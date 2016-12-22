Jump to content

Holiday plans!

Started by monkeygirl , Today, 09:26 AM
Mine yours....

#1
monkeygirl
Posted Today, 09:26 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 21,751 posts

So, my Christmas plans are all unraveling like a big sweater that someone keeps knitting....and knitting....and knitting....

 

I was going to spend Saturday with Jackie, my closest friend. We've gone out for lunch on Christmas Eve for the past 26 years, looking for Santa and giving him our lists. Then, the years I wasn't married, I'd be at her house later, till all hours, festivizing. This year, her dad in Eastern WA is dying and she's off to be with him. ALSO, I was doing a "Tami's favorite things" package for all my Girl Trip GFs with a pilot pen, some face cream, a vape pen and a gourmet brownie in each but my brownies were ****ing STOLEN by MAGGOT THIEVES and I wasn't able to get the gifts out in time.

 

SO NOW I'm looking at charities I can help at the last minute. But I gotta say, I am SO. ****ing. SICK. of people TAKING MY PERSONAL ****!

 

so, what are YOU doing for the next 4-5 days and nights? DETAILS< plz.


#2
Lucas1138
Posted Today, 09:46 AM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 17,938 posts

Thursday

- Cutting out of work early, and going to my high school best friend's mom's house. Every year they do a cookiethon, baking 3000+ cookies to put in tins to give to their friends family. I started helping out when we were in high school and make it a point to get back there every Christmas time. 

 

Friday

- Wrapping and a few last minute shopping things. I'm hopelessly behind on wrapping. I was doing so well until about a week or so ago when I stopped wrapping but kept buying. Oops. 

- My high school friends and I have an annual dinner sometime around Christmas when everyone is back in town so we are going to do that then grab drinks at a local bar afterward.

 

Saturday

- Probably more wrapping that I put off from Friday.

- Might go to church with the girlfriend.

- Christmas Eve dinner at St. Elmo's Steakhouse. We started the tradition of going out for a nice dinner on Christmas Eve 5 or 6 years ago. Indy actually has a very good fine dining scene. It's a treat.

- Some gifts when we get back home.

- Exchange gifts with the girlfriend? We haven't really decided when we're doing this.

 

Sunday

- "Santa" gifts. This year my grandma and uncles are going over to my parents house instead of grandma's for lunch/dinner. At 89, my grandma just didn't feel like doing all the prep/clean up that having people over entails. But after we eat we will go over to her house for gifts and games/cards or whatever.

- RELAX.

 

Monday

- Thankfully have this off work. I will either shop somewhere or spend the entire day in bed. Can't wait.


#3
Ms. Spam
Posted Today, 09:55 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,928 posts

Too much! HA! Tami, If you were closer! Drunkamas!


  • monkeygirl +1 this

#4
Driver
Posted Today, 11:08 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts
I blew my holiday wax on Thsnksgiving. Xmas will be chill.
  • monkeygirl +1 this

#5
monkeygirl
Posted Today, 11:49 AM

monkeygirl

    Advad Disagerer

  • Administrator
  • 21,751 posts

JEEBUZ CRIPES, Lucas! That is a buttload of doings!  I'd like to see pics of the friends dinner. ALSO, what'dja get the gF?


#6
Cerina
Posted Today, 01:47 PM

Cerina

    Now and forever...

  • Admin
  • 29,604 posts

We're Colorado bound tomorrow. Going to be spending a week with my stepmother's family...say a prayer for me. BUT FIRST I have to get me, my husband, a kid, an infant, and 2 elderly cripples through the airport...say a prayer for that as well. BUT EVEN BEFORE THAT I have to finish packing all of our stuff for the week...yeah, still need prayers. 


#7
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,306 posts

Tonight: 

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

 

December 23:

Holiday Brunch at Grand Floridian

TBD Disney park with the in-laws

 

Christmas Eve:

Visiting aunt in nursing home

Christmas Eve dinner at mom's house

After-dinner gift exchange at cousins' house

 

Christmas:

Exchanging gifts

Christmas lunch at MY HOUSE

Seeing Rogue One at Disney Springs

Holiday stuff at Disney Springs

 

December 26:

TBD Disney park

 

December 27-28:

Work :( 

 

December 29: 

TBD Disney park

 

December 30: 

Magic Kingdom

 

NYE:

Epcot

 

This is the first time I have hosted a big holiday gathering at my house. Hopefully I do not **** up the turkey. If I do, my mom is bringing a ton of other food. :p 

 

It's also the first time I'm doing Disney during the holidays. I am not looking forward to the crowds. But the in-laws are here, and they've been to Disney enough that we're not worried about seeing everything, just sucking in the atmosphere, so hopefully it won't be a total pain. 


#8
Fozzie
Posted Today, 02:12 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,199 posts
Tonight: My brother-in-law is here to make Christmas cookies. One of us will take him home and one will stay with the kids. Hoping I get to do it because I was home last night with the sick baby (she has a cold that she has generously shared with me). Later I'm going to a game night and maybe Rogue One (battling a cold so I may choose rest)

Tomorrow: nothing. Maybe finish wrapping.

Saturday: spend the day at my mother-in-law's house, see my sister-in-law and her partner who live in Michigan, so we never see them.

Sunday: Get up, do presents and breakfast, go to Mass and then head back to the MIL. Do brunch there, more presents, and then head to my wife's aunt's house for dinner.

Monday: Christmas with my family.
