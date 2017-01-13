Resurrecting deceased actors via CGI.... ethical or not ?

With Leia, we already saw a CGI version in Rogue One before Carrie Fisher passed away, so I think from a moral standpoint, I am in agreement with MJS. As long as the surviving members of Carrie Fisher's estate are okay with using a CGI Leia, I am too. Especially considering the circumstances. Fisher's death was very unexpected.

Tarkin,OTOH, while I was OK with the CGI personally, I can see there would be grounds to object. CGI tech hadn't progressed to the point it has today, when Cushing died, so it's hard to know if Cushing would have been OK with using his likeness like that, unless it was a sure thing that his family or estate would be compensated. I think that is an interesting question, really. If we see more CGI resurrections, who benefits from it? If it is just Hollywood cashing in on deceased actors without asking families of said actors for permission and/or without properly compensating the surviving family members for the use of said actors' likenesses, then I think I have to say I am against it.

Of course in today's litigious society, studios will simply force actors and actresses to sign away their likeness to be used by the studio whenever and however they want, even after their deaths. So really, the Genie may already be out of the bottle, and therefore making CGI resurrection a moot point.