Ranking the Lightsaber Duels

Started by Poe Dameron , December 31 2016 03:16 PM

Poe Dameron
Posted 31 December 2016 - 03:16 PM

Poe Dameron

Just to move the argument:

 

1.  Luke vs. Vader (ESB)

2.  Luke vs. Vader (RotJ)

3.  Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon vs. Maul (TPM)

4.  Obi-Wan vs. Anakin and Palpatine vs. Yoda (RotS)

5.  Obi-Wan and Anakin vs. Dooku (RotS)

6.  Obi-Wan vs. Jango Fett (AotC)*

7.  Obi-Wan vs. Vader (ANH)

8.  Rey and Finn vs. Kylo Ren (TFA)

9.  Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Yoda vs. Dooku (AotC)

10.  Mace Windu and Friends vs. Palpatine (RotS)

11.  Obi-Wan vs. Grievous (RotS)

12.  Finn vs. "Traitor!" (TFA)

 

 

*Including it because I can.  Cool little fight.


RamonAtila
Posted 31 December 2016 - 07:45 PM

RamonAtila

1 Luke Vader esb
2 duel.of the fates TPM
3 anakin obi wan rots

The rest who cares

Fozzie
Posted 31 December 2016 - 09:05 PM

Fozzie

1. Luke vs Vader ESB
2. Luke vs Vader ROTJ
3. Obi-Wan vs Vader ANH

And I'm pretty well on record as hating every "fight" from the prequels, so no need to repeat myself.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 31 December 2016 - 09:26 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Luke/Vader ROTJ
Luke/Vader ESB
Rey/Kylo Ren TFA
Yoda/Palpatine ROTS
Obi-Wan/Qui-Gon/Maul TPM
Obi-Wan/Anakin ROTS
Obi-Wan/Anakin/Dooku AOTC
Obi-Wan/Vader ANH

If the R1 scene counts, it gets #1. :p
Driver
Posted 31 December 2016 - 11:50 PM

Driver

Luke/Vader ESB
Luke/Vader ROTJ
Rey/Kylo TFA
QuiGon/Obi-Wan/Maul TPM
Palpatine/Mace/Anakin ROTS
Obi-Wan/Anakin ROTS
Palpatine/Yoda ROTS
Obi-Wan/Anakin/Dooku ROTS
Obi-Wan/Vader ANH
Anakin/Obi-Wan/Dooku/Yoda AOTC

Justus
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 AM

Justus

1. Luke vs Vader ESB
2. Luke vs Vader ROTJ
3. Obi-Wan vs Vader ANH

And I'm pretty well on record as hating every "fight" from the prequels, so no need to repeat myself.

Agreed. The others do not come close, catering to the worst of GL's fan servicing impulses. OT duels all carried much weight not only for the participants, but the overall SW story. Each was a "shot heard round" the SW galaxy.


Tex
Posted Yesterday, 11:54 AM

Tex

Luke Vader ESB
Maul TPM
Luke Vader ROTJ
Kylo TFA
Yoda Palp ROTS

The rest were just there. Some decent, some bad, the biggest dissapointment being Obi/Anakin ROTS. After waiting for 30 years it was odd to see them showed up by Yoda Palp. It was like watching a bad Wrestlemania where a mid card match totally outdid the main event.
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 02:50 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

I have a question. What's the weakest part of every single prequel duel? When someone ACTULLY gets hit. Thats the problem with these fights. They fight so perfectly and for such long durations such that when it's time for someone to lose, you don't believe it. It's like someone has to LET themselves get hit, or resort to temporary stupidity, or take a pratfall or something. It maybe fun watching the flawless choreography for a bit, but thats all offset by the piss poor ending. So for me they are a mixed bag. Take that, and throw in the fact that I don't actually like the rest of the movies, I'm not ACTUALLY caring about the characters, or invested in the story, or any of it. So, it's hard for me to appreciate the pretty colors hitting each other really fast and flawless ninja-like choreography when u just don't care about why.

ESB: Story. Characters. Exciting and shocking ending,
ROTJ: Story. Characters. Satisfaying ending.
ANH: Story. Characters.
TFA: Characters. Setting.
TPM: Visuals. Sound.
ROTS: Visuals.
AOTC: ass.

Edit: I can't think of one positive for AOTC...so ass it is. And I agree that lightsabers ruined both Yoda and Palpatine.

Filthy Jawa
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 PM

Filthy Jawa

Yoda should never have wielded a light saber. There I said it.

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

Poe Dameron

I have a question. What's the weakest part of every single prequel duel? When someone ACTULLY gets hit. Thats the problem with these fights. They fight so perfectly and for such long durations such that when it's time for someone to lose, you don't believe it.

 

Not sure you want to go there.  The weakest ending for all the duels by far was Return of the Jedi where Vader weirdly just rests on a railing so that Luke could easily lop off his hand.

 

Of the Prequels, the only lightsaber blow from a fight I thought was outright poorly done was Anakin losing his arm in Attack of the Clones.  And that wasn't due to length, it was a fairly short fight, it was because of the choreography itself where he had his arm out for the purpose of cutting, not fighting.

 

Not that there were all that many other lightsaber blows in the Prequels.  Qui-Gon's was preceded by a break in the action and then a slowed-down pace and ominous change in music.  Dooku dominated Obi-Wan and sliced his arm and leg in only a few seconds.  Kenobi lopped off two of Grievous's arms almost as soon as the fight started.  And, of course, Obi-Wan on the high ground against Anakin was expressly telegraphed.

 

The only other time where you could say that the end of a lightsaber duel came as a surprise was Anakin slicing off Dooku's hands in RotS.  And that was rather meant to be shockingly abrupt, soon to be followed by Anakin murdering Dooku.


DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted Today, 12:26 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Maul watching himself getting leapfrogged then turn around to be cut in half is beyond pathetic, especially after his impossible god-like swordsmanship displayed immediately before. I guess Maul skipped learning Up Thrust from the man in Darunia Town.

And ROTJ...Luke was hacking away like a demon knocking Vader's saber around. It's not like he stopped defending himself.

Poe Dameron
Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Poe Dameron

Maul watching himself getting leapfrogged then turn around to be cut in half is beyond pathetic, especially after his impossible god-like swordsmanship displayed immediately before. I guess Maul skipped learning Up Thrust from the man in Darunia Town.

 

Maul was taken by surprise.  I didn't include it because it wasn't really part of the fight itself.  He literally wasn't defending himself when it happened.  I said on the other thread that I didn't like the ending either and thought it was the weakest aspect, but it's not the same as what you were complaining about either.  I mean, there's obviously a REASON why it happened and the blow didn't just come out of nowhere.

 

 

 

It's not like he stopped defending himself.

 

Actually it's exactly like that.  He ducked under one of Luke's strikes and then he's suddenly helplessly holding onto a rail to stand up and only defending himself by sticking his lightsaber in front of him.  Luke could have done anything he wanted, but chose to take several pointless angry swings at Vader's lightsaber before cutting off his hand.

 

There was no reason at all for why he would suddenly become so defenseless.  Luke hadn't struck him or had nearly enough time to wear him down to the point of exhaustion.  Luke didn't even push him up against it, he went to the railing completely under his own power.  It was just time for Vader to lose so he laid down.  Seriously, check it out at about the 1:40 mark and explain how he didn't just suddenly stop fighting.

 


El Chalupacabra
Posted Today, 04:52 AM

El Chalupacabra

1. Luke VS Vader TESB
2. Luke VS Vader ROTJ

3. QuiGon & Obi-Wan VS Maul TPM

4.Vader VS Rebels, Rogue One

5. Luke VS Jabba's skiff guards and bounty hunters ROTJ 

6. Anakin & Obi-Wan VS Dooku ROTS 

7. Palpatine (and later Anakin) VS Mace and jedi masters ROTS

8. Obi Wan VS Cantina Scum and Villainy 

9. Obi Wan VS Vader ANH

10.  OBI Wan VS Jango Fett AOTC

11.  Kylo Ren VS Village 

12. Luke VS Cave Vision Vader TESB

13. Obi Wan VS General Grievous 
13. Rey/Kylo TFA
14. Obi-Wan VS Anakin ROTS (would have ranked much higher if it wasn't for the lava surfing)
15. Anakin & Obi-Wan VS Dooku AOTC 
16. Palpatine VS Yoda ROTS

17. Dooku VS Yoda AOTC

 

Runners up and if The Clone Wars and Rebels counted:

1.  Vader VS Ahsoka 

2.  Palpatine VS Maul & Savage

3.  Vader VS Kanan & Ezra

4.  Dooku VS Ventress & Night Sisters

5.  Maul and Savage VS Ventress & Obi Wan


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 07:28 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

I was thinking of the Vader/Ahsoka fight, too. It would go up there on my list IF the ending hasn't been ambiguous. STICK THE LANDING, FILONI.
