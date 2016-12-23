Jump to content

Carrie Fisher in Critical Condition

Started by Stevil , Yesterday, 04:06 PM

Stevil
Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM

Full Story: http://www.bbc.co.uk...t-arts-38423963

Pray for Carrie 😩

Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 04:18 PM

Oh no!


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

This is not okay. :(

Jacen123
Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

:(


Pharoah JZA
Posted Yesterday, 05:12 PM

Sending out prayers for a full recovery.

Metropolis
Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

Wow.

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 05:31 PM

If she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes that's not good. I've been told that you can expect brain damage after 4 minutes.

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

I've got a bad feeling about this.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 06:07 PM

Latest update from her brother says she's "out of emergency" and stabilized.
Rock
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

:(


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Yesterday, 06:09 PM

Hi, everyone. It's good to see you all again, though I wish it were under better circumstances.

I'd hate to be pessimistic, but I think we're going to lose Carrie tonight. Hope for the best but expect the worst.

I once knew a priest who went fifteen minutes without breathing and with no pulse due to negligence. He actually survived and lived for about six more years, but he was never the same. It was so hard seeing him like that when he had been so admired by the community.




[Edit] Oh, she's stabilized? Well, I could be wrong, then. Alleluia! :D


Rock
Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing.  If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


Stevil
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

I hope that good news is good news Mara.

 

Good to see you BTW Marilyn :)


Stevil
Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

My wife said that if they kept up the CPR for 10 minutes the brain would still be getting oxygen.

 

I really hope she's OK.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

They had a nurse or EMT on the plane working on her and the paramedics met her as soon as the plane landed. Praying that saved her.

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing.  If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


It was too late for that after she ate the fish.
Tex
Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

She should be quite well protected, assuming she survived the lack of breathing process, that is.
Rock
Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

CNN isn't reporting any details yet, nothing about not breathing. If she was on a plane, wouldn't it be fairly simple to get her oxygen?


It was too late for that after she ate the fish.

Yes... I had the lasagna.

Tex
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

Let's just hope her heart is operational when her friends arrive.

Still, I wouldn't wait until the last minute to fill out those organ donor cards.

#20
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,677 posts
Not so fast: http://comicbook.com...intensive-care/



:(

Kyrian
Posted Today, 01:35 AM

What a way to end 2016 :/


Darth Spoon
Posted Today, 01:53 AM

2016 just needs to **** off right now


Zerimar Nyliram
Posted Today, 06:50 AM

Good to see you BTW Marilyn :)


Likewise! You can call me John, though. :)

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 07:19 AM

I'm praying so hard she pulls through and tweets something appropriately vulgar.
