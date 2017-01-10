I was just thinking (and I'm not all smart about explaining myself well so here it goes)
I was thinking about Bitcoin and imagined a future where a bunch of new currensies like Bitcoin popped up and us returning to Babylonian and ancient Egypt days when a lot of different decentralized currensies existed and how certain products could only be bought with certain currensies. Then I wondered if this were true what would happen to national currensies like the dollar, and I imagined it would still be around but only used for government spending.
Could this crazy future I envisioned work or not work?
Bitcoin and the future of currensy
Started by RamonAtila , Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Posted Today, 07:54 AM
In theory it could potentially work, but in reality, governments aren't in the business of giving up their monopolies or a huge portion of their ability to drive fiscal policy.
They may remain a fringe commodity that some people use as a currency, but the chance of it ever really being a widespread currency seems highly unlikely.
