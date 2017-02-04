Jump to content

Individualism vs Collectivism

Started by Marc DuQuesne , Today, 06:22 PM

Marc DuQuesne
Posted Today, 06:22 PM

Marc DuQuesne

I think this is the big division of the future.
 
I am an individualist. I think every person should have equal rights. I also think every person should be free to form their own opinions. That leads me to infuriating places where politics are concerned. I agree with the motives the Democrats claim, but I disagree with all the solutions they offer. The Republicans say a lot of things I disagree with. They believe a lot of things I don't. But for an individualist, they normally line up with my values on individual rights.
 
I judge each person as an individual. I have prejudices just like any person, but I try to be aware of that and give every individual the benefit of the doubt. I also have realized that every person is a walking contradiction, and that being friends with someone, and being able to learn something from them, means being able to disagree strongly without taking personal offense.
 
Collectivism is anathema to me. I understand the benefit of a team, but a team is made up of individuals, with their own strengths and weaknesses. Allowances are made for those strengths and weaknesses in every positive work environment around the globe every day. I like being able to see how other people from other cultures do things. I like the evolutionary 'trial and error' that creates all the accidental discoveries that have changed history. I like meeting people that think different than I do (luckily that isn't hard). I don't want all the people who think they are smarter than everyone else forcing their model on the entire planet.
 
So where do all of you stand? Are there people who identify as individualists who are also Democrats? If so how do you justify it when they attack anyone with an individual thought and try stamp them into the mold they want? Boycotting any actor/writer/scientist/whatever who disagrees with the party line. Calling anyone who thinks illegal immigration is bad a racist and xenophobe.

Robin
Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Robin

My second youngest likes to say "Teams Work" instead of teamwork. Also...

Odine
Posted Today, 07:26 PM

Odine

I think individualism is a bit of an illusion. Or the things that we think make us individuals are quite illusory in that they are usually superficial or somewhat trivial things in the grand scheme of things. Like, what sports team do
I like? What clothes do I like? What political party do I like? What job do I want to do? We think these things showcase our individuality, but ultimately we're all the same chump going through the same grind of life, albeit with slightly differing situations and colourings, if you will. We come into life alone, and die alone and all humans mostly have the same values, wants, desires, and needs as others. More or less. We all want to be loved, have shelter, full bellies and for our offspring to survive, and to get through life with autonomy. (The irony is not lost on me, and I'm paraphrasing cause I'm on my phone). Ultimately we all have far more in common than we have differences.. But then, like you say, I'm a walking contradiction too.

Edited by Odine, Today, 07:31 PM.

