2016 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , January 26 2017

Ms. Spam
Posted 26 January 2017 - 11:26 PM

Ms. Spam

Falcons vs Patriots

 

You know what to do...

 

 


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

Tom Brady knows what to do.

 

New England.


Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 AM

Jacen123

Falcons


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 12:13 PM

Darth Krawlie

New England


Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 02:46 PM

Pharoah JZA

Tom Brady and his magnificent hair.

NE in a close one.

Darth Wicket
Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

Darth Wicket

If the Browns aren't in it this year, I guess I'll have to go with the Patriots.

 

Would love to see a Browns vs. Lions Super Bowl someday.


Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

Darth Krawlie

While I would love to see that someday too, I'm having a really hard time figuring out how two teams can lose a game at the same time.


Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

Ms. Spam

Falcons for my Dad!


Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 08:04 AM

Pharoah JZA

While I would love to see that someday too, I'm having a really hard time figuring out how two teams can lose a game at the same time.


If any two teams can do it...it will be those two.
