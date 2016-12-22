Holiday plans!

So, my Christmas plans are all unraveling like a big sweater that someone keeps knitting....and knitting....and knitting....
I was going to spend Saturday with Jackie, my closest friend. We've gone out for lunch on Christmas Eve for the past 26 years, looking for Santa and giving him our lists. Then, the years I wasn't married, I'd be at her house later, till all hours, festivizing. This year, her dad in Eastern WA is dying and she's off to be with him. ALSO, I was doing a "Tami's favorite things" package for all my Girl Trip GFs with a pilot pen, some face cream, a vape pen and a gourmet brownie in each but my brownies were ****ing STOLEN by MAGGOT THIEVES and I wasn't able to get the gifts out in time.
SO NOW I'm looking at charities I can help at the last minute. But I gotta say, I am SO. ****ing. SICK. of people TAKING MY PERSONAL ****!
so, what are YOU doing for the next 4-5 days and nights? DETAILS< plz.