Black Mesa - A Total Conversion for all Half-Life fans

Yes, it was inevitable. But here it is guys. I've been following these folks for a while. It's, of course, a remake of Half-Life 1. But with a few new additions and tweaks (not counting the graphics overhaul) to help it mesh with Half-Life 2. You can read all about it at their site: Clickity Click. Suffice to say, dig the screenshots.There are some more screens on the website, but this was my personal best of the batch. You guys need to read the FAQ though, as it lists every change and improvement they're making. To be honest, I think their website is better than most professional developer websites.