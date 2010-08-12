Portland, OR to get its own currency next year!

People will talk a big game all day and night, especially in our country. But the day that patting each other on the backs over beers, thumping our chests, and throwing out phrases like "yoke of tyrrany" like we're Patrick Henry or Thomas Jefferson becomes watching people get their brains blown out the back of their heads is when you find out who really meant it.



I'm not saying that people are cowardly. I'm just saying that I've met a lot of people who talk about how they would stand up and fight for their rights if it ever came down to it again in our country, but 99% of them have no clue what that really means and what that would really require of them.



It's noit going to be some romantic, glorious march between two great armies. It's going to be a brutal, ugly guerilla / counter-guerilla conflict. Half of those fools... "I would stand up to the federal government." Oh, so you're going to fight government troops? Okay. We'll see. These aren't exactly the poorly-equipped, "not their fault that they're stupid" gov-ment troops in... say... Zimbabwe. More like well-trained, well-equipped, more experienced, troops with a"****, you... and die" attitude, who've been fighting the same war in Iraq and Afghanistan for about 10 years now.



I mean, what's going to happen? Some town's going to form a "Minuteman Militia" with 12-gauges and .22s, maybe a cool flag that says "Don't Tread on Me?" Okay, so when just about their entire "squad" (I guess you could call it), probably in under 2 minutes, gets completely cut down by accurate and sustained rifle fire, simultaneous with supressive fire from 240s and .50 cals, not to mention combined arms (mortars, artillery, air).... then what? Is the Podunk, Oregon Militia going to have fire support? No. Air? No. Medevac? Other than Cletus's quad? No. A single weapon capable of matching the squad of Marines they're engaging (not to mention the quality of ammo)? Hell, no. Maybe they'll just drop a 500lb JDAM as the cherry on top.



After seeing some **** like that, whoever, if anyone, is left alive (even after all the "I would fight or die" speeches) would most likely drop their **** and run the other direction.

