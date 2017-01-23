EPISODE VIII - THE LAST JEDI

Title announcement just went up on starwars.com.
EEEEEEEEE
EEEEEEEEE
I like.
I was iffy on TFA when it was released (though it grew on me). My first reaction to this is that I really like it.
Rey Skywalker or bust
The Force Awakens The Last Jedi...
How will Episode IX complete the sentence?
Yes, I know, that's why I said that
Not original at all. But hey, hope y'all enjoy it.
Awesome. I am excite.
It just occured to me that the plural of Jedi is Jedi.
This is also very interesting. I took it immediately as singular but yeah, it could definitely be plural.
Who Hits the Snooze Button and Is Late to Work.
Nor is this post of yours, but you clearly enjoyed sharing it, so we shall enjoy it 10 times as much!
As for me, I'm still predicting that Rey is not a Skywalker, nor a Kenobi, nor a Snoke, nor a Palpatine, and definitely not a Wookiee. It may be the Skwyalker Saga, but not all characters are Skywalkers. The torch is being passed from the Skywalkers to Rey and her pals.
My word is always golden, my friend.
Finally I can agree with this basterd
Hihi
The Last Jedi
Good God, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!
It's about the last Jedi. Presumably that means Luke, unless the story decides to introduce an unknown Jedi, perhaps a crazy old hermit Jedi Master, that will train Rey in the ways of the force. Oh wait, that's Luke himself.
Long odds on Kylo walking up behind Luke and slicing him in half a la Kenobi before Skywalker has a line of dialogue.
Cool enough title. I'm on board with it. 'The Last _____ ' is kind of played out as far as titles go, but whatever. It gives me hope that this film will actually tell me what the significance of Luke Skywalker is (to the current state of the galactic conflict) beyond "remember him from those other movies?"
I've already swung back to thinking it's referring to just Luke. The TFA crawl specifically called him the last Jedi, and so did a few lines of dialogue in the movie.
For an Electric Boogaloo?
Good God, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!
SOMEBODY GONE DIE
He is the last Jedi too.. as in.. the previous one. They're working on deep levels.