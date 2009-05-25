Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Little things that annoy you
Posted 24 May 2009 - 09:55 PM
1) I like Butterfinger candy bars, but I don't like seeing them put in vending machines. Anyone who's ever eaten a butterfinger knows how brittle they are, and we all know what happens when you drop one. It breaks, which makes it nearly impossible to get one out of a vending machine that hasn't been broken after that long fall to the bottom where you can reach inside that swinging door and get it out. If you're lucky, its only broken into two pieces. Sometimes all you get are a bunch of fragments. Butterfingers just weren't made to be put in vending machines, and I think we need to set some kind of precedent. Unless we can design vending machines so that they can hand over a butterfinger that is still in one piece, butterfingers have no business being inside one. The above also applies to 5'th Avenue bars.
2) I don't like it when a street name will just magically change for no apparent reason. Im not talking about streets that fork off into two individual streets or anything like that. Im talking about a street who's name will change "just because". Does anyone know why this happens? Wouldn't things be less complicated for drivers if a street retained its same name as long as the driver remains on that street? There is a road near where I live called Haywood Rd. But if you follow it far enough, its name will at some point become Huxley Rd., even though there is no logical reason for the name change.
So now its your turn. Any minor annoyances that get under your skin? Here is the place to share.
Posted 24 May 2009 - 10:09 PM
2) Male Enhancement pill commercials - Would they be able to do this if it didn't really work? Yes. It's called false advertising. And it's really annoying. Does anybody fall for that stuff?
3) Cable TV always flickers/goes out when I really want to watch something. Never when there is nothing on to watch. Screw you Comcast!
4) Idiot jaywalkers when they could walk a few more feet and be at a legal crossing section and not make dozens of cars stop and swerve to avoid them.
5) Buses in front of me. They always stop every five feet when I have to be somewhere in a hurry.
Posted 24 May 2009 - 10:18 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 01:28 PM
-It only took me a month or two to figure out that I didn't need to follow convoluted directions to go the 3-4 miles downtown, because the street I lived directly off of, Morganton, actually was the main drag downtown, Hay Street.
- It took me a couple more months to figure out that Skibo Rd., the bane of drivers everywhere (local legend has it that tiny Fayetteville has the busiest intersection in NC: Skibo and Morganton) is actually technically very short. It turns into Pamalee Dr. and then is Country Club Ln. when it intersects the I-95 spur.
- It honestly took me 6+ months to figure out that Yadkin turns into McPherson Church which then turns into Owen Dr. (which All-American Expressway also turns into, somehow). The annoying part about this is that Yadkin has a commercial district that I frequented, as does McPherson Church, as does Owen. But in between, there's either desolation or strictly residential areas where the street name changes so one never flows into the other, and it took me forever to figure out I didn't need to use other streets to get from one to the other.
All these streets curve at will, for any reason or no reason at all. They're all packed to the gills with cars because the place has no concept of urban planning. **** Fayetteville.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 01:34 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 03:07 PM
1) Schnappi. Become a ****ing pair of boots already!
2) Will Ferrel, Adam Sandler, and Stephen Corbert
3) People who like Will Ferrel, Adam Sandler, and/or Stephen Corbert
4) People who feel compelled to tell me they don't like something just after I've annouced that I like it. "Man, I really like Cherry PIE." "I hate Cherry PIE." "Gee, thanks for the ****ing update, but I wasn't asking."
5) People who bitch about seeing movies in theaters. I've been to see at least a thousand movies in the theaters in my lifetime (hell, I've seen 16 in the theaters just this year) and I have NEVER had my experienced ruined by people talking too loud, using their cell phones, or any of this other bogus **** people constantly bitch about. Where are you watching movies, Skid Row? Actually, you've just heard Jerry Seinfeld and a couple other comics complain about it and picked up their bit.
6) Morons who press elevator or crosswalk buttons they've already pushed once. Learn how electronics work, dumbasses!
7) People who can't hold a grudge. If you were mad at me last month then stay the **** mad.
8) Redheads. I hear that they'll be bred out of existance within the next 50-100 years. GOOD.
9) Cats that look like Hitler.
10) Roast beast. Get that nasty **** away from me!
11) People who drink milk. Unless, it's organic, are you digging that 20% pus per glass? Mmmmm.
12) Placekickers. Except for whoever's kicking for the Colts.
13) Tic tac toe. If you're older than eight and playing this game, you're a retard.
14) Old dusty assed people named Sonny
15) Invisible fences. So you like torturing dogs, huh? Remember that time you forgot to turn it off before taking your dog to the vet? I'll bet Fido remembers that!
16) People who keep spam in business by encouraging them by opening up the emails or clicking on the links. ****ing morons!
17) Guys who wear pink. Just STOP.
18) Hockey.
19) Anybody who likes hockey.
20) People who bitch about hate. We've only been civilized as a species for a thousand years or so. Probably less than that depending on how you define civilized. Give us a break, we'll get there.
21) Slushies. What the ****, man? Seriously!
22) People who think dolphins are smart.
23) People on the internet who try to prevent their stupid opinions from being challenged by saying things like "okay, you can go ahead and flame me now" or "okay, you can go ahead and call me X now" or "I'm not interested in debating this even though I just gave my opinion so shut up in advance", etc.
24) Movies that force us to listen to a phone ring over and over and OVER again while some moron character just stands there lost in thought or scared or taken over by aliens or whatever. WE GET IT! Why couldn't they have had their ****ing phone on vibrate?!?
25) People who ignore the 100 day honeymoon period each Prez is SUPPOSED to get before getting bashed.
26) Wood workers with less than their full set of fingers who make a point of offering their ****ed up hand for shaking. Unless both hands are ****ed up, then it's okay unless one is more ****ed up than the other.
27) Squirrels
28) People too scared to turn right on red.
29) People who talk **** during chess games.
30) People who talk **** after chess games.
31) People who ask to "work into" my sets at public gyms. **** you, Sweaty!
32) That ****ing Aflac duck. Where's HANPANTS when we need her?
33) People who say "can I ask you a question."
34) People who ask me to "borrow them" something.
My fingers are tired. More later.
**** Fayetteville.
A friend of mine who used to live there still calls it Fayette Nam. Now I know why.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 03:21 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 03:40 PM
more later if i can be bothered.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 03:47 PM
2. people who swear politely (gosh darn it! oh shoot! fricking heck!) kinda defeats the purpose of swearing if you ask me
3. people under the age of 30 who own a 360 or ps3 and play online. WE DON'T WANT TO HEAR YOU SINGING YOU SPASTIC LITTLE ****. HOPE YOU GET ARSE CANCER
4. asking for a pack of marlboro and getting handed a pack of marlboro lights EVERY ****ing TIME. doesn't matter which shop
5. people who play music out loud on their phone and think anyone else is actually enjoying it
6. alcohol free beer. whats the point?
7. low tar/nicotine cigarette's. see above
8. boston legal finishing. i'm still not convinced shatner knew he was being filmed
9. people who moan about films they haven't seen
10. birds who flounce up to the bar and waggle their tits about to get served 1st (the last one left in tears after i called her, amongst other thing, a manky slut. that's about as polite as it got)
11. music nazi's at parties who cant let a song finish without skipping to another one. i am guilty of this, but it doesn't make it right
12. stiller
13. ferrell
14. dre's 2005 album. what went wrong???
15. people who talk ****e, know you know their talking ****e yet refuse to back down
16. tims
17. the english
18. people who think 14C is the summer (ok it's not far off here)
19. fat birds in lycra and crop tops
20. people who clap at the end of a film in the cinema and then refuse to move. what are they expecting, the cast to come out and take a bow?
Posted 25 May 2009 - 04:59 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:11 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:13 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:34 PM
1. americanisation of the english language (not one of my usual rants, just does my head in tho. especially "season" when talking about a tv series)
Yeah, cuz saying "I just watched the second series of this TV series" doesn't sound retarded or anything. We needed two different words and made them!
35) People with soul patches.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:37 PM
2. Rap and hip hop music blaring from car stereos and cell phones period. Texting of any kind=pointless
3. Loud children out in public
4. Loud people out in public
5. Press one for English and two for Spanish
6. Olive Garden commercials: Actually all commercials except the Cavemen Geico commercials annoy me.
7. NBA Basketball season
8. A Florida Gator fan
9. New York Yankees
10. Miami Hurricane bandwagon fans
11. The View
12. Geraldo Rivera
13. Michael Moore
14. Nancy Pelosi
15. Al Gore
16. Obama fanatics: I like the man but too many people like him for no reason at all.
17. People who use drugs
18. People who wear Che shirts
19. Liberal fanatics
20. Conservative fanatics
21. People who drive pieces of **** cars and pretend they drive ****ing race cars by putting a new muffler on it that makes the car sound like it has a bad case of the ****s.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:42 PM
-I second the squirrels.
-The abbreviation of mathematics as maths by those who live under the Queen. That is the most horrible word in the world if you try to pronounce it.
-Duke fans
-Jack Black
-"I could care less." Then please do. Care less.
-ESPN's coverage of sports
Posted 25 May 2009 - 05:45 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 06:26 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 07:00 PM
31) People who ask to "work into" my sets at public gyms. **** you, Sweaty!
as if you go to the gym
Posted 25 May 2009 - 07:15 PM
2. The parents of "precocious" children. Your kid isn't "precocious", they're a little monster who has just single-handedly broken every rule they were warned about five minutes ago.
3. People talking on cell phones in checkout lines. I hated this when I was a cashier, and I can always see the same look of annoyance on the faces of the cashiers when I'm waiting in line behind some idiot who is yacking away and twice their normal speaking voice while trying to buy stuff.
4. Cadillac Escalades. I have an (admittedly) absolutely irrational hatred of these. I think it's something about the combination of attitude, gas guzzling and chrome that pisses me off, but the urge to ram them is just below overwhelming. Not that this would be particularly productive in my little Mazda.
5. My staff being passive aggressive. Seriously? If you have a problem with a choice I make, tell me! I'm a rather hands-off supervisor, and I honestly don't care what you do most of the time as long as work is getting done. How you do it is your choice. If you don't tell me that something bothers you, I'm not going to know.
6. The word 'irregardless'.
Posted 25 May 2009 - 08:00 PM
Posted 25 May 2009 - 09:16 PM
I love these! Especially #4 because it is so random.
I hate it when people joke about something that actually does irritate them. I had a roommate a couple years ago who used to tease me when out with friends about me humming while I did my homework. She would tease me about it every time we were together with friends. Come to find out later on during a fight it actually did irritate her and she never had the guts to say anything except hidden behind a joke. I hate hate hate that!
Posted 25 May 2009 - 11:40 PM
Yes even if I didn't have an enormous giant horse sized penis, and didn't go by the nickname Tripod, I still wouldn't fall for that stuff.
Posted 26 May 2009 - 12:54 AM
Posted 26 May 2009 - 03:25 AM
Ah! There it is! The word that annoys me more than season. Plaid. It's TARTAN!
Posted 26 May 2009 - 03:57 AM
People who talk loudly on public transport.
People who talk in movies.
People who talk.