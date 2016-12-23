Carrie Fisher in Critical Condition

Hi, everyone. It's good to see you all again, though I wish it were under better circumstances.



I'd hate to be pessimistic, but I think we're going to lose Carrie tonight. Hope for the best but expect the worst.



I once knew a priest who went fifteen minutes without breathing and with no pulse due to negligence. He actually survived and lived for about six more years, but he was never the same. It was so hard seeing him like that when he had been so admired by the community.









[Edit] Oh, she's stabilized? Well, I could be wrong, then. Alleluia!