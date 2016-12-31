Ranking the Lightsaber Duels

I have a question. What's the weakest part of every single prequel duel? When someone ACTULLY gets hit. Thats the problem with these fights. They fight so perfectly and for such long durations such that when it's time for someone to lose, you don't believe it.

Not sure you want to go there. The weakest ending for all the duels by far was Return of the Jedi where Vader weirdly just rests on a railing so that Luke could easily lop off his hand.

Of the Prequels, the only lightsaber blow from a fight I thought was outright poorly done was Anakin losing his arm in Attack of the Clones. And that wasn't due to length, it was a fairly short fight, it was because of the choreography itself where he had his arm out for the purpose of cutting, not fighting.

Not that there were all that many other lightsaber blows in the Prequels. Qui-Gon's was preceded by a break in the action and then a slowed-down pace and ominous change in music. Dooku dominated Obi-Wan and sliced his arm and leg in only a few seconds. Kenobi lopped off two of Grievous's arms almost as soon as the fight started. And, of course, Obi-Wan on the high ground against Anakin was expressly telegraphed.

The only other time where you could say that the end of a lightsaber duel came as a surprise was Anakin slicing off Dooku's hands in RotS. And that was rather meant to be shockingly abrupt, soon to be followed by Anakin murdering Dooku.