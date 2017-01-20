Inauguration Day!

Well, the inauguration was as much a circus as the whole damn campaign was. Trump's speech can be basically summed up as " Obama, thanks for your service, you're marvelous." Then the rest of the speech rips the Obama, and a lesser extent, previous presidencies to shreds. Then rehashes a string of campaign speeches. Then, 'Mericah! It's gonna be a long 4 years. Seeing Hillary scowl and borderline fail to shake hands, and look like she was going to a funeral was almost worth it. Almost.

But setting limousines on fire and chaining yourselves together and other ridiculous, infantile displays of protest does no one any favors. The far left has done nothing but embarrass themselves, and the nation in general. The thing I fear is the reincarnation of Occupy Wall Street and other freak child protest movements. Especially since the first round was when someone they actually liked was president. Imagine what they will do, now that someone they actually hate is president. The 1960s Noam Chomsky protester tactics of the crazy left is totally played out. The rest of us tune you freaks out. Shut the eff up and deal. Grow up, bide your time, and field a candidate worthy of voting for. That's what you do if you want to make a real, lasting change.