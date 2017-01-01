I don't see this discussed anywhere else, but am I alone in thinking too much was made of Jyn's kyber crystal for it not to come up again in the future? I am not in the camp of Jyn is Rey's mom, but could Jyn's crystal somehow end up powering Rey's light saber? Could be a nice connection between the films.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Jyn's necklace (R1 spoilers...I guess)
Started by Filthy Jawa , Yesterday, 03:28 PM
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:28 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 03:47 PM
But it got blowed up
#3
Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM
It was a totem from a lost parent. She wore it to remember. It served that purpose
#4
Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM
Jyn was blowed up. Was the crystal?
Seemed to be a bit bigger story-wise than just the totem from a lost parent to me. I've only seen the movie once, so I haven't really analyzed it, but the whole thing where Chirrut "saw" it on her...just seemed like the movie dwelled on that crystal more than it needed to for that purpose, plus it's an item that we know has greater significance in Star Wars, so.... hence my kooky theory.
Seemed to be a bit bigger story-wise than just the totem from a lost parent to me. I've only seen the movie once, so I haven't really analyzed it, but the whole thing where Chirrut "saw" it on her...just seemed like the movie dwelled on that crystal more than it needed to for that purpose, plus it's an item that we know has greater significance in Star Wars, so.... hence my kooky theory.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM
The only thing story-wise I noticed was that the writers needed something to draw the secondary characters to Jyn so they can join her club. Since the blind guy gets a boner for anything force-related, he noticed the crystal, had their little conversation, and felt a good enough vibe from her to help her out. Its a little mcguffin for the blind guy and his machine-gun boyfriend, that's all.