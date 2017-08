Dany boring? Really? My opinion of her has changed so any times I think she's anything but boring. It went from aww to wow she's badass to okaaaaay..... And I found the unborn puppies thing, it was when she was buying the Unsullied and the dude who owned them thought she couldn't understand him so he said he was gonna feed her a stew with unborn puppies, lol.



I'm glad we're talking about this because I have so many questions! Oh yeah SPOILERS AHEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



So my biggest question is who are Jon Snow's parents? I'm convinced Ned is not Jon's father but that he is his nephew. I'm pretty sure Jon is the son of Ned's sister Lyanna but who the father is I don't know. I thought maybe Rhaegar BUT since I came up with that I figured it's probably the obvious thing since I'm such a simpleton. So who then? And what exactly was the promise Ned made to Lyanna when she died? To protect her son? Maybe?



Also with Dany reclaiming the throne, there is so much going on there that we don't even know about like the Dorne people, and that Illyrio guy.



And last for now, what exactly happened to Arya towards the end? At first I thought she just found her way to some nice old people who take care of people who are dying. I guess that's my naive way of thinking. But then they blinded her and she killed that one black brother who was traveling with Sam and all them. Is she a Faceless man in training???? That would be cool and everything but I want her to go back and get all her revenge on everyone. I don't want her to forget that she's a Stark, poor girl always has some kind of identity crisis going on.