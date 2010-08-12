Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Portland, OR to get its own currency next year!
Posted 12 August 2010 - 11:11 AM
Portland to get its own currency in June, 2011
In a nutshell, what this means is there will be a local currency printed that only works at the local stores, and effectively gets you 5% off, since the exchange rate is $.95 USD for every $1 PDX. Since Wal-Mart and the other big, bad corporations have no plans to accept PDX currency, it keeps the money local and rewards users with a small discount.
Sounds great in theory, but in practice... ?
Posted 12 August 2010 - 11:52 AM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 12:25 PM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 12:26 PM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 01:07 PM
http://en.wikipedia....ard_von_NotHaus
It's a pile of bull****, but who knows how the jury will come out.
Posted 12 August 2010 - 01:11 PM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 02:07 PM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 02:27 PM
Posted 12 August 2010 - 02:32 PM
This applies only to coins and you cannot mint a coin (even if it is originally designed) with the intent that it is to be used as currency. However, the similar provision relating to paper currency seems to only go after forgeries.
http://www.law.corne...ode/18/514.html
So these Portland dollars are ok so long as they aren't done in coinage, I suppose. It explains the IthicaHours/LibertyCoin discrepancy.
Posted 12 August 2010 - 06:10 PM
Posted 14 August 2010 - 12:24 AM
Because only Congress has the power to mint coin?
This applies only to coins and you cannot mint a coin (even if it is originally designed) with the intent that it is to be used as currency.
Posted 14 August 2010 - 02:06 AM
Posted 14 August 2010 - 06:47 AM
Because only Congress has the power to mint coin?
This applies only to coins and you cannot mint a coin (even if it is originally designed) with the intent that it is to be used as currency.
Well, according to that law, if the intent was that the coin be used for currency you cannot mint it.
Whoever, except as authorized by law, makes... any coins of gold or silver or other metal, or alloys of metals, intended for use as current money, whether in the resemblance of coins of the United States or of foreign countries, or of original design...
It is a really dumb law. So as long as the intent was for the coins to be used as currency: no good.
Forget about Congress... how does the IRS feel about this, I wonder?
Well, I'm sure the IRS does in fact hate bartering because of how much more difficult it is to track the transactions, however, they are all taxable transactions. If you want me to dig further I can, but I can't remember the specifics except that there was a court case involving a railroad bridge.
Posted 09 September 2010 - 01:56 PM
Life Dollar Advantages (Used in your neck of the woods, Pong.)
Community Exchange
Posted 09 September 2010 - 02:05 PM
Posted 29 September 2010 - 12:04 AM
Posted 29 September 2010 - 12:28 AM
Posted 29 September 2010 - 09:32 AM
Posted 30 September 2010 - 02:41 AM
The whole cyclical "yoke of tyranny" thing, maybe?
Why would anyone want there to be another civil war in America?
Posted 30 September 2010 - 04:14 AM
Since we probably won't be getting that secession/civil war I've been praying to Jesus for each night, I might have to settle for this as a "half a loaf" compromise and be OK with it...
I say bring on the civil war *, and God bless OR of having the gonads to stand up against the feds.
I guess its time to move up north, the real questions is if we do go to war will that make the northerners the rebels and the south the rebels?
* I would have to know a lot more about it to condone a civil war in actuality. Personally I think we need a vast reduction in federal powers and a vast increase in states powers (the real reason the CW was fought in the first place) This nightly article is the first thing I have heard of a civil war or the currency problem. These days I hardly ever watch TV and even more rarely than that watch TV news.
Posted 30 September 2010 - 09:06 AM
Posted 30 September 2010 - 09:31 AM
But some tearing would be natural and welcome. The only big negative I can think of would be a huge loss of mobility (I'm going under the assumption that borders would no longer be so open afterwards)...
Posted 02 October 2010 - 01:05 AM
I'm not saying that people are cowardly. I'm just saying that I've met a lot of people who talk about how they would stand up and fight for their rights if it ever came down to it again in our country, but 99% of them have no clue what that really means and what that would really require of them.
It's noit going to be some romantic, glorious march between two great armies. It's going to be a brutal, ugly guerilla / counter-guerilla conflict. Half of those fools... "I would stand up to the federal government." Oh, so you're going to fight government troops? Okay. We'll see. These aren't exactly the poorly-equipped, "not their fault that they're stupid" gov-ment troops in... say... Zimbabwe. More like well-trained, well-equipped, more experienced, troops with a"****, you... and die" attitude, who've been fighting the same war in Iraq and Afghanistan for about 10 years now.
I mean, what's going to happen? Some town's going to form a "Minuteman Militia" with 12-gauges and .22s, maybe a cool flag that says "Don't Tread on Me?" Okay, so when just about their entire "squad" (I guess you could call it), probably in under 2 minutes, gets completely cut down by accurate and sustained rifle fire, simultaneous with supressive fire from 240s and .50 cals, not to mention combined arms (mortars, artillery, air).... then what? Is the Podunk, Oregon Militia going to have fire support? No. Air? No. Medevac? Other than Cletus's quad? No. A single weapon capable of matching the squad of Marines they're engaging (not to mention the quality of ammo)? Hell, no. Maybe they'll just drop a 500lb JDAM as the cherry on top.
After seeing some **** like that, whoever, if anyone, is left alive (even after all the "I would fight or die" speeches) would most likely drop their **** and run the other direction.
Posted 02 October 2010 - 01:42 AM
And Wal-Mart not supporting the program isn't a big issue, there's only 1 or 2 in the area. Fred Meyers, Target, and Safeway, yes.
Posted 02 October 2010 - 05:01 AM
People will talk a big game all day and night, especially in our country. But the day that patting each other on the backs over beers, thumping our chests, and throwing out phrases like "yoke of tyrrany" like we're Patrick Henry or>>>l Snip<<<< Hell, no. Maybe they'll just drop a 500lb JDAM as the cherry on top.
After seeing some **** like that, whoever, if anyone, is left alive (even after all the "I would fight or die" speeches) would most likely drop their **** and run the other direction.
Well if it were a true civil war both sides would have a freaking military! But if it was just limited resistance or coup attempt or disaster looting binge? Sorry,even then our country has a crappy track record of fighting guerrilla warriors!* It seems they are wearing civvies, not thier BDU's! Hey they don't fight fair! Oops those IED's are horrific. Anyway we can't lets ignore the history lesson the french resistance gave the German army! They were a small but deadly force. Sadly, we are not doing that well in Afghanistan, and I think we better come home before we suffer the same fate as the USS...er' Russia. We have had our bucket of blood revenge, BL will be found or be so scared his life wont be worth living. Really no one wants a civil war, and no sane person wants war at all! However, with some states now hollering about succession maybe if it comes it will be a bloodless succession ? And lastly, you are not the only military guy in here PMJ.
Budda budda Byeeeee...time to stockpile some .50 cal and load some mags up with 7.62 and .223. Not to mention other stuff. Ok where is my tin foil hat? I And lets not forget the don't tread on me flag? The perfect ting' to stop those little 500 pounders.
rr
* Not really in Nam we never lost a battle with a stand and fight enemy, or a battle at all if my memory serves me correct. Nam could arguably be called the largest guerrilla action of history. And it (guerrilla warfare) was horribly effective.
Edited by REVROSWELL, 02 October 2010 - 05:13 AM.