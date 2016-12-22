Holiday plans!

Thursday

- Cutting out of work early, and going to my high school best friend's mom's house. Every year they do a cookiethon, baking 3000+ cookies to put in tins to give to their friends family. I started helping out when we were in high school and make it a point to get back there every Christmas time.

Friday

- Wrapping and a few last minute shopping things. I'm hopelessly behind on wrapping. I was doing so well until about a week or so ago when I stopped wrapping but kept buying. Oops.

- My high school friends and I have an annual dinner sometime around Christmas when everyone is back in town so we are going to do that then grab drinks at a local bar afterward.

Saturday

- Probably more wrapping that I put off from Friday.

- Might go to church with the girlfriend.

- Christmas Eve dinner at St. Elmo's Steakhouse. We started the tradition of going out for a nice dinner on Christmas Eve 5 or 6 years ago. Indy actually has a very good fine dining scene. It's a treat.

- Some gifts when we get back home.

- Exchange gifts with the girlfriend? We haven't really decided when we're doing this.

Sunday

- "Santa" gifts. This year my grandma and uncles are going over to my parents house instead of grandma's for lunch/dinner. At 89, my grandma just didn't feel like doing all the prep/clean up that having people over entails. But after we eat we will go over to her house for gifts and games/cards or whatever.

- RELAX.

Monday

- Thankfully have this off work. I will either shop somewhere or spend the entire day in bed. Can't wait.