Gamertag/Friend Code/Steam ID/Etc List

Started by Lord Malice , December 19 2007 08:03 PM

123 replies to this topic

Lord Malice
Posted 19 December 2007 - 08:03 PM

Lord Malice

    The Pixelante

  • Moderators
  • 12,646 posts
Now that our sub-forum, Online Gaming, has been re-merged into The Save Point, I felt it would be a good idea to really bring that element of our gaming into the fold. I think the best place to start is to have a pinned topic, at the top of the board, detailing all of our Xbox Live! Gamertags, Wii Friend Codes, Steam IDs, and any other information you'd like other members and fellow gamers to have so we can get together and frag the hell out of ourselves.

Everyone's post will be edited into the below list, so that the top post in this thread will always have the updated information.



Lord Malice
XBL Gamertag: ComradeMalice
Steam ID: PointBlankTC


Durty D
XBL Gamertag: Durty Driscoll
PSN: durtydriscoll



Joedark0
XBL Gamertag: Joedark00
Steam ID: Joedark0


Sephi
XBL Gamertag: bluefacedIdiot


Domo-Kun
XBL Gamertag: ViktorVaughn87
Steam ID: Foton
PSN: Fotonurth


Ixion
PSN: Ixion83


gescom7
XBL Gamertag: wbvdw
PSN: wbvdw


Organic_Spudwalker
XBL Gamertag: KelticKnot


Macstorm
XBL Gamertag: FinalMacstorm
Wii Friend Code: 5689 5497 6724 8741


Brando
Wii Friend Code: 4382 5085 4100 1265


Decepticon0
XBL Gamertag: Decepticon0


RavEMaster
XBL Gamertag: dothackRAVE
Steam ID: dothackRAVE


Boba Sweat
XBL Gamertag: manutzaritchy
PSN: WindaeLicker


Jango Fett
XBL Gamertag: Janos X
PSN: SDPlissken81


Ettin
Wii Friend Code: 3753 6288 5988 7568


Dom
XBL Gamertag: Domzibah
PSN: Dominym


A Monkeys Uncle
PSN: A_Monkeys_Uncle


Your Highness
XBL Gamertag: Adrianna Fiore


Undome Telcontar
XBL Gamertag: Daegurth117


Exodus
XBL Gamertag: the 3X0dus


Ender
XBL Gamertag: spaceman019


Chaos_Effect
PSN: goblue20


The Human Torch
XBL Gamertag: zambingo
PSN: zambingo


Otanku
PSN: Otanku


Austin
XBL Gamertag: CIoverfieldRULZ/dbd452


Darth Marineus
XBL Gamertag: MuRKN_FooZ
PSN: MuRKN_FooZ

Dag-o-baa
PSN: argyleanklet


some-guy
PSN: MetalMilitia2112


groove terminator
Wii Friend Code:8539 4523 9881 6232


Stormtrooper X
XBL Gamertag: JKoBnZ
PSN: JKoBnZ


DeathLurtz
XBL Gamertag: DLurtz


JonTucker
XBL Gamertag:JCTucker


Gamevet
PSN: Die hard gamer
XBL Gamertag: Die hard gamer


Darth Marineus
XBL Gamertag: c mahjunk


Reality
XBL Gamertag: TheKosherKiller


Copper
Wii Friend Code: 6054 5419 9369 7263


eis,eis,baby
XBL Gamertag: Rambus 25


Jaycie
Wii Friend Code: 2436-0406 3666 5525


Ayame
Steam ID: Ayame


Gog
PSN: Gogzilla
XBL Gamertag: Gogzilla69


tryptifaeris
PSN: XxSITHappensxX


Darth Irish
PSN: Irish_Mick33


Brando
XBL Gamertag: OldBrandon80


Dag-o-baa
XBL Gamertag: argyleanklet


Invisible Boy
XBL Gamertag: flipinoyrv
PSN: flipinoyrv


Paratech
Steam ID: Paratech2008


Ground Zero Jedi
XBL Gamertag: ScarletSpider26


Zaon Dianco
Steam ID: ZaonDianco
PSN: Nascosta


Stormtrooper X
PSN: JKoBnZ
XBL Gamertag: JKoBnZ


Xensin
Steam ID: Xensin
XBL Gamertag: Synixia


Ashaman
XBL Gamertag: da3dstrbd1s

Mercury
XBL Gamertag: Pariah576

Fffreak
PSN: Leedipus

Edited by Lord Malice, 09 March 2010 - 10:20 AM.

Domo-Kun
Posted 19 December 2007 - 08:04 PM

Domo-Kun

    Gravemaker and Gunslinger

  • Members
  • 3,443 posts
Domo-Kun

Gamertag:ViktorVaughn87
Steam: Foton
PSN: Fotonurth
Wii FC: NA

Ixion
Posted 20 December 2007 - 02:47 AM

Ixion

    DareDevil Defence Force

  • Members
  • 6,548 posts
PSN: Ixion83

gescom7
Posted 20 December 2007 - 02:03 PM

gescom7

    Member

  • Members
  • 2,246 posts
PSN: wbvdw

it's supposed to be an owl. yeah i'm clever. ;)

Lord Malice
Posted 20 December 2007 - 09:40 PM

Lord Malice

    The Pixelante

  • Moderators
  • 12,646 posts
It's true. You are. Let's hug.

Joedark0
Posted 21 December 2007 - 08:54 PM

Joedark0

    King of the Useless

  • Members
  • 5,448 posts
Hi, my name is joe, and I have a problem.

Domo-Kun
Posted 22 December 2007 - 01:22 AM

Domo-Kun

    Gravemaker and Gunslinger

  • Members
  • 3,443 posts

Hi, my name is joe, and I have a problem.

Hi Joe. This is a safe place. We're all here to help one another.

Brando
Posted 26 December 2007 - 08:40 PM

Brando

    83% Muppet

  • Members
  • 14,073 posts
Wii FC: 4382-5085-4100-1265

Joedark0
Posted 26 December 2007 - 08:41 PM

Joedark0

    King of the Useless

  • Members
  • 5,448 posts

Hi, my name is joe, and I have a problem.

Hi Joe. This is a safe place. We're all here to help one another.


Says the rapist

Domo-Kun
Posted 26 December 2007 - 08:43 PM

Domo-Kun

    Gravemaker and Gunslinger

  • Members
  • 3,443 posts

Hi, my name is joe, and I have a problem.

Hi Joe. This is a safe place. We're all here to help one another.


Says the rapist

It was surprise sex. Not to mention you can't rape the willing. And the bulge in Malice's pants told me he was more than willing.

Lord Malice
Posted 26 December 2007 - 09:12 PM

Lord Malice

    The Pixelante

  • Moderators
  • 12,646 posts
Alex. Jose. I hate you guys.

Domo-Kun
Posted 26 December 2007 - 09:15 PM

Domo-Kun

    Gravemaker and Gunslinger

  • Members
  • 3,443 posts
BUT WE LOVE YOU!

Sephi
Posted 26 December 2007 - 10:15 PM

Sephi

    Curse you Frances, curse you

  • Members
  • 18,786 posts
XBL: Bluefacedidiot

Organic_Spudwalker
Posted 27 December 2007 - 06:37 AM

Organic_Spudwalker

    Head orc

  • Members
  • 5,071 posts
XBL: KelticKnot
But i think most of you guys have me listed already.

(i must try and stop lurking both on Nightly and XBL !!! Bully me into a game if you see me online!)

Macstorm
Posted 27 December 2007 - 09:57 PM

Macstorm

    Whipped

  • Members
  • 17,338 posts
New code: 5689 5497 6724 8741

When it got serviced, everything got transferred, but I got a new Wii code. Everyone re-add me.

XBL: FinalMacstorm (I might ignore you, because I haven't activated my XBL gold card yet.)

Decepticon0
Posted 01 January 2008 - 08:04 PM

Decepticon0

    Member

  • Members
  • 3 posts
XBL Gamertag: Decepticon0

RavEMasteR
Posted 07 January 2008 - 08:06 AM

RavEMasteR

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,034 posts
XBL: dothackRAVE
SteamID: dothackRAVE

Yeah. Not that hard to find me. I'm always on Forza 2 for XBL. Just bought the Wireless Racing Wheel by Microsoft. Challenge me to a race and feel the pwnage.

















Well, not really. The wheel makes driving that much harder.

Boba Sweat
Posted 31 January 2008 - 01:00 PM

Boba Sweat

    Get These Hummed

  • Members
  • 10,493 posts
X-Box - Windae Licker

Sephi
Posted 31 January 2008 - 03:07 PM

Sephi

    Curse you Frances, curse you

  • Members
  • 18,786 posts
XBL: BluefacedIdiot

Lord Malice
Posted 31 January 2008 - 04:09 PM

Lord Malice

    The Pixelante

  • Moderators
  • 12,646 posts
RJ. You already posted.

Sephi
Posted 31 January 2008 - 04:25 PM

Sephi

    Curse you Frances, curse you

  • Members
  • 18,786 posts
Oh I did.

Posted Image

Lord Malice
Posted 05 February 2008 - 03:55 PM

Lord Malice

    The Pixelante

  • Moderators
  • 12,646 posts
You card, you.

Jango Fett
Posted 05 February 2008 - 05:34 PM

Jango Fett

    The King

  • Members
  • 3,861 posts
XBL: Janos X
PSN: SDPlissken81

Ettin
Posted 16 February 2008 - 06:12 AM

Ettin

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,044 posts
Wii: 3753 6288 5988 7568





Oh, hello :)

Dom
Posted 16 February 2008 - 09:00 AM

Dom

    Proper Rogue

  • Members
  • 5,386 posts
XBL: Domzibah
