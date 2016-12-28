Jump to content

Photo

Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Neil Gorsuch

Started by Poe Dameron , December 28 2016 08:02 AM

#1
Poe Dameron
Posted 28 December 2016 - 08:02 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Looks like Trump's got a Supreme Court shortlist according to Jan Crawford, who is a reasonably solid Supreme Court journalist:

 

-William Pryor (54): 11th Circuit via Alabama Attorney General
-Diane Sykes (59): 7th Circuit via Wisconsin Supreme Court
-Thomas Hardiman (51): 3rd Circuit
-Steve Colloton (53): 8th Circuit
-Joan Larsen (48): Michigan Supreme Court

 

Pretty close to what you'd expect.  Trump has been referencing Sykes and Pryor by name since Scalia died.  Pryor's got Sessions in his corner and Sykes probably has Priebus.  I kinda think Steve Colloton is on the list because Chuck Grassley is pushing him.  And Thomas Hardiman might well be on there because he served with Trump's sister.  Larsen is probably in there because she's from Michigan, is a woman, and would make the Scalia family happy.

 

Sykes remains the safe choice.  She'd be relatively easy to confirm and comes from a state that Trump would certainly like to reward.  No one could say that he didn't fulfill his campaign promise.  At 59 though, she's on the edge of where presidents usually nominate candidates.  This vacancy will likely be her one and only chance to get on the Supreme Court

 

Pryor is the conservative darling and would generate the biggest Senate battle of them all.  Unlike the usual Republican president, Trump might enjoy that.  And it's hard to underestimate just how hard Sessions will be pushing for Pryor.  I found this article from The Wall Street Journal from 20 years ago that shows just how close the two were and how Sessions considers Pryor a protege.  Sessions will want this badly.

 

The one that would surprise me most is Colloton.  He's a Washington insider, which goes against what Trump seems to be looking for.  Easy confirmation, but wouldn't give any sizzle.  Like I said, I think this is just to make Grassley happy from his perch in the Judiciary Committee.

 

Hardiman is something of a dark horse.  Honestly, I don't know much about him.  Unless his Trump's sister has more pull than I realize, I'd be a surprised if it were him.

 

Larsen is probably the biggest outsider of the bunch.  She's the youngest and has, by far, the least experience as a judge having just been appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court last year so her paper trail is pretty thin.  She's the closest to a stealth candidate on the list and most likely to give conservatives heartburn.

 

So we're kinda back to where we started.  Pryor and Sykes with the inside track.


#2
Poe Dameron
Posted 03 January 2017 - 04:36 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Politico claims there are three more names on the shortlist:

 

-Raymond Kethledge (50): 6th Circuit

-Neil Gorsuch (49): 10th Circuit

-Raymond Gruender (53) 8th Circuit

 

Not sure how real this is, these are names that I heard more from the Federalist Society than from Trump himself.  Or maybe it's to appease them because they're darlings of the conservative legal sphere.  Gruender's at least got an interesting story considering that he was once shot by Raymond Gruender Sr. (along with his sister) before he found the decency to stop gunning down his children and shoot himself in the head instead.

 

In other news, I noticed recently that the 9th Circuit has four vacancies at the moment.  It's not unusual for there to be vacancies on the 9th Circuit since there are a whopping 29 judges on it, but I did a quick headcount, and assuming Trump fills all four of them, the balance of power there will be 18-11 for Democrat vs. Republican judges.  For my whole life, the 9th Circuit has been infamous for its liberal rulings, but now all it would take would be for four of the Democrat nominees (12 of the 18 are at least 60 years old) to take senior status and suddenly you could be looking at Republican majority court.  It'd be fitting considering Obama managed to upend the 4th circuit, which was previously known as the most conservative circuit court.

 

That wouldn't necessarily translate to a conservative court, but it would certainly alter the makeup of the court into a fairly moderate one.  Maybe that would finally break the logjam and get the 9th Circuit broken apart considering it's one of 12 circuit court districts, but over 1/5 of the nation's citizens live under it.

 

Oh, and just a side-note, Obama didn't recess appoint Garland to the Supreme Court and his nomination expired this afternoon.  There was a bit of a Twitter storm about how Obama could use a recess appointment to put Garland on the court until the end of Congress's session.  Of course, it was all dumb because all Congress would have to do is turn around and end their session early and have Trump call them in for a special session to sweep the recess appointment into the dustbin.  And Trump would have gotten a free DC Circuit nomination to boot, which I can assure you Obama does NOT want to give him.

 

It was one of those internet fever swamp plans that just didn't make any sense.


#3
Poe Dameron
Posted 23 January 2017 - 06:49 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Jan Crawford said yesterday morning that Neil Gorsuch is now the leading candidate for the Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.  A bit surprising since Trump seemed to be leaning against the Harvard/Yale stranglehold on the Supreme Court.  Though, as good as Crawford is, Supreme Court nominees are notoriously difficult to predict.

 

Pryor and Hardiman are also in the discussion.  Pryor is known to have personally met with Trump recently.  Sykes, the leading woman contender, isn't on that list.  Perhaps waiting for the 2nd open seat?  But she is a few years older than the rest of the group and her best chance, unless Kennedy plans on retiring after this next term, is here and now.

 

Trump's expected to name his nominee sometime in the next couple of weeks.  He said last week that he already has a leading candidate in mind.

 


#4
Ms. Spam
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:13 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,013 posts

How about Garland?


#5
Poe Dameron
Posted 23 January 2017 - 10:28 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Obviously not a serious question.


#6
Ms. Spam
Posted 24 January 2017 - 10:16 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,013 posts

no, it was serious. I mean Obama picked a nice centrist judge but totally by all means let's not meet in the middle and just because we don't like the far left's ideas we should go far to the right instead. But you are you and I am me, so I can see how you'd see it that way. It's okay. I'm not really interested in your answer anyways. I see the US at a point where it's all or nothing and the people in the middle just pay and pay and pay.


#7
Poe Dameron
Posted 24 January 2017 - 03:36 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Garland didn't have the votes.  He is not actually centrist at all (unless you want to say that the left would be concerned that he would ever have broken ranks in a big important case like abortion, affirmative action, 2nd Amendment, voter ID cases, etc., you can't call him a centrist).  There is a 0% chance that Trump will name him.

 

There is no reason to even bring him up other than to complain about a closed partisan issue.


#8
Poe Dameron
Posted 25 January 2017 - 06:55 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Anyway, multiple reports now that Gorsuch, Pryor, and Hardiman are the names being considered.  Could be the media quoting each other of course.  Anyone remember when Edith Clement was widely reported to be Bush's nominee for O'Connor all through the day until reporters realized she was still at home and not in Washington?

 

Either way, we're getting close.  Trump met with top Senators yesterday and is expected to put his nominee forward next week.
 

Edit: Make that next Thursday.


#9
Poe Dameron
Posted 26 January 2017 - 05:39 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

There are rumblings today that Hardiman is, indeed, still in the running owing to Trump's sister talking him up as I suggested when his name first popped up as a short-lister.

 

For what it's worth, Hardiman excites me the least of the three for other reasons.  His big advantage over the other two is on criminal law stuff, and, frankly, I'm fine with a justice being bit moderate on those issues (like Scalia was).  Though, I think there's more of a chance that it'll be him than he's getting credit with the odds-makers.  Based on Trump's likes and dislikes, Hardiman probably fits Trump's mold better than the other two.


#10
Poe Dameron
Posted 30 January 2017 - 04:54 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Looks like Trump's decided to change the narrative away from immigration and is moving up the announcement to tomorrow night.  Air travelers will no doubt be happy to hear that protesters will have something much bigger to protest soon.

 

The conventional wisdom of the afternoon shifted away from Gorsuch and towards Hardiman recently.  As I said, Hardiman fits Trump a bit better, though if it were up to me, I'm pretty sure I'd pick Gorsuch.


#11
pavonis
Posted 30 January 2017 - 09:25 PM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,330 posts

Fingers crossed he'll nominate me. I already have the black robes.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#12
Cerina
Posted 30 January 2017 - 10:18 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,640 posts

Heh, white robes would probably get you closer...


  • Jacen123 +1 this

#13
Poe Dameron
Posted 31 January 2017 - 04:00 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Chatter's flipped back to Gorsuch this afternoon with a few publications saying they've confirmed it.  But apparently both of them are coming to Washington this evening for the announcement.  Because, Reality TV.

 

So, maybe it'll be Pryor as a last-minute run-in surprise.


#14
Poe Dameron
Posted 31 January 2017 - 07:12 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Neil Gorsuch it is.


#15
Poe Dameron
Posted 31 January 2017 - 07:50 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

Here's a nice video of a speech from Gorsuch.


#16
Ms. Spam
Posted 31 January 2017 - 10:03 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,013 posts

Gorsuch is actually a good choice coming from Trump. His views are slightly better than Scalia's so there could be improvement in that area. 


#17
Poe Dameron
Posted 31 January 2017 - 10:22 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,199 posts

That's interesting.  As I was doing research on these judges, I was struck by just how similar his legal philosophy was to Scalia, and how he was the potential justice most likely to fill his shoes as the court's most influential conservative writer.  He seemed to be the tightest fit for the "in the mold of Scalia" criteria.  That speech I linked to was basically a long praise of Scalia's career and why it was correct.  It was titled "Of Lions and Bears, Judges and Legislators, and the Legacy of Justice Scalia".  Hint: Scalia is the lion.

 

The biggest daylight between them I can see would be Gorsuch being more skeptical of Chevron deference and that he's not as acerbic.  Both of which are more likely to push the court to the right than otherwise.  Did you see something that I missed?


#18
pavonis
Posted 31 January 2017 - 10:29 PM

pavonis

    Member

  • Members
  • 6,330 posts
Drat. I didn't get the nomination. Maybe next time.
  • monkeygirl +1 this
