Individualism vs Collectivism

I think this is the big division of the future.

I am an individualist. I think every person should have equal rights. I also think every person should be free to form their own opinions. That leads me to infuriating places where politics are concerned. I agree with the motives the Democrats claim, but I disagree with all the solutions they offer. The Republicans say a lot of things I disagree with. They believe a lot of things I don't. But for an individualist, they normally line up with my values on individual rights.

I judge each person as an individual. I have prejudices just like any person, but I try to be aware of that and give every individual the benefit of the doubt. I also have realized that every person is a walking contradiction, and that being friends with someone, and being able to learn something from them, means being able to disagree strongly without taking personal offense.

Collectivism is anathema to me. I understand the benefit of a team, but a team is made up of individuals, with their own strengths and weaknesses. Allowances are made for those strengths and weaknesses in every positive work environment around the globe every day. I like being able to see how other people from other cultures do things. I like the evolutionary 'trial and error' that creates all the accidental discoveries that have changed history. I like meeting people that think different than I do (luckily that isn't hard). I don't want all the people who think they are smarter than everyone else forcing their model on the entire planet.

So where do all of you stand? Are there people who identify as individualists who are also Democrats? If so how do you justify it when they attack anyone with an individual thought and try stamp them into the mold they want? Boycotting any actor/writer/scientist/whatever who disagrees with the party line. Calling anyone who thinks illegal immigration is bad a racist and xenophobe.