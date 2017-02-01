Star Wars: Special Edition Turns 20

I don't mind most of the changes. Some were stupid and unnecessary, like Greedo shooting first, but I liked some of the changes. I was about thirteen at the time and had grown up watching the original Trilogy all my life to that point and was obsessed with it, yet for some reason I never had a problem with the idea of the films being altered like most people were. In fact, that was a great time in my life: I was seeing the Star Wars Trilogy on the big screen for the first time ever, and it just brought a certain magic that it had never had before (for me), even though I had seen it a zillion times before. For instance, these scene wherePO is buried in wires and complains that he is melting was suddenly funny again, and the entire theater, filled with people who had seen the film probably more times than I had, busted out in laughter.



As for the Special Edition being the official version ever since 2007, that really isn't true. In 2004 the DVD edition became the official version, and then again the same thing happened in 2012. The last edited version is always official, knocking the previous version off the throne.

But I'm all about head canon, and Adywan's Star Wars Revisited is my official version of A New Hope.