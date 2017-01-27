I bought a Minions onesie as a joke but it was too tight for me so my spouse tried it on and of course we banged and it was incredible and now I getbaroused by minion s like George castanze and a sandwich
I just ruined everything
Started by Burt , January 27 2017 12:50 AM
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:50 AM
Posted 27 January 2017 - 01:06 AM
A tale as old as time...
Posted 27 January 2017 - 05:31 AM
If I had a nickel...
Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:07 AM
Just wait until you see Twinkies in the store now.
Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:41 AM
What about making minion snacks made of twinkies?
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:02 PM
If you're trying to convince us that you weren't sexually attracted to minions before this, let me just say that it isn't working.
Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Oh good, I thought I'd never have an excuse to post these.
