Roger does it again...

Too good for galant Gonzo

By Cornell van der Heyden

FOXSPORTS.com.au

January 28, 2007 FERNANDO Gonzalez threw everything he could at Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, but the world No.1 was simply too good ... again.



Roger Federer captured his 10th grand slam singles title without dropping a set at the Australian Open, beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 7-6 (2) 6-4 6-4 in Sunday's championship match.



Federer improved his winning streak to a career-best 36 matches and advanced through a Major without dropping a set for the first time.



It was the first time since Bjorn Borg won the 1980 French Open title that a champion had gone through a Major without dropping a set, and the first time at the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1971.



Federer became the first man in the Open era to twice win three straight Majors and has won six of the past seven grand slam titles. His only loss was in the French Open final to Rafael Nadal last year.



By reaching the final, Federer tied Jack Crawford's record of playing in seven consecutive finals at the Majors, set in 1934.



"It is just wonderful. I have had a great run here again this year," Federer said.



"I am very proud to be holding this trophy again."



Gonzalez, seeded No.10 and into his first grand slam final, kept Federer under pressure with his big forehand, but could not quite match the all-court game of the player who has been ranked No.1 for 156 consecutive weeks.



He broke Federer in the ninth game, the first breakpoint chance of the match, and had two set points in the next game but failed to convert.



Federer broke back to level at 5-5 and then had four set points in the next game before Gonzalez held in a game that went to deuce seven times and forced a tiebreak.



Federer dominated the tie-break, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after winning a challenge against an incorrect baseline call to have the first point replayed.



Gonzalez, the Olympic doubles champion and singles bronze medal winner, had conceded only two points on serve in the second set until Federer broke for a 4-3.



Federer fired an ace to close the second set and broke Gonzalez in the seventh game of the third set. He earned triple championship point with a forehand winner and closed it with a backhand down the line.



He fell to his back, rolled over and then got up, hit a ball into the stands and took a bow. He held both arms high before throwing his wristband into crowd.



For the match, Federer lost only 17 points in 16 service games plus the tiebreak, and dropped only two points on serve in the last set.



He finished with 45 winners and only 19 unforced errors - just four in the final set.



Gonzalez, who had only three unforced errors against Tommy Haas in the semi-finals, had 28 against Federer to go with 31 winners.



The first set lasted 65 minutes, two minutes longer than Serena Williams needed to win the women's final 6-1 6-2 over Maria Sharapova on Saturday afternoon. She stayed in Melbourne and was at Rod Laver Arena watching the men's final.