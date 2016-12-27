Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

2016 NFL Week 17 Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , Today, 08:11 AM

4 replies to this topic

#1
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 08:11 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,939 posts
Sunday, January 1
 
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Houston at Tennessee
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
New England at Miami
Chicago at Minnessota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Dallas at Phiiladelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Atlanta
NY Giants at Washington
Arizona at Los Angeles
Oakland at Denver
Kansas City at San Diego
Seattle at San Francisco
Green Bay at Detroit

#2
Pharoah JZA
Posted Today, 12:36 PM

Pharoah JZA

    The Bomb

  • Members
  • 17,920 posts
Sunday, January 1
 
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Houston at Tennessee
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
New England at Miami
Chicago at Minnessota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Dallas at Phiiladelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Atlanta
NY Giants at Washington
Arizona at Los Angeles
Oakland at Denver
Kansas City at San Diego
Seattle at San Francisco
Green Bay at Detroit

#3
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted Today, 12:54 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,821 posts

Sunday, January 1


Baltimore at Cincinnati

Houston at Tennessee

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

New England at Miami

Chicago at Minnesota

Buffalo at NY Jets

Dallas at Philadelphia

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

New Orleans at Atlanta

NY Giants at Washington

Arizona at Los Angeles

Oakland at Denver

Kansas City at San Diego

Seattle at San Francisco

Green Bay at Detroit


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted Today, 01:28 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,694 posts

The hardest week besides Week 1 to pick every year...

 

Sunday, January 1
 
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Houston at Tennessee
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
New England at Miami
Chicago at Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets
Dallas at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Atlanta
NY Giants at Washington
Arizona at Los Angeles
Oakland at Denver
Kansas City at San Diego
Seattle at San Francisco
Green Bay at Detroit

#5
Jacen123
Posted Today, 08:08 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,120 posts

Sunday, January 1

Baltimore at Cincinnati: Baltimore
Houston at Tennessee: Houston
Carolina at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
New England at Miami: New England
Chicago at Minnessota: Minnesota
Buffalo at NY Jets: NY Jets
Dallas at Phiiladelphia: Philadelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Atlanta: Atlanta
NY Giants at Washington: Washington
Arizona at Los Angeles: Arizona
Oakland at Denver: Denver
Kansas City at San Diego: Kansas City
Seattle at San Francisco: Seattle
Green Bay at Detroit: Green Bay


Back to Sports

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Sports