Prologue: Death of a Jedi:

Toro Irana is angry because he’s been stuck on Makem Te for weeks. He’s not a patient Jedi anyway. After numerous meetings have been canceled, rearranged and moved, his contact is late.

The air is bad, dust is everywhere and the world is covered by the Tract. The crypts and mausoleums of the Tract can be seen from the restaurant windows. The inhabitants, Swokes Swokes, look like lumps of flesh, argue about religion and death and eat funny. A Rodian comes in with a bottle as a gift for his patron being delayed. Toro hates getting into these control games.

But he does get caught in the middle of a huge fight between Swokes Swokes and pulls his lightsaber to get out of it. It doesn’t matter if they lose limbs here. The Swokes Swokes lack pain centers and regenerate body parts.

So they attack him back and he cuts the head off of one. They retaliate by throwing utensils, furniture and food at him. He lashes back, cursing them and their planet.

Then he lashes at his own reflection by accident and falls through a window, even falling in anger.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------