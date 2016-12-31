Ranking the Lightsaber Duels

Just to move the argument:
1. Luke vs. Vader (ESB)
2. Luke vs. Vader (RotJ)
3. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon vs. Maul (TPM)
4. Obi-Wan vs. Anakin and Palpatine vs. Yoda (RotS)
5. Obi-Wan and Anakin vs. Dooku (RotS)
6. Obi-Wan vs. Jango Fett (AotC)*
7. Obi-Wan vs. Vader (ANH)
8. Rey and Finn vs. Kylo Ren (TFA)
9. Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Yoda vs. Dooku (AotC)
10. Mace Windu and Friends vs. Palpatine (RotS)
11. Obi-Wan vs. Grievous (RotS)
12. Finn vs. "Traitor!" (TFA)
*Including it because I can. Cool little fight.