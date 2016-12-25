Hi!
I'm Steve from Belgium, so I'm not a native English speaker.
I've created all the visuals for a scifi comic, but since I'm not good in writing English I implemented very little dialogue.
Is there anyone here who would like to help me correct the sentences I have? it's like 20 lines,
and if this is not the correct place to do this, can someone then point me in the right direction?
Thx!
help correcting my comic text
Started by The Uprising Exar Kun , Today, 03:08 AM
#1
Posted Today, 03:08 AM
