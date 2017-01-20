Jump to content

Inauguration Day!

Started by Ms. Spam , Yesterday, 09:52 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 09:52 AM

Ms. Spam

Is it the end of the world yet?

 

HAHA!

 

If anything I think America is great because we have such a good way for transition of power.

 

We are tuning in at school today!


Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 11:12 AM

Ms. Spam

I can't help thinking he's a little delusional during his speech.


Driver
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 AM

Driver

A LITTLE?


RamonAtila
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 AM

RamonAtila

Time will tell what's going to happen. Maybe Trump will turn out to be a very bland president who.didnt change very much for the better or for the worst
The Kurgan
Posted Yesterday, 01:02 PM

The Kurgan

Time will tell what's going to happen. Maybe Trump will turn out to be a very bland president who.didnt change very much for the better or for the worst

 

That's where my money's at.


monkeygirl
Posted Yesterday, 01:25 PM

monkeygirl

Somebody should tell him he WON.  ****ing CHRIST


RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 02:03 PM

RUAJedi2

Sadly, God didn't strike the Orange sh!tgibbon ***** grabbing misogynist lying serial adulterer Putin fellating douchemonster with a cleansing bolt of lightning. PEE-OTUS. Hair Fuhrer. Cheetolini.

https://youtu.be/V1FFVWEQnSM

RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 02:03 PM

RUAJedi2

Double post. Oops.
Darth Krawlie
Posted Yesterday, 03:01 PM

Darth Krawlie

I have pretty bad heartburn


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 03:13 PM

Poe Dameron

Sadly, God didn't strike the Orange sh!tgibbon

 

Guess it's safe to call the president a simian again.


RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

RUAJedi2

Oh, I was calling the current POS a ****gibbon long before it became president. But classing it as a simian is a bit insulting to the clade. It definitely has more in common with Fuligo septica (dog vomit slime mold) or some of the lesser known leeches.

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 04:22 PM

Poe Dameron

You are SO gonna get him re-elected.  You know that, don't you?


Cerina
Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

Cerina

Cheetolini


captainbleh
Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM

captainbleh

nacho cheese golem


RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

RUAJedi2

You are SO gonna get him re-elected.  You know that, don't you?

Possibly, but while he sullies the office of President, I'm giving him the same respect that the right gave Obama.
Marc DuQuesne
Posted Yesterday, 05:44 PM

Marc DuQuesne

I gave Obama the benefit of the doubt. I was actually happy to see him elected the first time (though I passed on voting that year). Then he did his thing...

 

I am no Trump fan. That doesn't matter anymore. He is my President. He gets the benefit of the doubt, until he fails. Quit the ****ing crying.


The Kurgan
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

The Kurgan

Trump's opposition isn't going to get him elected. 

 

It's never the opposition party that wins, it's the incumbent that loses.


RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

RUAJedi2

I gave Obama the benefit of the doubt. I was actually happy to see him elected the first time (though I passed on voting that year). Then he did his thing...
 
I am no Trump fan. That doesn't matter anymore. He is my President. He gets the benefit of the doubt, until he fails. Quit the ****ing crying.

Nobody's crying. He did nothing before he was elected that arouses a single iota of "benefit of the doubt". When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time.
Marc DuQuesne
Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Marc DuQuesne

He made a few billion dollars. What did Obama do before he was elected?


Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Poe Dameron

You are SO gonna get him re-elected.  You know that, don't you?

Possibly, but while he sullies the office of President, I'm giving him the same respect that the right gave Obama.

 

Obama won re-election.  And Obama never had it half as bad as Trump.

 

Trump's opposition isn't going to get him elected. 

 

It's never the opposition party that wins, it's the incumbent that loses.

The opposition party can blow it.  2004 for example.  For that matter, Republicans game close to flushing an easy election down the drain this year.


Tex
Posted Yesterday, 08:49 PM

Tex

Trump's opposition isn't going to get him elected. 
 
It's never the opposition party that wins, it's the incumbent that loses.


True in most cases, but if the opposition continues to tell people they are stupid for voting for Trump they will get him reelcted.

I've already noticed the media backing off because of this. It's still not going to stop butthurt liberals from going on social media, though.

I think Trump is going to have to fail big time not to get reelected. The mad left is going to give him a lot of leeway.

monkeygirl
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

monkeygirl

He gets the benefit of the doubt, until he fails. Quit the ****ing crying.


Define 'fails'. Also, why is any opposition being called 'whining' or 'crying'. Seriously? ASKING FOR A FRIEND.

monkeygirl
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

monkeygirl

He made a few billion dollars. What did Obama do before he was elected?


How does that indicate he'll be a good President? Obama had a couple law degrees, did community work and was a state Senator.
He's been sort of in the business , or at the very least, grooming for it his entire career. We saw his work before he was elected.

I'm not even certain Trump is a good businessman. He has money-nobody really knows how much. Bernie Madoff had money, too.
We saw Trump's work before he was elected.

Just comparing.

El Chalupacabra
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

El Chalupacabra

Well, the inauguration was as much a circus as the whole damn campaign was.  Trump's speech can be basically summed up as " Obama, thanks for your service, you're marvelous." Then the rest of the speech rips the Obama, and a lesser extent, previous presidencies to shreds.  Then rehashes a string of campaign speeches.  Then, 'Mericah!  It's gonna be a long 4 years.   Seeing Hillary scowl and borderline fail to shake hands, and look like she was going to a funeral was almost worth it.  Almost. 

 

But setting limousines on fire and chaining yourselves together and other ridiculous,  infantile displays of protest does no one any favors.  The far left has done nothing but embarrass themselves, and the nation in general.  The thing I fear is the reincarnation of Occupy Wall Street and other freak child protest movements.  Especially since the first round was when someone they actually liked was president.  Imagine what they will do, now that someone they actually hate is president. The 1960s Noam Chomsky protester tactics of the crazy left is totally played out.  The rest of us tune you freaks out.  Shut the eff up and deal. Grow up, bide your time, and field a candidate worthy of voting for.  That's what you do if you want to make a real, lasting change. 


Ms. Spam
Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Ms. Spam

Some kids asked me if they could go out and play instead as we watched part of it at school. 

 

While there were not many people there I was kind of surprised at the lack of people on the parade route. Surely some of his supporters would turn out.

 

His speech was amazingly - bad. One student told me that's he's talking bad about the people who were right there behind him and was kind of surprised. He managed to insult Obama, Clinton and Bush backhandedly.

 

And Michelle Obama! Throwin' shade and looking like she wanted to cry.


