 03:57 AM
Hipster Orchestra - 4 strings and an 808
http://www.youtube.c...e&v=RNMT6S485sw
#24
Posted 23 January 2012 - 05:04 PM
Deacon Blues - Steely Dan
#25
Posted 24 January 2012 - 06:31 PM
Second Song - Assembly of Dust