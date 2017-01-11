Jump to content

Photo

2017 Reading Jubilee

Started by Cashmere , January 10 2017 09:15 PM

12 replies to this topic

#1
Cashmere
Posted 10 January 2017 - 09:15 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,139 posts

Welcome to the Reading Jubilee - the best place to keep track of the books you read in 2017. Set a goal, start a list, and get reading!
 
To get things started, here is my list:
Read
1. 

 
Currently ReadingA

Aeronaut's Windlass by Jim Butcher


 
Next Up


 


#2
Fozzie
Posted 11 January 2017 - 09:43 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,246 posts
Read
Seven Words of Jesus and Mary: Lessons on Cana and Calvary - Fulton Sheen

They Do It With Mirrors - Agatha Christie

Nemesis - Agatha Christie

#3
pavonis
Posted 11 January 2017 - 10:45 AM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,297 posts

I'm going to try to participate regularly here. Of course, I try to do that every year....

 

So far, I decided I'd finally tackle the Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan this year. I have all the books, I just haven't bothered to read them. I read the first two books of WoT over Christmas.

 

Completed: 

 

In progress:

3. The Dragon Reborn (WoT #3)

4. China: A New History by John King Fairbank

 

On deck:

The Shadow Rises (WoT #4)

A bunch of Christmas gifts to enjoy soon, too!

  • The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov
  • The Slow Professor: Challenging the Culture of Speed in the Academy by Maggie Berg and Barbara K. Seeber
  • Number: The Language of Science by Tobias Dantzig

#4
Cashmere
Posted 11 January 2017 - 11:42 AM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,139 posts
Yay! Welcome aboard, Fozzie and pavonis!

#5
Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 January 2017 - 01:31 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,719 posts

Interested in your thoughts on WOT, pav. I haven't read it yet either, but it's on my list. I've heard both glowing and damning reviews from fantasy fans. With it being 14 books long, that's a hell of a commitment.


#6
Cerina
Posted 11 January 2017 - 03:37 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,620 posts

My goal this year is to try to get through a book a week. I'm failing miserably already. But we just started school again this Monday. Maybe that'll pick up the pace. 

 

So I guess I can track things here. I'm going to use 2 categories - books I've read for me and books I've read/listened to with Noah for school and such. 

 

 

Finished reading for me:

 

1.  Currently reading: Fervent by Priscilla Shirer

 

 

Read alouds/Audiobooks for Noah:

 

1. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by JK Rowling

2. Currently listening to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by JK Rowling

3. Currently reading aloud Black Ships Before Troy by Rosemary Sutcliff

4. Also reading aloud Archimedes and the Door of Science by Jeanne Bendick


#7
Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 January 2017 - 06:15 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,719 posts
1. The Difference Engine, by William Gibson and Bruce Sterling
2. Dr Strange volume 2: The Last Days of Magic, by Jason Aaron
3. Rebels: A Well Regulated Militia, by Brian Wood
4. Batsman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?, by Neil Gaiman
5. The Vision volume 1: Little Worse Than a Man, by Tom King

Interesting how Aaron's Strange is starting off exactly like his Thor (God Butcher/Godbomb). Basically the exact same storyline and villain.

#8
RUAJedi2
Posted 12 January 2017 - 03:33 AM

RUAJedi2

    Snakecat

  • Members
  • 2,791 posts
1. My Planet -- Mary Roach
2. The Princess Diarist -- Carrie Fisher
3. Hope's Peak -- Tony Healey
4. The Ferryman Institute -- Colin Gigl

#9
Cashmere
Posted 12 January 2017 - 05:43 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,139 posts
I haven't read My Planet yet, but I've loved the others of Mary Roach's that I've read. How was it?

#10
RUAJedi2
Posted 13 January 2017 - 05:35 PM

RUAJedi2

    Snakecat

  • Members
  • 2,791 posts
Meh. It's all short essays written for Reader's Digest. They're mostly cute enough, but nothing to grab you.

#11
Cashmere
Posted 14 January 2017 - 03:31 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,139 posts
Got it. I'll pick it up if I find it at the library but I won't make a special effort. Thanks!

#12
pavonis
Posted 16 January 2017 - 10:11 AM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,297 posts

Interested in your thoughts on WOT, pav. I haven't read it yet either, but it's on my list. I've heard both glowing and damning reviews from fantasy fans. With it being 14 books long, that's a hell of a commitment.

I've finished the third book, and recently started the fourth book. The first two books are clear world-building exercises, with little in the way of plot. The characters spend most of the time traveling. Two of the main characters seem to walk halfway across the main continent! Except the world is so big (because I gather it's just our world in the far future, from the hints RJ drops) traveling anywhere takes weeks or months. By the third book, RJ has settled for sending characters along rivers, and thankfully not describing each minute of travel on the riverboats. He also has laid the groundwork for fast traveling, what with the mysterious Portal Stones and the Waygates, so that traveling won't take so much time in future books. Still, the third installment seems to be mostly set-up for more plot; nothing is resolved even in book 3, and more characters are introduced rather than developing any of the existing characters. 

 

The characters are mostly likable, so far, but the gender interactions are so annoying that I don't know if I can stand it; certainly I won't be re-reading this series any time soon! Women "sniff", and "smile mysteriously", and generally act condescendingly towards the men, and the men are clueless in general. Communication between male and female characters is nearly non-existent. I can see it getting worse before it gets better (if it ever does). Supposedly RJ based the male-female interactions on his own interactions with his wife, or other women in his life. I don't know if that's true, but if it is, he probably had a weird life. 

 

I'm pushing on, hoping to finish book 4 by the end of February. 


#13
RUAJedi2
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

RUAJedi2

    Snakecat

  • Members
  • 2,791 posts
5. Closer to the Chest - Mercedes Lackey
