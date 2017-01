So how's it going? Everything you dreamed it would be?

I honestly am in the same place I was before and so I haven't been impacted much beyond the HAHAs and living within something historical. We'll probably see Trump's twitter habit spiral more out for more laughs.

Currently I think Trump's being used by the GOP to further agenda's within the party and once he does something that they can't reign him in from impeachment proceedings will start.

So let's start the pool!

I'm giving him a year!