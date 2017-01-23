Jump to content

Photo

EPISODE VIII - THE LAST JEDI

Started by Mara Jade Skywalker , January 23 2017 10:07 AM

72 replies to this topic

#1
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:07 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,357 posts

Title announcement just went up on starwars.com. 

 

EEEEEEEEE


#2
Lucas1138
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:09 AM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 17,963 posts

I like.

 

I was iffy on TFA when it was released (though it grew on me). My first reaction to this is that I really like it.

 

viii-logo-tall-1536x864-414669331908.jpg


#3
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:10 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts
It sounds badass, so episode VIII-ish. It's just, we had the word Jedi in a title before. I'm very nitpicky about these things

#4
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:11 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts

 
I was iffy on TFA when it was released (though it grew on me). My first reaction to this is that I really like it.


Totally

#5
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:13 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,357 posts

Rey Skywalker or bust


#6
pavonis
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:14 AM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,310 posts

The Force Awakens The Last Jedi...

 

How will Episode IX complete the sentence? 


#7
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:15 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts

The Force Awakens The Last Jedi...
 
How will Episode IX complete the sentence? 


Duel of the Something

#8
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:17 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts

Rey Skywalker or bust


SW.com referred to this as the Skywalker Saga when announcing the title

#9
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:20 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,357 posts

Yes, I know, that's why I said that


#10
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:21 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts
Hihi
The Last Jedi

It just occured to me that the plural of Jedi is Jedi.

#11
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:34 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,738 posts

Not original at all. But hey, hope y'all enjoy it.


#12
Darth Krawlie
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:48 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,724 posts

Awesome. I am excite.

 

It just occured to me that the plural of Jedi is Jedi.

This is also very interesting. I took it immediately as singular but yeah, it could definitely be plural.


#13
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:52 AM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Members
  • 3,979 posts

The Force Awakens The Last Jedi...
 
How will Episode IX complete the sentence? 

Who Hits the Snooze Button and Is Late to Work.
#14
pavonis
Posted 23 January 2017 - 11:01 AM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,310 posts

Not original at all. But hey, hope y'all enjoy it.

Nor is this post of yours, but you clearly enjoyed sharing it, so we shall enjoy it 10 times as much!

 

As for me, I'm still predicting that Rey is not a Skywalker, nor a Kenobi, nor a Snoke, nor a Palpatine, and definitely not a Wookiee. It may be the Skwyalker Saga, but not all characters are Skywalkers. The torch is being passed from the Skywalkers to Rey and her pals.


#15
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 23 January 2017 - 11:10 AM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,738 posts

My word is always golden, my friend.


#16
RamonAtila
Posted 23 January 2017 - 11:11 AM

RamonAtila

    Member

  • Members
  • 528 posts

 
As for me, I'm still predicting that Rey is not a Skywalker, nor a Kenobi, nor a Snoke, nor a Palpatine, and definitely not a Wookiee. It may be the Skwyalker Saga, but not all characters are Skywalkers. The torch is being passed from the Skywalkers to Rey and her pals.

Finally I can agree with this basterd

#17
Rogue 3
Posted 23 January 2017 - 11:40 AM

Rogue 3

    Who is Number 1?

  • Members
  • 2,633 posts

Hihi
The Last Jedi

It just occured to me that the plural of Jedi is Jedi.


Agreed - that's what I thought when I heard it - meaning Luke training Rey. But very much down to the last few.

#18
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 23 January 2017 - 12:28 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,840 posts

Good God, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!


#19
pavonis
Posted 23 January 2017 - 12:50 PM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,310 posts

It's about the last Jedi. Presumably that means Luke, unless the story decides to introduce an unknown Jedi, perhaps a crazy old hermit Jedi Master, that will train Rey in the ways of the force. Oh wait, that's Luke himself.

 

Long odds on Kylo walking up behind Luke and slicing him in half a la Kenobi before Skywalker has a line of dialogue.


#20
Brett
Posted 23 January 2017 - 02:11 PM

Brett

    ...

  • Members
  • 1,948 posts

Cool enough title. I'm on board with it. 'The Last _____ ' is kind of played out as far as titles go, but whatever. It gives me hope that this film will actually tell me what the significance of Luke Skywalker is (to the current state of the galactic conflict) beyond "remember him from those other movies?"


#21
Darth Krawlie
Posted 23 January 2017 - 02:44 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,724 posts

I've already swung back to thinking it's referring to just Luke. The TFA crawl specifically called him the last Jedi, and so did a few lines of dialogue in the movie.


#22
Good God a Bear
Posted 23 January 2017 - 02:47 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,248 posts

The Force Awakens The Last Jedi...

 

How will Episode IX complete the sentence? 

For an Electric Boogaloo?


#23
Driver
Posted 23 January 2017 - 02:52 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,919 posts

Good God, what does this mean?!?!?!?!?!?!

SOMEBODY GONE DIE


#24
Odine
Posted 23 January 2017 - 02:58 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,320 posts

He is the last Jedi too.. as in.. the previous one. They're working on deep levels.


#25
Lord Darth Hunter
Posted 23 January 2017 - 03:28 PM

Lord Darth Hunter

    Sith Lord of Crystal Lake

  • Members
  • 3,979 posts
"Luke, when gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be." Yoda, ROTJ
