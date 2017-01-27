2016 NFL Super Bowl Pick'em

Falcons vs Patriots
You know what to do...
Tom Brady knows what to do.
New England.
Falcons
New England
If the Browns aren't in it this year, I guess I'll have to go with the Patriots.
Would love to see a Browns vs. Lions Super Bowl someday.
While I would love to see that someday too, I'm having a really hard time figuring out how two teams can lose a game at the same time.
Falcons for my Dad!
