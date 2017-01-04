I'm getting surgery tomorrow!

Not a big deal, it's just carpal tunnel surgery on my left hand. I had my right hand done already, and I'm SO happy I did it! I wish I'd had it done a LONG time ago, but when you have no money or insurance, it's hard to plan things like this. Luckily, AHCCCS, Arizona's state insurance, covers not only the surgery, but up to 15 therapy sessions afterward. I was surprised to learn this. Anyway, pretty much everything--reading, sewing, arts and crafts, washing dishes, working the cash register, even just sitting or sleeping-- used to cause burning, stinging pain from elbows to fingertips. My fingers would get that pins-and-needles sensation and eventually go numb the longer I tried to do anything. All of that is gone in my right hand, and soon will be a thing of the past for my left hand, too.

For those who haven't had this surgery, I highly recommend it if your insurance covers it. Don't wait till you're 52, like I did, and suffer for decades when relief is so easy to achieve these days. The actual surgery takes only about 5 minutes. They don't cut the wrist open, just make a tiny incision in the crease of the wrist, and another in the palm of the hand, so they can insert a scope to see what's going on, followed by the instruments for cutting the band of tendon at the base of the hand. You get two stitches in the wrist, and will need therapy (massage and exercises) to make sure the scar tissue doesn't bind up the tendons in the hand. I healed really fast the first time--was able to do light work and even some limited hand-sewing by the 5th day or so. Took a week off work, could do only light lifting for about two weeks, then was back to normal.

So, yeah, wish me luck or whatever!